Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19520 on: Today at 03:08:59 AM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:42:22 AM


Another thing that might have played a part is that a lot of our cases seem to have originated from ski resorts where people went for a short holiday, picked up the virus and then got sick (after spreading it a bit in their home region). Most of those people are younger or at least quite healthy. You're not going on a skiing holiday, if you're old and not fit.

That doesn't seem to have been any kind of factor in Western Canada. Our hills were mostly shut down on March 15, right before Spring Break which, along with Easter and Christmas/New Year, is one of the season's peaks. For a week, people were circumventing the shutdown by skinning up the runs, but that coincided with a spell of classic spring weather and produced crowd scenes so they shut down whole parks, closing off access roads.
Our biggest problems have been in seniors' care centres. The people who run them have been horrendously inept, totally failing to isolate infected residents. One care centre Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, has had 51 confirmed resident cases, 26 confirmed staff, and 15 deaths. There's a similar outbreak in Ontario. To put that in perspective, total deaths in Canada are at 381 as of today.

Your point about the Switzerland/Austria contrast supports what I was saying earlier. Right now it's impossible to draw conclusions on differences and similarities between countries. One island, Taiwan, is doing well, another, Iceland, having it rough. Some areas of dense population are badly infected, others relatively healthy. There's no shortage of suggested causes but we're a long way from a scientifically-supported analysis.

Our biggest problem, locally, has been the control of large groups ignoring the social distancing advice. This last sunny weekend climbing areas, hiking and biking trails and parks were overrun with people ignoring the shutdown rules. There's been talk of closing down some of the main highways out of Vancouver. Fingers crossed we don't see a spike in reported cases, which currently appear to be levelling slightly.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19521 on: Today at 03:48:47 AM
Trump saying he wants to reopen the USA with a big bang like the 4th of July with loads of big parades etc.

They had 1970 deaths in the USA yesterday I wonder what the real death toll was.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19522 on: Today at 04:07:01 AM
Just a note of optimism in that Wuhan has it's first rail travel today and I know friends and colleagues are back in their offices in China.

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/coronavirus-wuhan-reopens-major-transport-links-after-2-month-lockdown
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19523 on: Today at 04:26:02 AM
The Newspapers must be really struggling, keep seeing posts on Twitter from Journolist begging people to out and buy a paper.

And the S*n journalists saying things like providing a lifeline of trusted information for millions during this crisis and them just getting laid into by people.

Please let this be its death Nell

And I was reading they can't make much money online either from stories about Covid19 because a lot online advertisers use algorithms to keep their ads off pages that talk about death, disease  etc.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19524 on: Today at 07:30:00 AM
Road to Damascus moment on itv from piers after interviewing couple of immigrants from Syria who work within the NHS.  Andrew pierce (Tory) same. Waxing lyrical about the brilliance of the NHS and how lucky we are to have it.  Piers saying lets never again open up unhealthy discussions about immigrants when their importance to the NHS is obvious.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19525 on: Today at 07:31:43 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:30:00 AM
Road to Damascus moment on itv from piers after interviewing couple of immigrants from Syria who work within the NHS.  Andrew pierce (Tory) same. Waxing lyrical about the brilliance of the NHS and how lucky we are to have it.  Piers saying lets never again open up unhealthy discussions about immigrants when their importance to the NHS is obvious.

Morgan would sell his children for controversy and hence ratings.
Phone hacking no mark
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19526 on: Today at 08:12:12 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:30:00 AM
Road to Damascus moment on itv from piers after interviewing couple of immigrants from Syria who work within the NHS.  Andrew pierce (Tory) same. Waxing lyrical about the brilliance of the NHS and how lucky we are to have it.  Piers saying lets never again open up unhealthy discussions about immigrants when their importance to the NHS is obvious.
Pierce is a c*nt. How is he is still allowed on television ill never know, some skeletons in his cupboard.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19527 on: Today at 08:47:05 AM
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 03:02:14 AM
Has it been mentioned that the Navy sec has quit in the US!
Yup - beeb news carried it late last night

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52209105

"The secretary's exit comes a day after US President Donald Trump signalled he might get involved in the dispute.

Defence secretary Mark Esper said Mr Modly had "resigned of his own accord".

The Pentagon chief said the crew's health and safety were a priority for the department.

Army Undersecretary James McPherson is expected to replace Mr Modly."

Uhuh - own accord.....what, a Honda?
Secondly, the Navy guys are gonna love having an Army guy bossing them about :lmao
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19528 on: Today at 08:49:45 AM
https://twitter.com/kamleshkhunti/status/1246373243130445824/photo/1

Some statistically significant looking increased prevalence in critical illness for BAME groups, men and (to a lesser extent) higher BMIs.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19529 on: Today at 09:15:37 AM
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on Today at 08:47:05 AM
Yup - beeb news carried it late last night

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52209105

"The secretary's exit comes a day after US President Donald Trump signalled he might get involved in the dispute.

Defence secretary Mark Esper said Mr Modly had "resigned of his own accord".

The Pentagon chief said the crew's health and safety were a priority for the department.

Army Undersecretary James McPherson is expected to replace Mr Modly."

