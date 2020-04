So a paper with absolutely zero scientific merit, with arbitrary ages picked out at a whim and no sense of mitigating things is released and considered. Talk about making up policy on the hoof.



I think they have to consider it (and most likely dismiss it). They have to consider all the data and information thatís coming out in order to formulate an exit strategy. The issue is that there is so much research coming out - the virus isnít the only thing displaying an exponential curve as you can see from the graph in the link below. Now of course, thereís a mountain of trash in that burst of papers, but they all have to be considered before most are dismissed.There also seems to be a growing argument from the media and elsewhere that the government should have had an exit strategy in place for escaping this lockdown - I think this is a bit unfair actually. Once data coming from Italy made a lockdown the only option for control it had to be implemented, and quickly. There was no room to spare to wait until an exit strategy could be formulated first or we would really be in trouble. As for how they formulate an exit strategy now - thatís got to rely on the available research thatís in these papers and in the data thatís going to come out from other countries as they try to exit themselves. I donít envy them the task of choosing one. Weíll know with hindsight 12 months from now what the best exit strategy was but picking one now with the data available now is not a task Iíd like to be involved in.