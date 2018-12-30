« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 386580 times)

Offline Circa1892

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19760 on: Today at 09:34:34 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:32:15 AM
You're going to have all sorts of people in their early to mid-30s with far more responsibilities and financial commitments, who are going to find that hard to take. I reckon it's a good recipe for resentment - almost an invitation to start flouting the rules. There's got to be some kind of modulation of the data to the real world and the fabric of society.

100%. As a 31 year old 2 months into a mortgage Id find it particularly galling...
Online redmark

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19761 on: Today at 09:35:27 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:32:15 AM
You're going to have all sorts of people in their early to mid-30s with far more responsibilities and financial commitments, who are going to find that hard to take. I reckon it's a good recipe for resentment - almost an invitation to start flouting the rules. There's got to be some kind of modulation of the data to the real world and the fabric of society.
There was a mention on Newsnight (and I'm sure there'll be detailed figures available somewhere) that the economic impact so far is being shouldered disproportionately by younger people, though - less likely to be in a furloughed job rather than one which is simply laid off, more likely to be on zero hours contracts, etc. Of course there are many individuals who don't fit the pattern, and it's hard to be the wrong side of an arbitrary cutoff...
Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19762 on: Today at 09:39:42 AM »
One extremely concerning side-effect of all this is on measles vaccination programmes in Africa, which have apparently been cancelled in 23 countries. In 2018 there were 140,000 deaths worldwide and when you consider the R0 value of measles is between 12-18 (for comparison, this new coronavirus has an R0 of between 2-3), it makes for a pretty grim outlook.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-measles-deaths-are-surging-and-coronavirus-could-make-it-worse/
Online Felch Aid

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19763 on: Today at 09:43:00 AM »
Unbelievable. Why can't people just behave.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-52221688

Online redmark

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19764 on: Today at 09:49:57 AM »
The cluster effect: how social gatherings were rocket fuel for coronavirus

Some compelling analysis of clusters arising after specific social events around the world.

Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19765 on: Today at 09:50:35 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:21:08 AM
I was just looking at it from a purely selfish genetic point of view, ie am I more likely to die!?!? Being Indian we tend not to suffer from the same socio-economic issues as other ethnic minorities but that often gets lost in the stats as they tend to group all Asians or BAME together.

Sorry, yeah, the US example there set me to just thinking of the currently known risk factors (both in terms of increased likelihood to get it and for a more severe outcome) and how many of them are tied up with social and via the social into the health.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19766 on: Today at 09:51:05 AM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 09:43:00 AM
Unbelievable. Why can't people just behave.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-52221688



Ridiculous isn't it. Unfortunately I can see it being twice as bad this weekend.
Online redmark

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19767 on: Today at 10:03:49 AM »
Offline Peabee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19768 on: Today at 10:09:45 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:09:14 AM
It kind of crossed my mind when we saw the pictures of those doctors who died over here from the virus were all from ethnic minorities, and there are now suspicions that people from ethnic minorities may be more susceptible to the virus. The BBC had something about this in the states how black Americans are disproportionately dying compared to their population %, but how much that is due to genetics etc and how much its due to higher poverty levels is always a factor, but the same trends are being reported here of black and Asians needing critical care in much greater numbers then their population % should suggest.

Nothing to do with genetics (were all one race ie human), its demographics, poverty etc. E.g. Asians in NYC are less affected than all other ethnicities including white.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19769 on: Today at 10:12:01 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:49:57 AM
The cluster effect: how social gatherings were rocket fuel for coronavirus

Some compelling analysis of clusters arising after specific social events around the world.



Have a weird feeling that some of those passing that round on social media didn't read it all. Lamad's mentioned on here before what Streeck was doing. Would be kind of reassuring if it is very close proximity - almost skin on skin seems to be the message between the lines? - for the most part. Will be interesting to see it written up and compared to other known cases which have been traced down away from that.
Online J_Kopite

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19770 on: Today at 10:14:36 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:09:45 AM
Nothing to do with genetics (we’re all one race ie human), it’s demographics, poverty etc. E.g. Asians in NYC are less affected than all other ethnicities including white.

Not true, south asians have a higher predisposition to diabetes for example. Poverty doesn't come into it as it's a genetic thing.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19771 on: Today at 10:16:58 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:03:49 AM
Erm... the discussion about joggers a few pages back...

https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08


Well that's concerning. Went for a run yesterday and spent most of it dodging families out with kids/dogs etc. Not been taking any chances mind, if I have to pass someone I've been swerving out into the road or crossing it completely where I can.
Online redmark

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19772 on: Today at 10:17:31 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:12:01 AM
Have a weird feeling that some of those passing that round on social media didn't read it all. Lamad's mentioned on here before what Streeck was doing. Would be kind of reassuring if it is very close proximity - almost skin on skin seems to be the message between the lines? - for the most part. Will be interesting to see it written up and compared to other known cases which have been traced down away from that.
Skin on skin, or face to face proximity for a period of time. So hand washing is still important, but paranoia on touching doorknobs seems misplaced. But from the other link, think I'll be avoiding joggers slipstreams for a while...

Offline No666

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19773 on: Today at 10:18:37 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:12:01 AM
Have a weird feeling that some of those passing that round on social media didn't read it all. Lamad's mentioned on here before what Streeck was doing. Would be kind of reassuring if it is very close proximity - almost skin on skin seems to be the message between the lines? - for the most part. Will be interesting to see it written up and compared to other known cases which have been traced down away from that.
Several hours of close proximity at least. Presume the dancing and singing bit is because of expelling droplets through exercise while next to others. That seems to me to suggest the way out of the lockdown rather than by age (unless vulnerable).
Online Roady

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19774 on: Today at 10:18:45 AM »
People here in Spain still managing to get down here in the coast to their second homes from Madrid. I work for myself maintaining pools. I had to collect some money today from a client. Three families arrived overnight to their second homes on his street alone. The bellends.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19775 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:49:57 AM
The cluster effect: how social gatherings were rocket fuel for coronavirus

Some compelling analysis of clusters arising after specific social events around the world.



