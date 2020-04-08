When I type in my post code it shows that there are now 230 cases in my area, could anyone tell me how i can find out how many people have died in this area?
Thank you.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51768274
Difficult but as of today's released data for hospitals which is the best I can do
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust - 89 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in total. This is an increase of eight from information released on Tuesday.
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust - 52 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus have been recorded in total, five more than on April 7.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust - In total 16 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust. This is the same as for the figures released on Tuesday.
South Tees NHS Foundation Trust - In total 69 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust, an increase of 10 on Tuesdays figure.
Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - In total 34 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the trust, an increase of three from Tuesday..