COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19840 on: Today at 02:51:05 PM »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:32:13 PM
887 deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours.

765 in England
81 in Scotland
41 in Wales
NI yet to report

Arent those the NHS numbers though? So only a small amount of those were deaths in the last 24 hours, most were last week, some even further back. Wont the department of health numbers for today be different once they come out?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19841 on: Today at 02:52:12 PM »
Australia looked to following european countries at one point, now daily cases are next to nothing. helps its a big country and people listen to experts

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19842 on: Today at 02:52:29 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:28:43 PM
NY Times notes that early evidence suggests COVID largely came to New York from Europe, rather from China, around mid-February well before travel bans were imposed on European countries. As a result the government missed untold numbers of cases due to a focus on China
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/08/science/new-york-coronavirus-cases-europe-genomes.html

Of course, same as most (if not all) initial cases in UK came as a result of travelers from Italy, as opposed to China.  Wonder why Trump never realised this.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19843 on: Today at 03:14:53 PM »
Some interesting numbers from Stockholm today. They measured 2.5% infected a week ago in a random group. They expect people to have such virus levels for about 5 days on average. This would suggest that about 0.5 % of the population got infected per day, which is around 10 000 people per day.

However, around that time, they detected only about 200 new cases per day. This would mean that only 2% of all infected get diagnosed in stockholm. Also, about 60 people a day die in this region now, suggesting a mortality on the order of 0.5%.

Also, with 10 000 infected per day, the total number of infected should already be on the order of 10-20% of the population. It would take 100 days to reach 50% at that rate, so herd immunity isn't that far away. It's also not exactly around the corner, so lifting restrictions now seems dangerous.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19844 on: Today at 03:22:01 PM »
Its weird how everyone is more concerned with the restrictions than with the virus, its as if the virus will go away when restrictions are lifted, so the earlier the better. Like a badly needed cease fire between the virus and governments (voiding the football season is part of the deal).

If restrictions are lifted tomorrow, no chance im leaving the house. Up until the numbers of daily deaths are under 50, in the UK, that's when I decide that the risk to my life is acceptable, until then, I don't need to exercise, to run, jog, meet anyone. Just stay the fuck at home and survive this.
Virus doesn't differentiate between joggers and campers, whether its your first jog of the day or the third, or if youre around your block or someone elses. 6 feet social distancing, is that wind assisted or not? not planning to find out.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19845 on: Today at 03:37:48 PM »
Yeah get over the virus first . Everyone has someone infected , everyone knows some one who is a health worker . This debating and number crunching is tiresome . Guardian just released something there online bout Ireland should follow Austria on how to loosen restrictions . Pure BS to compare both nations
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19846 on: Today at 03:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:48:52 PM
We live in a block of flats in Liverpool city centre and suspect theres been parties happening over the last few days, plenty of drunken shouting and screaming going on into the early hours. Will be worse this weekend, dickheads.

Grass on them
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19847 on: Today at 04:06:03 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:41:50 PM
Every one of those 887 is a tragedy.

But theres been no major spike in the last two weeks. Two weeks ago tomorrow, we reported 260. At the growth rate at the time, 3 days doubling, we were heading for 3000+ Daily deaths per day by now. So many lives will have been saved just by us staying in. Obviously, ideally that number would be nil.

Now, lets hope after next week, ideally earlier but realistically from next Thursday, we see those numbers fall towards zero.

You wonder why the lockdown and travel restrictions didnt come in quicker knowing we cant test ourselves out of a paper bag.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19848 on: Today at 04:07:15 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:48:52 PM
We live in a block of flats in Liverpool city centre and suspect theres been parties happening over the last few days, plenty of drunken shouting and screaming going on into the early hours. Will be worse this weekend, dickheads.