Uhuh - own accord.....what, a Honda?
Secondly, the Navy guys are gonna love having an Army guy bossing them about :lmao
Actually he is a retired admiral who was bossing the army about.
Reading the full transcript of Modys pep talk he waffles on about leaders needing to love those they lead not worry about being loved.
Not very self aware.
Comes across as a Trumper Apprentice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19530 on: Today at 09:15:53 AM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:49:45 AM
https://twitter.com/kamleshkhunti/status/1246373243130445824/photo/1

Some statistically significant looking increased prevalence in critical illness for BAME groups, men and (to a lesser extent) higher BMIs.


The comparison is to other types of viral pneumonia though - the breakdown might actually be closer to the actual breakdown of the UK population, not sure. Do those numbers tally with the general demographic of the UK? Birmingham and London would be heavily represented too in those statistics
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19531 on: Today at 09:17:40 AM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:49:45 AM
https://twitter.com/kamleshkhunti/status/1246373243130445824/photo/1

Some statistically significant looking increased prevalence in critical illness for BAME groups, men and (to a lesser extent) higher BMIs.


Asian and Black people tend to have a lot of heart issues. Also that Campbell said because of the higher numbers in London (and Birmingham) thats why those numbers may be higher.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19532 on: Today at 09:25:11 AM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:49:45 AM
https://twitter.com/kamleshkhunti/status/1246373243130445824/photo/1

Some statistically significant looking increased prevalence in critical illness for BAME groups, men and (to a lesser extent) higher BMIs.

I wonder if this is to do with location. I know the Jewish community which is predominantly in North & East London has quite high numbers compared to averages
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19533 on: Today at 09:29:46 AM
how long does everyone think this current restricted lockdown will last for?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19534 on: Today at 09:35:14 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:15:53 AM
The comparison is to other types of viral pneumonia though - the breakdown might actually be closer to the actual breakdown of the UK population, not sure. Do those numbers tally with the general demographic of the UK? Birmingham and London would be heavily represented too in those statistics
Yes, the numbers do look closer to general population (though probably over-represented a bit); but then the figures for other types of viral pneumonia *should* provide some comparable pre-filtering for different age profiles between communities, underlying health conditions, etc.

Good points about possibly reflecting the urban demographic more closely, though.

Alternatively (and on a much lower sample size), apparently over 75% of NHS professionals who have died have been BAME, compared to 40% representation across the NHS. Again, there could be a factor in BAME representation in the NHS itself in larger cities.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19535 on: Today at 09:37:51 AM
Quote from: Carlos Eunuch Alberto on Today at 09:29:46 AM
how long does everyone think this current restricted lockdown will last for?

How long is a piece of string? My best guess is we start to see some stuff reopen around the end of May.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19536 on: Today at 09:38:08 AM
Quote from: Carlos Eunuch Alberto on Today at 09:29:46 AM
how long does everyone think this current restricted lockdown will last for?
As things stand, I reckon 2-4 weeks. If there's then evidence that numbers are declining (rather than merely plateaued; Italy's 'peak' has lasted quite a long time now), I think there'll be some relaxation, but not completely lifted. So, April = lockdown, May = partial restrictions, June = ?.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19537 on: Today at 09:39:22 AM
Quote from: Carlos Eunuch Alberto on Today at 09:29:46 AM
how long does everyone think this current restricted lockdown will last for?

No one really knows.

I know an epidemiologist as an expert witness although he doesn't work for the NHS but is still well connected. He gave me the date of 22nd May 2020 for what it's worth. He also said that the NHS would face it's busiest period for 3 weeks following this weekend but again I think most people are just seeing what happened in Italy and assuming the same happens here.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19538 on: Today at 09:41:09 AM
Quote from: Trada on Today at 03:48:47 AM
Trump saying he wants to reopen the USA with a big bang like the 4th of July with loads of big parades etc.

They had 1970 deaths in the USA yesterday I wonder what the real death toll was.

Oh I need to read this... has he really said stuff like this?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19539 on: Today at 09:41:43 AM
Quote from: Carlos Eunuch Alberto on Today at 09:29:46 AM
how long does everyone think this current restricted lockdown will last for?

Wuhan was 11 weeks if you believe that. They were fully locked down however so anything 3 months + seems feasible if we meet the expected curve and reduction.

End of June at a guess...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19540 on: Today at 09:44:47 AM
Quote from: Carlos Eunuch Alberto on Today at 09:29:46 AM
how long does everyone think this current restricted lockdown will last for?

Most health experts are saying that the incubation is 14 days. Based on that it should 28 after the last recorded new case.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19541 on: Today at 09:45:53 AM
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19542 on: Today at 09:47:12 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:44:47 AM
Most health experts are saying that the incubation is 14 days. Based on that it should 28 after the last recorded new case.

There's no way this will last until cases have completely gone. As soon as there's something approaching a trend of the cases being in decline they'll be looking at opening up.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19543 on: Today at 09:49:46 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:44:47 AM
Most health experts are saying that the incubation is 14 days. Based on that it should 28 after the last recorded new case.
The UK lockdown isn't designed to eradicate the disease from the population entirely, though - it has been fairly openly stated that the point is to keep the peak numbers within the capacity of the NHS. From that perspective - while it would be helpful to have a few 'quiet weeks' to recover, it would be better to have a gradual easing of restrictions and a long steady decline in numbers than a sharp drop followed by a possible steep second wave.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19544 on: Today at 09:51:14 AM
There'll be a lot of vulture funds looking for 'franchises' or leagues to buy into during this time. We're already at funds buying football and basketball teams in Australia right now due to the lack of income eating into their value.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19545 on: Today at 09:53:15 AM
I imagine all eyes on China to see if there is any new breakouts
