COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19720 on: Yesterday at 08:02:12 PM
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 07:54:12 PM
I live in Berlin and have been tracking Germany and UK for weeks (I am from UK and a lot of my friends and family are there).  Germany took a different strategy to UK - that was clear at start. Mass testing from the start and containment.  UK started in another path and pivoted after a few weeks closer to Germany but UK doesn't have the testing capacity and probably took a while to change from herding towards test and contain.  Germany now have ramped up testing to like half a million a day last I heard - this is really significant. Compare -  UK did 14K tests yesterday.  It is nowhere near enough and is needed for UK to exit lockdown.   Germany has been running mass testing for many weeks and tracing, follow up testing etc.  they also have a big capacity of beds, ventilators, air ambulances, labs to test etc.  I have posted on here several times of the clarity of testing and clear results.  It causes actions, more tracing, more testing etc. If you test positive you can get your close family tested and act.  Anyway - for sure it is a difficult subject for me and clearly isn't a competition of who took the best route. 
It seems to be having a big impact here on numbers of deaths and also much more clarity on real number of cases. So I really hope you are wrong with the statement that all countries will track the same curve, because that would be really bad news for us here in Germany. And mostly I hope the German approach continues to work because we can learn from each other and I care desperately for UK (and all countries) to get through this. 

Youre talking about something completely different to me. None of what you refer to will have any effect on case fatality rate - it will be the similar for UK and Germany. Its a trait of the virus and not impacted by testing. What you are referring to is the potential final death toll - countries will end up with different totals - but the case fatality rate will be the same or similar.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19721 on: Yesterday at 08:03:55 PM
Quote from: grrth1314 on Yesterday at 08:00:12 PM
its based upon the 1st 30 days since 50 deaths were recorded...pulled from the slides presented at the daily UK press conference, which is based upon the worldometer info...looks like its up to date but they had added 800 instead of 1,800 for the last day...good to know you can rely on govt stats  ;)

just double checked and the US is now on Day 26, so its 3 days behind
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19722 on: Yesterday at 08:14:40 PM
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:11:42 PM
From The Guardian - agreeing with you on the video being wrong:
"However, Laura Breach, a spokeswoman for the Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in Respiratory Care (ACPRC), says while the exercises should be harmless for healthy individuals, she would not advise them, adding that they could make symptoms worse in someone suffering breathlessness. Although Munshis video was well-intentioned, the ACPRC says the techniques are not correct (it is preparing its own video). If you did try the exercise, you only need to take three or four breaths so as not to hyperventilate and become dizzy, and if you have coronavirus symptoms, there is no need to make yourself cough as part of the exercise. We would always encourage nose-breathing rather than mouth-breathing, because your nose is really important in humidifying the air that you breathe in and catching any particles in the air, says Breach."
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/apr/08/from-vitamin-c-to-breathing-exercises-doctors-on-what-you-should-really-do-for-your-health-right-now


Yep, these guys would be the ones to advise properly on breathing techniques to help as it is their job and expertise and one that they are currently doing without the correct PPE. I'm just a musculoskeletal physio and can't do what these physios do but they do a brilliant job with it. Literally will be the only people in the world encouraging those with Covid-19 to cough!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19723 on: Yesterday at 08:32:52 PM
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:02:12 PM
Youre talking about something completely different to me. None of what you refer to will have any effect on case fatality rate - it will be the similar for UK and Germany. Its a trait of the virus and not impacted by testing. What you are referring to is the potential final death toll - countries will end up with different totals - but the case fatality rate will be the same or similar.
If the epidemic ends by herd immunity, the final death toll will also be similar.
Better testing should make it easier to protect the elderly and keep the case fatality rates down though.
Overall I think Germany is partially postponing and partially actually reducing the death toll.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19724 on: Yesterday at 08:36:13 PM
Quote from: grrth1314 on Yesterday at 08:03:55 PM
just double checked and the US is now on Day 26, so its 3 days behind

 :thumbup
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19725 on: Yesterday at 08:47:01 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 02:26:33 PM
So envious

You do have an off button though! :D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19726 on: Yesterday at 09:01:07 PM
Quote from: jason67 on Yesterday at 07:52:05 PM
I'm sure Gordon will come home when you learn the past tense of to Flee.
I have "fleed" to my nuclear shelter I built the other day under my kitchen table.   ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19727 on: Yesterday at 09:03:01 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:47:01 PM
You do have an off button though! :D

I'm not even sure that's possible, I did it for a day once and was bored as hell.  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19728 on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 PM
When I type in my post code it shows that there are now 230 cases in my area, could anyone tell me how i can find out how many people have died in this area?

Thank you.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51768274
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19729 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 PM
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:02:12 PM
Youre talking about something completely different to me. None of what you refer to will have any effect on case fatality rate - it will be the similar for UK and Germany. Its a trait of the virus and not impacted by testing. What you are referring to is the potential final death toll - countries will end up with different totals - but the case fatality rate will be the same or similar.
Thanks for the clarification mate.  I read that originally you said "actual death rate" which I took to be literally the rate of deaths due to the virus.  The "case" death rate is a good point, I am not sure I can prove you wrong on this because lack of testing will mean that UK will likely never know the actual cases so it's not really trackable, more conceptual.  However - don't want to argue Germany's case V's UK and we both know this isn't a trivial topic.
Sadly - Maybe the deaths per million population is a better measure of success (or not) of an approach.  But, I see enough of the data to think that there is more influencing variables  (I include mass testing).  I think we both agree prevention is highly relevant to deaths per million pop.  Also better healthcare, ventilators, hospital beds availability etc. are very important I feel to cases being treated successfully. 
I think you need capacity of all these at a local level, or great ways to move people around.  Still - lets agree to differing interpretations of an actual death rate or case fatality rate - terrible subject.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19730 on: Yesterday at 09:12:52 PM
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:10:11 PM
When I type in my post code it shows that there are now 230 cases in my area, could anyone tell me how i can find out how many people have died in this area?