What's wrong with this country? This is effectively civil disobedience, where's the civil disobedience over the running down of the NHS, the inaction on climate change etc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19849 on: Today at 04:15:49 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:36:34 PM
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19850 on: Today at 04:23:59 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:48:52 PM
We live in a block of flats in Liverpool city centre and suspect theres been parties happening over the last few days, plenty of drunken shouting and screaming going on into the early hours. Will be worse this weekend, dickheads.
worth mentioning that people who live in flats will be more likely to get it due to the amount of communal spaces there compared to living in a house
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19851 on: Today at 04:25:29 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 04:23:59 PM
worth mentioning that people who live in flats will be more likely to get it due to the amount of communal spaces there compared to living in a house

I would have hated to be going through this in the flat we used to rent, no outside space at all.

We might only have a small garden now, but no matter how small it is, its a hell of a lot better than nothing
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19852 on: Today at 04:29:46 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:25:29 PM
I would have hated to be going through this in the flat we used to rent, no outside space at all.

We might only have a small garden now, but no matter how small it is, its a hell of a lot better than nothing
i live in a flat and at least have a balcony, theres a nice outside bit but there does tend to be people hanging round there so tend to swerve it, dont normally miss gardens but I could do with one now!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19853 on: Today at 04:30:54 PM »
Just popped to the corner shop,  theres a riot van and two police cars outside the pub which is next door and you can hear music coming from inside.  Absolute arseholes.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19854 on: Today at 04:35:03 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:30:54 PM
Just popped to the corner shop,  theres a riot van and two police cars outside the pub which is next door and you can hear music coming from inside.  Absolute arseholes.
licence holder and landlord should get fucked over that
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19855 on: Today at 04:37:37 PM »
Scumbags everywhere
Wifey got chemo Monday getting the shopping in today
People look at you as some sort of freak because you try and maintain distance and have some protection
Camden London..  selfish fucks the majority
We've decided to move out of town once this isn done

God willing we get there
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19856 on: Today at 04:41:58 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:03:49 AM
Erm... the discussion about joggers a few pages back...

https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08


I had a feeling this would be the case. I've resorted to just absolutely putting the hammer down when I'm near any other cyclists and getting well away from them, luckily it's mostly country roads so encounters are few and far between.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19857 on: Today at 04:43:51 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:52:29 PM
Of course, same as most (if not all) initial cases in UK came as a result of travelers from Italy, as opposed to China.  Wonder why Trump never realised this.

I think it was probably recognized fairly early as a possibility, but Trump was more worried about the stock market and such.

The initial travel ban on China had a ton of exemptions also and once this was truly global, if the plan is to ban your way out of this (not even recommended), then it needs to be extended everywhere accordingly, particularly as hotspots open up.  But a reporter from Vice actually returned from Italy to NY in March and had this experience:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/akwyna/i-just-got-back-from-a-coronavirus-hot-zone-and-no-one-at-jfk-seemed-to-notice

In reality, to truly do it right, there needs to be testing and quarantine (SK, for example, didn't just issue a couple of travel bans. They had a plan in place).

But in the US, it was politically expedient to just ban "foreign nationals" coming from China and do little else to upset stability.  Chinese virus?  Ban foreigners from China.  Problem solved!

The Dow hit an all-time high around mid-February.  If Trump and the government actually cared and was monitoring activity all around, they could've added additional travel restrictions then as cases were spreading globally but also more importantly, ramp up testing and quarantining at airports.  But that would've caused some panic and possibly billions of dollars to implement (and possibly caused the markets to tank, at least in the short term).  So instead, they not only didn't do anything but actually downplayed it while travelers were coming in from everywhere untested, and the virus was spreading.

Now on Fox News, you've got people saying that Trump saved thousands of lives because of the China travel ban.  That's one of their current angles.

The US was caught unprepared and rather than ramping up planning and execution to prevent a massive spread in the country, Trump did what he (and his base) love:  a quick travel ban and some public boasting.  Also playing up the "hoax" angle.  Requires very little thinking and action, and hey, you can even brag about it later!

That's America for a while through this.  Lots of talk and little (or even counterproductive) planning and action.

Here's what Scott Morrison of Australia said on cases in Australia:

https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-most-cases-in-australia-from-usa-scott-morrison/5b04121e-a597-4aaf-a1a7-04be02f9d376

"The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these (coronavirus cases) has actually been the United States."

