Youre talking about something completely different to me. None of what you refer to will have any effect on case fatality rate - it will be the similar for UK and Germany. Its a trait of the virus and not impacted by testing. What you are referring to is the potential final death toll - countries will end up with different totals - but the case fatality rate will be the same or similar.



Thanks for the clarification mate. I read that originally you said "actual death rate" which I took to be literally the rate of deaths due to the virus. The "case" death rate is a good point, I am not sure I can prove you wrong on this because lack of testing will mean that UK will likely never know the actual cases so it's not really trackable, more conceptual. However - don't want to argue Germany's case V's UK and we both know this isn't a trivial topic.Sadly - Maybe the deaths per million population is a better measure of success (or not) of an approach. But, I see enough of the data to think that there is more influencing variables (I include mass testing). I think we both agree prevention is highly relevant to deaths per million pop. Also better healthcare, ventilators, hospital beds availability etc. are very important I feel to cases being treated successfully.I think you need capacity of all these at a local level, or great ways to move people around. Still - lets agree to differing interpretations of an actual death rate or case fatality rate - terrible subject.