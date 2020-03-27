Has anyone looked into how governments are working with major supermarkets to improve food deliveries for people self isolating. it's ridicules in the UK. no chance getting a delivery slot with Tesco.Iceland, Asda, finally got one last week for Morrisons in 3 weeks time, I have family dropping stuff off whenever they go shopping but they can't get most of the food I need, I had a stock built up so no panic yet but it's going to be a lot harder in say 3 or 4 weeks. people will be forced to leave their homes if food deliveries don't start improving.