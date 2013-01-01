« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 382369 times)

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19680 on: Today at 05:02:05 PM »
938 new deaths UK, 828 of which relate to England.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19681 on: Today at 05:30:59 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:01:54 PM
This guy is definitely worth a follow on Twitter, especially for those who are suffering with anxiety/worrying, or reading some of the 'glass half empty' posts in here.

The guy is an expert, no media spin, just lots of positivity. I started following him about 10 days ago but now he's being noticed by a few 'celebs'.



Nice to see some optimism. Im actually optimistic, despite todays numbers that we are entering the peak in the UK and that even though we may see some higher daily totals in the next few days, we are actually beginning to plateau.
Logged

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,447
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19682 on: Today at 05:36:15 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:36:32 AM
To be honest I am closing off from it all a bit now. It is all bad news and everyone in the media is wallowing in the misery. I know it is a horrid time but I don't really need to hear in BBC 5live about how the hospital wards are hell on earth, or how everyone is cheating everyone over. It's a bad enough situation without all sensory intakes being about how much worse it is than you realise.

I know it is selfish to ignore the world and the troubles, but really what use is it when all you can do is stay indoors. I can't improve the situation in any way, so what use is it just being hit with negativity to let it just hang on me?

I've got a bit like that myself. Helped by being in work since last Wednesday but havent been watching/reading the news as much as it's all depressing as fuck.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,200
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19683 on: Today at 05:36:57 PM »
Been following him on Twitter too. It is nice to see positivity. I do think his prediction of returning to some normalicy by early May is very optimistic but really hope he is right.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19684 on: Today at 05:38:59 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:49:20 PM
Has anyone looked into how governments are working with major supermarkets to improve food deliveries for people self isolating. it's ridicules in the UK. no chance getting a delivery slot with Tesco.Iceland, Asda, finally got one last week for Morrisons in 3 weeks time, I have family dropping stuff off whenever they go shopping but they can't get most of the food I need, I had a stock built up so  no panic yet but it's going to be a lot harder in say 3 or 4 weeks. people will be forced to leave their homes if food deliveries don't start improving.

Tell me about it mate. Me and my mum are both shielding at home and do not meet the requirements to be classed as venerable even though she is in her 80's with high blood pressure. I got a food parcel from the council last week and have been told that it is not a regular thing as it is based on charitable help which I understand. I tried getting in contact with the supermarkets to see if we could be classed as needing help but no-one is manning the telephones and they have all these minimum spend requirements and you might night even get what you need even the basics. So I get what you are saying that you maybe forced to go out.  We are managing but like you say it is very tough as I don't want to go out with this C19 still a factor and worry afterwords. I am a big girls blouse the best of times and this has me worried no end.   
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,705
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19685 on: Today at 05:40:32 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:38:59 PM
Tell me about it mate. Me and my mum are both shielding at home and do not meet the requirements to be classed as venerable even though she is in her 80's with high blood pressure. I got a food parcel from the council last week and have been told that it is not a regular thing as it is based on charitable help which I understand. I tried getting in contact with the supermarkets to see if we could be classed as needing help but no-one is manning the telephones and they have all these minimum spend requirements and you might night even get what you need even the basics. So I get what you are saying that you maybe forced to go out.  We are managing but like you say it is very tough as I don't want to go out with this C19 still a factor and worry afterwords. I am a big girls blouse the best of times and this has me worried no end.   
Have you tried local Mutual Aid groups on facebook?
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19686 on: Today at 05:46:41 PM »
I think these conferences are only worth watching now when Sunak is on. He does the usual politician thing, but you at least get some answers in amongst it.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19687 on: Today at 05:49:36 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:36:57 PM
Been following him on Twitter too. It is nice to see positivity. I do think his prediction of returning to some normalicy by early May is very optimistic but really hope he is right.

Agree it seems abit soon comparing it to other countries but I hope he is right.

At some point they will need to get the economy working again its a balance between your health and your income/job.

I'm fairly lucky I can work from home but i'm not enjoying it if honest but grateful i've still got a job.

As the guy says we will get through this but it just doesn't feel like it at the minute.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19688 on: Today at 05:49:50 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:40:32 PM
Have you tried local Mutual Aid groups on facebook?


yes mate i joined my local area one on Facebook.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19689 on: Today at 05:49:55 PM »
Rent a quote Rishi. All talk, very little action so far.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,962
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19690 on: Today at 05:53:00 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:38:59 PM
Tell me about it mate. Me and my mum are both shielding at home and do not meet the requirements to be classed as venerable even though she is in her 80's with high blood pressure. I got a food parcel from the council last week and have been told that it is not a regular thing as it is based on charitable help which I understand. I tried getting in contact with the supermarkets to see if we could be classed as needing help but no-one is manning the telephones and they have all these minimum spend requirements and you might night even get what you need even the basics. So I get what you are saying that you maybe forced to go out.  We are managing but like you say it is very tough as I don't want to go out with this C19 still a factor and worry afterwords. I am a big girls blouse the best of times and this has me worried no end.   