Doesn't look good for football unless behind closed doors.
Online Dull Tools

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19776 on: Today at 10:22:37 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:32:15 AM
You're going to have all sorts of people in their early to mid-30s with far more responsibilities and financial commitments, who are going to find that hard to take. I reckon it's a good recipe for resentment - almost an invitation to start flouting the rules. There's got to be some kind of modulation of the data to the real world and the fabric of society.
Me especially if this rule doesn't come in to play before July when I turn 30. Will make that birthday even harder to take!
Online Lad

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19777 on: Today at 10:23:59 AM »
What surprises me is why the government and health authorities are not pushing harder to encourage people not to smoke. They may not have an underlying health issue as such but for sure their lung function would not be as healthy as a non smoker and therefore can struggle to cope if the virus attacks them.

It could account for some of the people who have passed away with no underlying health conditions, and no I dont have any evidence to back this up but it would be interesting to know.

Im seeing it mentioned briefly in print or sometimes in passing by a doctor on tv about smoking but I wonder if its suppressed a bit to stop panic in smokers.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19778 on: Today at 10:25:12 AM »
Coronavirus: Greater Manchester Police warning after 660 parties shut down

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-52221688

 :o
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19779 on: Today at 10:27:02 AM »
Just cut one of the kids hair.

Ive now been banned.

Apparently Steven Gerrard 2001 isnt a look to aspire to.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19780 on: Today at 10:27:16 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:09:45 AM
Nothing to do with genetics (were all one race ie human), its demographics, poverty etc. E.g. Asians in NYC are less affected than all other ethnicities including white.

So why are more men then women dying of the virus? And as nice a sentiment as your post is, in reality certain ethnic groups are more prone to certain illnesses.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19781 on: Today at 10:37:15 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:18:37 AM
Several hours of close proximity at least. Presume the dancing and singing bit is because of expelling droplets through exercise while next to others. That seems to me to suggest the way out of the lockdown rather than by age (unless vulnerable).

You're sure a kindly word from the government about the national need won't persuade 1892 to stay in? ;) Goodness knows, I suppose some of the criticism is that they haven't been listening to enough people, so maybe I shouldn't eyeroll when they find some behavioural scientists who don't seem to understand people. See what comes out of Streeck's work although implications of it, if it holds up, don't seem to change much as it's the systems problem we need to resolve, isn't it? Mr.Sneezy on the tube train passing it on, even as an oddity, is still going to need everyone tracing down pdq etc.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19782 on: Today at 10:38:33 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:03:49 AM
Erm... the discussion about joggers a few pages back...

https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08

This is really scary.

I have noticed round here since they closed the Gym's there's a hell of a lot more Joggers out and about.
Online 12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19783 on: Today at 10:47:42 AM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 09:43:00 AM
Unbelievable. Why can't people just behave.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-52221688
North West News last night reported some dickhead having a barbecue on the balcony on the 35th floor of the PlayStation building in Deansgate

Absolute fucking idiots.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19784 on: Today at 10:48:39 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:27:02 AM
Just cut one of the kids hair.

Ive now been banned.

Apparently Steven Gerrard 2001 isnt a look to aspire to.
how the fuck are ya meant to get better at haircuttery if ya cant practice? Does your household use that  rule when ya kids are shit at something the first time they try?

Teps wife  Right,get off that fucking potty now ya messy lil fucker and stop shitting on the floor. Youre wearing that nappy till you move out and get a job ffs

Tepid  Yeah ya Mums right and ,ya not putting any of those shite drawings ya do on the fridge. Youre not making a show of us
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19785 on: Today at 10:52:40 AM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:48:39 AM
how the fuck are ya meant to get better at haircuttery if ya cant practice? Does your household use that  rule when ya kids are shit at something the first time they try?

Teps wife  Right,get off that fucking potty now ya messy lil fucker and stop shitting on the floor. Youre wearing that nappy till you move out and get a job ffs

Tepid  Yeah ya Mums right and ,ya not putting any of those shite drawings ya do on the fridge. Youre not making a show of us

Come on Capon. I am still waiting to see how you're going to approach the Susan Boyle, Mourinho, sausages mock up pic in this thread. Surely it's time mate. We need some sausage relief (that came out wrong)
Online CHOPPER

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19786 on: Today at 10:53:50 AM »
Why he cutting hair? He's a games teacher for fucks sake.
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19787 on: Today at 10:54:41 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:13:08 AM
FT is reporting this morning that the government are examining ideas for an 'exit strategy'. Including this paper: https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/soc/economics/research/centres/cage/news/06-04-20-the_case_for_releasing_the_young_from_lockdown_a_briefing_paper_for_policymakers/

Which is interesting. Especially the part where they forget to square one of the reasons for doing it, "may in the long run not reliably abide by the lockdown restrictions anyway", with one of the reassurances that it wouldn't be a shitshow, "Those released [from lockdown] would presumably also have to give a strict undertaking, upheld by the law, that they would avoid all other older adults."  :rollseyes

Author/s of said paper must have missed the fact that this disease can and has infected younger age groups.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19788 on: Today at 10:55:56 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:53:50 AM
Why he cutting hair? He's a games teacher for fucks sake.
he teaches Pheasants?
