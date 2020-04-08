Of course, same as most (if not all) initial cases in UK came as a result of travelers from Italy, as opposed to China. Wonder why Trump never realised this.



I think it was probably recognized fairly early as a possibility, but Trump was more worried about the stock market and such.The initial travel ban on China had a ton of exemptions also and once this was truly global, if the plan is to ban your way out of this (not even recommended), then it needs to be extended everywhere accordingly, particularly as hotspots open up. But a reporter from Vice actually returned from Italy to NY in March and had this experience:In reality, to truly do it right, there needs to be testing and quarantine (SK, for example, didn't just issue a couple of travel bans. They had a plan in place).But in the US, it was politically expedient to just ban "foreign nationals" coming from China and do little else to upset stability. Chinese virus? Ban foreigners from China. Problem solved!The Dow hit an all-time high around mid-February. If Trump and the government actually cared and was monitoring activity all around, they could've added additional travel restrictions then as cases were spreading globally but also more importantly, ramp up testing and quarantining at airports. But that would've caused some panic and possibly billions of dollars to implement (and possibly caused the markets to tank, at least in the short term). So instead, they not only didn't do anything but actually downplayed it while travelers were coming in from everywhere untested, and the virus was spreading.Now on Fox News, you've got people saying that Trump saved thousands of lives because of the China travel ban. That's one of their current angles.The US was caught unprepared and rather than ramping up planning and execution to prevent a massive spread in the country, Trump did what he (and his base) love: a quick travel ban and some public boasting. Also playing up the "hoax" angle. Requires very little thinking and action, and hey, you can even brag about it later!That's America for a while through this. Lots of talk and little (or even counterproductive) planning and action.Here's what Scott Morrison of Australia said on cases in Australia:"The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these (coronavirus cases) has actually been the United States.""At the end of the day, that's a function of the number of people who travel between the US and Australia."