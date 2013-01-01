The actual death rate for both UK and Germany is very likely the same. Germanys looks lower now as they have identified more cases as positive and recovered. The death rate across all western countries will be similar, they just dont look it at the moment due to differences in identifying cases.
Hate to say it in a way, but actual death rate in Germany is relatively much lower - factor of 3. What can look confusing is Germany's total number of cases is much higher than say UK, but this is likely because Germany tested significantly more by a big factor for quite a few weeks. Deaths have been significantly lower due to testing, better capacity, more ventilators etc. Germany followed closer to S Korea model etc.
Maybe the poster was right, it may have made sense to just copy. Unfortunately we can't go back, but can fix this going forward - increase testing capacity significantly, it will be needed to exit.