Thank you.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51768274

I think you'd have to keep checking your local news outlets. I'm yet to see anything offered by a national source that breaks down where the deaths have occurred.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19731 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 PM
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:10:11 PM
When I type in my post code it shows that there are now 230 cases in my area, could anyone tell me how i can find out how many people have died in this area?

Thank you.

Could try compiling it yourself if you know the hospitals in an area.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/

But that's limited to those who've passed away in hospital, of course. And, as Gerry says, will probably be done by local papers or news.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19732 on: Yesterday at 09:32:11 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:12:52 PM
I think you'd have to keep checking your local news outlets. I'm yet to see anything offered by a national source that breaks down where the deaths have occurred.
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:28:02 PM
Could try compiling it yourself if you know the hospitals in an area.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/

But that's limited to those who've passed away in hospital, of course. And, as Gerry says, will probably be done by local papers or news.
Thanks guys, it's appreciated.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19733 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April  7, 2020, 09:18:55 PM
How am I moving the goal posts?

I just completely disagree that just because NYC has been a shitshow the last few weeks means the other 49 states are going to follow suit. It doesnt work like that, like you absolutely implied.

I live smack dab in the middle of the 10th largest metropolitan area in the Western Hemisphere. Less than 2,500 cases and less than 50 deaths as of last night.

You sound like Trump from a few months ago or some certain people from Western European countries a couple of weeks ago. You remind me of myself actually maybe a month or two ago. It's coming to wherever you live, you might just be a bit behind the curve. USA is the equivalent of about half the size of Europe. You sound like Brits and Irish when this was just a problem on the continent. We soon learned though that nowhere is really safe. I hope you're right and I'm wrong.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19734 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 PM
additional stats:

these graphs highlight hospital admission by country & region as well as critical care bed occupation rates...


Admissions  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1858572/

Admissions  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1858624/

Admissions  NHS Region  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845971/

Admissions  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1858601/

Critical Care Beds  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1859173/

Critical Care Beds  Country  % of Beds Occupied

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1859084/

Critical Care Beds  NHS Region  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/

Critical Care Beds  NHS Region  % of Beds Occupied

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1859189/

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19735 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 PM
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:10:11 PM
When I type in my post code it shows that there are now 230 cases in my area, could anyone tell me how i can find out how many people have died in this area?

Thank you.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51768274

I've published some stats in the facts thread...openly available govt stats at the moment only split the deaths by NHS region (North East and Yorkshire)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19736 on: Yesterday at 10:43:33 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:28:02 PM
Could try compiling it yourself if you know the hospitals in an area.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/

But that's limited to those who've passed away in hospital, of course. And, as Gerry says, will probably be done by local papers or news.

hadn't seen those...will add them to my list  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19737 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 PM
Quote from: grrth1314 on Yesterday at 10:43:33 PM
hadn't seen those...will add them to my list  ;D

They may be a bit rough for anyone to use with the reporting delays and then the adjustments later on. Hospital trusts also have weird boundaries. Like mine is Pennine Acute Trust, which covers a big chunk of north Manchester as well as Oldham, Rochdale, and Bury. Evening News here collates trusts across the entirety of Greater Manchester which is probably the level needed for them to make any of much sense.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19738 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:58:20 PM
They may be a bit rough for anyone to use with the reporting delays and then the adjustments later on. Hospital trusts also have weird boundaries. Like mine is Pennine Acute Trust, which covers a big chunk of north Manchester as well as Oldham, Rochdale, and Bury. Evening News here collates trusts across the entirety of Greater Manchester which is probably the level needed for them to make any of much sense.

Our local paper is reporting deaths from each hospital and there are local stats including deaths per trust here for anyone who wants to check:

https://www.inyourarea.co.uk/
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19739 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:10:11 PM
When I type in my post code it shows that there are now 230 cases in my area, could anyone tell me how i can find out how many people have died in this area?

Thank you.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51768274

Difficult but as of today's released data for hospitals which is the best I can do

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust - 89 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in total. This is an increase of eight from information released on Tuesday.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust - 52 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus have been recorded in total, five more than on April 7.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust - In total 16 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust. This is the same as for the figures released on Tuesday.

South Tees NHS Foundation Trust - In total 69 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust, an increase of 10 on Tuesdays figure.

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - In total 34 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust, an increase of three from Tuesday..
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19740 on: Today at 12:00:20 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM
Difficult but as of today's released data for hospitals which is the best I can do

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust - 89 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in total. This is an increase of eight from information released on Tuesday.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust - 52 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus have been recorded in total, five more than on April 7.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust - In total 16 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust. This is the same as for the figures released on Tuesday.

South Tees NHS Foundation Trust - In total 69 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust, an increase of 10 on Tuesdays figure.

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - In total 34 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust, an increase of three from Tuesday..

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1859936/