"At the end of the day, that's a function of the number of people who travel between the US and Australia."
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19858 on: Today at 04:44:36 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 04:35:03 PM
licence holder and landlord should get fucked over that
He's a right cantankerous arse at the best of times,  in his late 70s, been there for decades, one of those idiots who think the law doesn't apply to them. Don't want anyone to lose their livelihood over this,  but fuck him.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19859 on: Today at 04:48:46 PM »
It will be interesting to see the numbers out of Italy today. I'm not a stats person and haven't seen the latest graphs, but surely their curve is going in a downwards direction? And if that's the case, then the rest of Europe is about two weeks away from hopefully heading down that same path - fewer infections per day and subsequently fewer deaths over time as well.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19860 on: Today at 04:49:05 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:22:01 PM
Its weird how everyone is more concerned with the restrictions than with the virus, its as if the virus will go away when restrictions are lifted, so the earlier the better. Like a badly needed cease fire between the virus and governments (voiding the football season is part of the deal).

If restrictions are lifted tomorrow, no chance im leaving the house. Up until the numbers of daily deaths are under 50, in the UK, that's when I decide that the risk to my life is acceptable, until then, I don't need to exercise, to run, jog, meet anyone. Just stay the fuck at home and survive this.
Virus doesn't differentiate between joggers and campers, whether its your first jog of the day or the third, or if youre around your block or someone elses. 6 feet social distancing, is that wind assisted or not? not planning to find out.
Yes, I'm definitely picking up on a public vibe that all this isolating and social distancing is basically just everybody doing the government "a favour" ....and that the government need to ensure their advice and recommendations doesn't wear out it's welcome by being overly prolonged or demanding!!

I mean, what the fuck??

There's a fucking killer virus on the loose out there and it's not discriminating between the impatient or the shrewd...and so long as it's out there...leaping from person to person, it's a risk to everybody and anybody.

If anything, the government are doing US a favour by keeping this lockdown in place, for as long as it takes to get this thing under control and to make going out and re-establishing our normal routines a much safer option...WHEN...that time looks like it has arrived, and not before this, just because some muppets are feeling impatient and hard done by.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19861 on: Today at 04:52:20 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:44:36 PM
He's a right cantankerous arse at the best of times,  in his late 70s, been there for decades, one of those idiots who think the law doesn't apply to them. Don't want anyone to lose their livelihood over this,  but fuck him.
Yep, I wouldn't have any qualms about that for the likes of him.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19862 on: Today at 04:53:21 PM »
Someone I used to work with was all over facebook a few weeks ago, bragging that her, friends and family were in the pub 'one last time', the night the pubs were shut down.

She was on facebook last night mourning the death of her older brother, hope he really enjoyed his last pint in the pub.

This country if full of fucking idiots.

Survival of the smartest this.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19863 on: Today at 04:56:37 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:22:01 PM
Its weird how everyone is more concerned with the restrictions than with the virus, its as if the virus will go away when restrictions are lifted, so the earlier the better. Like a badly needed cease fire between the virus and governments (voiding the football season is part of the deal).

If restrictions are lifted tomorrow, no chance im leaving the house. Up until the numbers of daily deaths are under 50, in the UK, that's when I decide that the risk to my life is acceptable, until then, I don't need to exercise, to run, jog, meet anyone. Just stay the fuck at home and survive this.
Virus doesn't differentiate between joggers and campers, whether its your first jog of the day or the third, or if youre around your block or someone elses. 6 feet social distancing, is that wind assisted or not? not planning to find out.

It's not that weird when all I heard about on tv and radio yesterday was journalists asking 'when will the lockdown be ended?'

It's completely irresponsible from them, I'm sure British journalism used to be a credit to the country but the longer I live the more I'm convinced it was never thus!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19864 on: Today at 04:57:35 PM »
New York governor referring to convalescent plasma treatment is appealing for blood donations from those who have recovered from the virus.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19865 on: Today at 04:58:30 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:57:35 PM
New York governor referring to convalescent plasma treatment is appealing for blood donations from those who have recovered from the virus.

