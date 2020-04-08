Bit of a mad day which demonstrates how quickly this can sneak up on you personally, or at least to someone you know personally. My girlfriend and I left the house properly for the first time in about 7 days and went to Sainsbury's via Aldi to get some food/drink for ourselves and drop off some food/drink to my girlfriends Dad as he was self isolating with symptoms. We left it on his door step and she called him and he went out to get it.



We had been home for about 3 hours when we discovered he had been taken by ambulance to Watford general. He was put onto oxygen and after an hour taken off to see how he was. He was soon put back on. Somehow he managed a call back to my girlfriend about 2 and a half hours later which was about 10pm. So it seems he isn't so serious right now, but it obviously doesn't stop you being fraught with worry about a possible turn for the worst. He's 70, a heavy drinker with diabetes although he doesn't and hasn't smoked. Just fingers crossed right now really. He's had the test but won't find out for a while what the result is. Obviously hoping it isn't Covid, but then I guess even if it isn't, he's in one of the most likely places you catch it. Feel awful for my missus as you can't even pop round to give him support, but at least he managed a phone call to her which for now gives some comfort at least.