Whoever your GP is needs a rocket. If your mum is 80 then she is vulnerable and they should know this. Add in blood pressure issues and you are doing the right thing shielding her. The fact that you were made to feel guilty about trying to get help for her tells a tale as well.
You are playing a blinder as far as looking after her is concerned. She is lucky to have you, feller.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline howes hound

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • underdearm
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19691 on: Today at 05:53:54 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:27:20 PM
Same thing is happening in Canada where there are significant clusters there. One theory is that since many of the care workers are part-time employees, it is probable that they are working in more than one location. Thus, a worker or visitor brings it into the facility and staff working at more than one location goes and spreads it elsewhere. Inside the facility you have an older/sick population that allows it to spread like wildfire.

Haven't you seen any of the interviews with the people running Bobcaygeon nursing home? You don't have to dig around for theories. It's a story of jaw-dropping management dereliction. Four in a room, serious cases mixed in with mild cases and, so far, virus-free residents. They weren't taking the most basic precautions. This virus is catching people who take all precautions, follow all the rules. In Bobcaygeon they weren't even following the basics. Lynn Valley had some excuses, it was caught right at the beginning of the epidemic when there was no lockdown, very little modification of normal existence. Not so with Bobcaygeon and unfortunately I suspect we'll see they aren't alone in the coming weeks.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19692 on: Today at 05:56:12 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:38:59 PM
Tell me about it mate. Me and my mum are both shielding at home and do not meet the requirements to be classed as venerable even though she is in her 80's with high blood pressure. I got a food parcel from the council last week and have been told that it is not a regular thing as it is based on charitable help which I understand. I tried getting in contact with the supermarkets to see if we could be classed as needing help but no-one is manning the telephones and they have all these minimum spend requirements and you might night even get what you need even the basics. So I get what you are saying that you maybe forced to go out.  We are managing but like you say it is very tough as I don't want to go out with this C19 still a factor and worry afterwords. I am a big girls blouse the best of times and this has me worried no end.   
I know you're in London but most of our small, local, independent shops are delivering that day if you phone your order in early enough.

Butchers, greengrocers, bakers, grocers and even farm shops, milkmen and market stall holders are taking up the slack.

Worth a try mate.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19693 on: Today at 05:56:56 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:46:41 PM
I think these conferences are only worth watching now when Sunak is on. He does the usual politician thing, but you at least get some answers in amongst it.

Final brexit related question; is it sensible to leave the EU right now and response of weve already left the EU.  A better question would have been would it not be sensible to extend the current transition period.

Aside from that a fairly reasonable performance from him.  The usual mix of ridiculous questions towards the end.  Standard from the mail, some waffle about how Churchill had his own clinician yet Johnson doesnt.  Yep of course thats the most important question to ask in the midst of a pandemic.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19694 on: Today at 05:59:18 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:53:00 PM
Whoever your GP is needs a rocket. If your mum is 80 then she is vulnerable and they should know this. Add in blood pressure issues and you are doing the right thing shielding her. The fact that you were made to feel guilty about trying to get help for her tells a tale as well.
You are playing a blinder as far as looking after her is concerned. She is lucky to have you, feller.

I got a phone call from the nurse at the GP just checking up on mum as she is  elderly and was told that it would be OK for her to go out for a bit to the shops etc. She has not been out since March 3 and me even longer then that.  Lets just say that I told her that I was not comfortable doing that and would rather not risk it at this time. She asked me if I had the internet and to do internet shopping etc. Have not got a clue. I think they a bored at their minds or something and look for things to do. I Know she meant well but in this situation it is best to stay home whatever. 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:01:23 PM by scouseman »
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #19695 on: Today at 06:00:34 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:47:33 PM
The actual death rate for both UK and Germany is very likely the same. Germanys looks lower now as they have identified more cases as positive and recovered. The death rate across all western countries will be similar, they just dont look it at the moment due to differences in identifying cases.
Hate to say it in a way, but actual death rate in Germany is relatively much lower - factor of 3.  What can look confusing is Germany's total number of cases is much higher than say UK, but this is likely because Germany tested significantly more by a big factor for quite a few weeks. Deaths have been significantly lower due to testing, better capacity, more ventilators etc.  Germany followed closer to S Korea model etc. 
Maybe the poster was right, it may have made sense to just copy.  Unfortunately we can't go back, but can fix this going forward - increase testing capacity significantly, it will be needed to exit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Up
« previous next »
 