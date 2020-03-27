« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:53:29 PM
Worrying. What was the new case number in U.K. today?

don't forget about population is approx...10% greater than Italy's...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:54:33 PM
You would imagine our curve might not flatten/fall as much as Italy's either, as their lockdown is stricter than ours so you would imagine may lead to a lower r-0

Estimates are currently for there not to be much difference, to be honest, or at least if there are then it could be as much for one as the other. eg. p.8/9 here https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-Europe-estimates-and-NPI-impact-30-03-2020.pdf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
"At least" 1,939 death in the US in the last 24 hours.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
this could be the peak italy and spain experienced for 3/4 days
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: grrth1314 on Today at 02:42:47 PM
so from what I understand is there is a little time differencial...the Scotland figures (and I think northern Ireland were reporting a 'day ahead', so scotlands total in the UK figures will be from the day before...think they are changing it over the next couple of days so the figures are aligned...

I suppose that makes sense. Weve made a bit of a meal of how weve been reporting figures in the UK over the past couple of weeks, as seen by the numerous changes and caveats theyve been applying to the announcements.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:02:09 PM
Estimates are currently for there not to be much difference, to be honest, or at least if there are then it could be as much for one as the other. eg. p.8/9 here https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-Europe-estimates-and-NPI-impact-30-03-2020.pdf

Very interesting if true, I certainly assumed the Italian lockdown was more heavily enforced after hearing tales from my wife's family, but maybe what is effectively voluntary compliance here is yielding similar results.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Few were asking about animals the other day. Early research in China on it here: https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/04/07/science.abb7015

Quote
In summary, we found that ferrets and cats are highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, dogs have low susceptibility, and livestock including pigs, chickens, and ducks are not susceptible to the virus.

So, according to this, cats and ferrets can catch it and then pass it on to other cats and ferrets, but it'll be more research before they'll figure out whether it can hop across from them back to humans.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:42:14 PM
The Scientific Select Committee is currently taking testimonies over strategy from South Korea and Hong Kong. Quite interesting. Showing us up to be a right bunch of second rate twats. You wouldnt think Brexit Britain was the worlds 6th richest nation.

Not surprising if you read Reuters lengthy article about Britain's COVID preparations
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:20:13 PM
Very interesting if true, I certainly assumed the Italian lockdown was more heavily enforced after hearing tales from my wife's family, but maybe what is effectively voluntary compliance here is yielding similar results.

Yeah, limits to it in a lot of countries. Comparison even in Italy is across to enforcement in Wuhan, isn't it? One estimate for UK has been for R0 to be currently 0.6ish (that was Adam Kucharski's research group). Wuhan was down at 0.3ish using same methods to estimate.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:42:21 PM
Burnham's saying there's been coronavirus cases in 83 care homes across Greater Manchester. And then crashed on. In the directory of care homes for GM, there's 272 listed. There are some important questions to be asked about that, and not necessarily from Burnham.

Same thing is happening in Canada where there are significant clusters there. One theory is that since many of the care workers are part-time employees, it is probable that they are working in more than one location. Thus, a worker or visitor brings it into the facility and staff working at more than one location goes and spreads it elsewhere. Inside the facility you have an older/sick population that allows it to spread like wildfire.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:45:13 PM
To put U.K. numbers into context, Italys highest daily deaths recorded was 919.
Italy seems to have missed a lot of deaths though, and the real numbers are probably much higher.  They haven't counted deaths in care homes at all, if I understand correctly.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:32:38 PM
Italy seems to have missed a lot of deaths though, and the real numbers are probably much higher.  They haven't counted deaths in care homes at all, if I understand correctly.
Indeed however Id say thats true for virtually every country.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:32:38 PM
Italy seems to have missed a lot of deaths though, and the real numbers are probably much higher.  They haven't counted deaths in care homes at all, if I understand correctly.
Well, neither have we counted them within the same timeframe as deaths in hospitals; there are separate figures announced weekly. So today's figure is hospitals only; we'll find out a more* accurate total sometime next week.

*And like other countries, truly accurate numbers may take months.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
What am I missing in noting weeks ago that Germany had a very low (1 to 2%) death rate on their covid 19 cases compared to about 11% here, and us not just slavishly copying what they did. Why have the government mainly ignored that model, then started talking about 100k of tests a day, whilst only managing on average 2.2k a day of tests?.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:27:20 PM
Same thing is happening in Canada where there are significant clusters there. One theory is that since many of the care workers are part-time employees, it is probable that they are working in more than one location. Thus, a worker or visitor brings it into the facility and staff working at more than one location goes and spreads it elsewhere. Inside the facility you have an older/sick population that allows it to spread like wildfire.

