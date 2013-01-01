Has anyone looked into how governments are working with major supermarkets to improve food deliveries for people self isolating. it's ridicules in the UK. no chance getting a delivery slot with Tesco.Iceland, Asda, finally got one last week for Morrisons in 3 weeks time, I have family dropping stuff off whenever they go shopping but they can't get most of the food I need, I had a stock built up so no panic yet but it's going to be a lot harder in say 3 or 4 weeks. people will be forced to leave their homes if food deliveries don't start improving.



Tell me about it mate. Me and my mum are both shielding at home and do not meet the requirements to be classed as venerable even though she is in her 80's with high blood pressure. I got a food parcel from the council last week and have been told that it is not a regular thing as it is based on charitable help which I understand. I tried getting in contact with the supermarkets to see if we could be classed as needing help but no-one is manning the telephones and they have all these minimum spend requirements and you might night even get what you need even the basics. So I get what you are saying that you maybe forced to go out. We are managing but like you say it is very tough as I don't want to go out with this C19 still a factor and worry afterwords. I am a big girls blouse the best of times and this has me worried no end.