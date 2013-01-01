« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19520 on: Today at 03:08:59 AM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:42:22 AM


Another thing that might have played a part is that a lot of our cases seem to have originated from ski resorts where people went for a short holiday, picked up the virus and then got sick (after spreading it a bit in their home region). Most of those people are younger or at least quite healthy. You're not going on a skiing holiday, if you're old and not fit.

That doesn't seem to have been any kind of factor in Western Canada. Our hills were mostly shut down on March 15, right before Spring Break which, along with Easter and Christmas/New Year, is one of the season's peaks. For a week, people were circumventing the shutdown by skinning up the runs, but that coincided with a spell of classic spring weather and produced crowd scenes so they shut down whole parks, closing off access roads.
Our biggest problems have been in seniors' care centres. The people who run them have been horrendously inept, totally failing to isolate infected residents. One care centre Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, has had 51 confirmed resident cases, 26 confirmed staff, and 15 deaths. There's a similar outbreak in Ontario. To put that in perspective, total deaths in Canada are at 381 as of today.

Your point about the Switzerland/Austria contrast supports what I was saying earlier. Right now it's impossible to draw conclusions on differences and similarities between countries. One island, Taiwan, is doing well, another, Iceland, having it rough. Some areas of dense population are badly infected, others relatively healthy. There's no shortage of suggested causes but we're a long way from a scientifically-supported analysis.

Our biggest problem, locally, has been the control of large groups ignoring the social distancing advice. This last sunny weekend climbing areas, hiking and biking trails and parks were overrun with people ignoring the shutdown rules. There's been talk of closing down some of the main highways out of Vancouver. Fingers crossed we don't see a spike in reported cases, which currently appear to be levelling slightly.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19521 on: Today at 03:48:47 AM
Trump saying he wants to reopen the USA with a big bang like the 4th of July with loads of big parades etc.

They had 1970 deaths in the USA yesterday I wonder what the real death toll was.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19522 on: Today at 04:07:01 AM
Just a note of optimism in that Wuhan has it's first rail travel today and I know friends and colleagues are back in their offices in China.

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/coronavirus-wuhan-reopens-major-transport-links-after-2-month-lockdown
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19523 on: Today at 04:26:02 AM
The Newspapers must be really struggling, keep seeing posts on Twitter from Journolist begging people to out and buy a paper.

And the S*n journalists saying things like providing a lifeline of trusted information for millions during this crisis and them just getting laid into by people.

Please let this be its death Nell