Are we not in trial stage?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19866 on: Today at 05:00:13 PM »
I've got a touch of health anxiety and a hypochondriac, not helping that I live on my own too.

I had asthma as a child which I've now pretty much grown out of, haven't had an asthma attack since I was 10 but have got an inhaler for my allergies (dust and cats) or when I get a bad chest (or when there is a pandemic going round!)

For about 5 days or longer I have been ever so slightly wheezy, not breathless and no coughing, but I just wonder is it A, the onset of this fucking thing, B, hayfever (which I do suffer with) or C, subconciously in my mind its producing these symptoms.

Funnily enough I've had no letter off the docs as other than the childhood asthma thing, I'm as healthy as a Moretti loving 42 year old can be.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19867 on: Today at 05:00:45 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 04:53:21 PM
Someone I used to work with was all over facebook a few weeks ago, bragging that her, friends and family were in the pub 'one last time', the night the pubs were shut down.

She was on facebook last night mourning the death of her older brother, hope he really enjoyed his last pint in the pub.

This country if full of fucking idiots.

Survival of the smartest this.



Jesus, hard to have huge amount of sympathy but that just shows how fast this can move.
Re: COVID-19:
« Reply #19868 on: Today at 05:00:57 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:43:51 PM
I think it was probably recognized fairly early as a possibility, but Trump was more worried about the stock market and such.

The initial travel ban on China had a ton of exemptions also and once this was truly global, if the plan is to ban your way out of this (not even recommended), then it needs to be extended everywhere accordingly, particularly as hotspots open up.  But a reporter from Vice actually returned from Italy to NY in March and had this experience:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/akwyna/i-just-got-back-from-a-coronavirus-hot-zone-and-no-one-at-jfk-seemed-to-notice

In reality, to truly do it right, there needs to be testing and quarantine (SK, for example, didn't just issue a couple of travel bans. They had a plan in place).

But in the US, it was politically expedient to just ban "foreign nationals" coming from China and do little else to upset stability.  Chinese virus?  Ban foreigners from China.  Problem solved!

The Dow hit an all-time high around mid-February.  If Trump and the government actually cared and was monitoring activity all around, they could've added additional travel restrictions then as cases were spreading globally but also more importantly, ramp up testing and quarantining at airports.  But that would've caused some panic and possibly billions of dollars to implement (and possibly caused the markets to tank, at least in the short term).  So instead, they not only didn't do anything but actually downplayed it while travelers were coming in from everywhere untested, and the virus was spreading.

Now on Fox News, you've got people saying that Trump saved thousands of lives because of the China travel ban.  That's one of their current angles.

The US was caught unprepared and rather than ramping up planning and execution to prevent a massive spread in the country, Trump did what he (and his base) love:  a quick travel ban and some public boasting.  Also playing up the "hoax" angle.  Requires very little thinking and action, and hey, you can even brag about it later!

That's America for a while through this.  Lots of talk and little (or even counterproductive) planning and action.

Here's what Scott Morrison of Australia said on cases in Australia:

https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-most-cases-in-australia-from-usa-scott-morrison/5b04121e-a597-4aaf-a1a7-04be02f9d376

"The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these (coronavirus cases) has actually been the United States."

"At the end of the day, that's a function of the number of people who travel between the US and Australia."

Just watched New York governors daily briefing and it really is chalk and cheese listening to him and Trump. 
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19869 on: Today at 05:01:59 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 04:53:21 PM
Someone I used to work with was all over facebook a few weeks ago, bragging that her, friends and family were in the pub 'one last time', the night the pubs were shut down.

She was on facebook last night mourning the death of her older brother, hope he really enjoyed his last pint in the pub.
Not quite sure how I feel about this.  I don't have qualms with Brexiters facing financial hardship, but this is another level.

I don't think that we can rely in future on travel bans from hotspots. Simply because the thing is so flipping hidden for so long.

ooh Witty and Vallance today :)
