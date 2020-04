I thought they had put UC up by £20 a week to £94 just had my monthly payment and it's still £74 a week and they still took £60 out of that.



Would you do me a favour please Trada? Would you give CAB or a local advice service a ring (or use their webchat or send an e-mail etc.) and find out if you're eligible to have deductions from your UC suspended? Standard allowance on UC is meant to be going up to £409.89 per month but I'm not sure when that will actually kick in because it's paid in arrears isn't it? So it may be end of this month that it'll be seen in payments. Same with LHA increase (I'm hoping!).