Similar here, although as reflective of staff shortages and underfunding and just general neglect of sector as anything else. Been mentioned on politics thread cos it heads in that direction. But a bit concerning given both first and second plan in the UK was based around protecting residents of care homes, and clinical criteria for hospital care will often focus resources elsewhere. Would be useful to see a bigger picture and comparisons regionally and internationally, as with what you're describing in Canada, all the same.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 03:40:55 PM
What am I missing in noting weeks ago that Germany had a very low (1 to 2%) death rate on their covid 19 cases, and us not just slavishly copying what they did. Why have the government mainly ignored that model, then started talking about 100k of tests a day, whilst only managing on average 2.2k a day of tests?.

The actual death rate for both UK and Germany is very likely the same. Germanys looks lower now as they have identified more cases as positive and recovered. The death rate across all western countries will be similar, they just dont look it at the moment due to differences in identifying cases.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Has anyone looked into how governments are working with major supermarkets to improve food deliveries for people self isolating. it's ridicules in the UK. no chance getting a delivery slot with Tesco.Iceland, Asda, finally got one last week for Morrisons in 3 weeks time, I have family dropping stuff off whenever they go shopping but they can't get most of the food I need, I had a stock built up so  no panic yet but it's going to be a lot harder in say 3 or 4 weeks. people will be forced to leave their homes if food deliveries don't start improving.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:49:20 PM
Has anyone looked into how governments are working with major supermarkets to improve food deliveries for people self isolating. it's ridicules in the UK. no chance getting a delivery slot with Tesco.Iceland, Asda, finally got one last week for Morrisons in 3 weeks time, I have family dropping stuff off whenever they go shopping but they can't get most of the food I need, I had a stock built up so  no panic yet but it's going to be a lot harder in say 3 or 4 weeks. people will be forced to leave their homes if food deliveries don't start improving.

Kept refreshing the ASDA delivery slots since this morning. Finally bagged a slot for delivery tomorrow between 5-7pm, after waiting for around 45 minutes. Might be worth doing as some people cancel their slots, but youve got to be quick.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:20:08 PM
936 UK deaths in the last 24 hours.

828 deaths in England
74 deaths in Scotland
33 deaths in Wales
5 deaths in Northern Ireland

EDIT: To include NI.

Strangely enough, yesterday it was reported as 758 deaths in England, 74 in Scotland, 19 in Wales And 3 in NI, but the total announced was 786 for the UK (when the real figures add up to 854). Any reason for that? Its been bugging me since yesterday.

The FT graph seems to be the one that I see shared the most often - the one that charts cumulative deaths against an axis that is measuring a doubling of the figures.

Is there a UK graph that is daily, rather than cumulative?  Clearly there will be, but I can't seem to find one.  Cheers.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:58:49 PM
The FT graph seems to be the one that I see shared the most often - the one that charts cumulative deaths against an axis that is measuring a doubling of the figures.

Is there a UK graph that is daily, rather than cumulative?  Clearly there will be, but I can't seem to find one.  Cheers.
Theres one on worldometers if you click on the country
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:58:49 PM
The FT graph seems to be the one that I see shared the most often - the one that charts cumulative deaths against an axis that is measuring a doubling of the figures.

Is there a UK graph that is daily, rather than cumulative?  Clearly there will be, but I can't seem to find one.  Cheers.

I publish these daily in the facts thread but still waiting on the England numbers to be updated for today...

Deaths  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794384/

Deaths  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I have also just pulled together a Day 0 - 30 comparison across country which I will publish these evening
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
BBC News reporting another 5 Nightingale hospitals are to be built by the military. 4 already done/near to completion - London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester. Plans to take total up to 17 if needed.

Would add to suggestions that a long plateau is expected given length of time people need to recover enough to leave hospital?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 03:51:51 PM
Kept refreshing the ASDA delivery slots since this morning. Finally bagged a slot for delivery tomorrow between 5-7pm, after waiting for around 45 minutes. Might be worth doing as some people cancel their slots, but youve got to be quick.
Will give it a go thanks
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
What is the death rate daily in the UK normally. Read somewhere that in normal circumstances its usually 1,500 a day. It would be interesting to see the comparisons between last year and this year. Are there an extra 700 odd deaths per day compared to normal.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:17:40 PM
What is the death rate daily in the UK normally. Read somewhere that in normal circumstances its usually 1,500 a day. It would be interesting to see the comparisons between last year and this year. Are there an extra 700 odd deaths per day compared to normal.

Deaths  Gender / Age - % of all deaths

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794868/
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
the above graphs shows what % of deaths are related to the virus, up to 27th March
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:17:40 PM
What is the death rate daily in the UK normally. Read somewhere that in normal circumstances its usually 1,500 a day. It would be interesting to see the comparisons between last year and this year. Are there an extra 700 odd deaths per day compared to normal.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending27march2020
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:17:40 PM
What is the death rate daily in the UK normally. Read somewhere that in normal circumstances its usually 1,500 a day. It would be interesting to see the comparisons between last year and this year. Are there an extra 700 odd deaths per day compared to normal.

ONS has it as typically a range somewhere around 9k per week (summer) through to 11k per week (winter). It's all a bit delayed in how it's being reported right now but this is where to dig for information as and when it starts to come out: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths
