Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19320 on: Today at 02:57:53 PM
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 02:54:35 PM
Tough luck on Boris, first the virus and now the clap. :-[
;D

No shortage of comedians in this place    :)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19321 on: Today at 02:59:23 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:55:23 PM
Would basically be signing the death certificate for many teachers and their families.

A relatively young teacher from my gfs school is currently fighting for his life in intensive care. I could imagine there would have been a lot more dead or dying teachers right now, part of the just 4-5%, had they remained open.

Fail to see how you can social distance 1000 kids in a few small buildings.

The worrying thing is that I can see them trying to force schools back here as they begin to panic about the economy. (Schools need to return so parents can return to work realistically)

I can see them spouting some shite like 'the brave teachers in this national effort must be the ones to return us to normality.' And knowing a lot of nasty Head Teachers who will bow down to this and force staff back, added to weak teacher unions, I can see a lot of teachers going back way too soon and becoming sick as you say.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19322 on: Today at 02:59:40 PM
Yeah, I don't think you can go from 'no sunbathing in the park 20 yards away from each other', to 'schools are fine' in a matter of a week or two.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19323 on: Today at 03:00:09 PM
Swedens death toll slowly going up I wonder if they will have to do more soon it was 76 deaths yesterday with 376 new cases and 114 deaths today and 487 cases.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19324 on: Today at 03:00:43 PM
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on Today at 02:14:26 PM
Ah! Thanks - that bit makes sense - so it's more a case of non-joggers knowing when's a decent time to go out....thank you!

My partner and I are regular joggers - in our local park, we're seeing a lot - and I mean a LOT - of 'new faces' - many are considerate, in terms of keeping distance, although there are plenty who are not - and they're the utterly annoying ones - esp. when they hog the pathway.

We make a point of running one behind the other when others are around. And we tend to go out in the evening anyway.

Oh and we never, ever spit. When you're already losing plenty of fluid through sweating, why waste more?

You can insert your own jokes about swallowing.......in fact, no, don't! :P

Most joggers I have seen whilst out on the bike, have been running sensibly. It is the odd idiot (or worse a pair of idiots) walking down the middle of the path - usually looking at their phones and oblivious to people trying to do the correct thing.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19325 on: Today at 03:01:13 PM
Personally, I cannot see schools returning before May half term....

With so many self isolating it became almost impossible to staff schools.  And supply staff (not surprisingly) didnt really fancy turning up which meant there was a real issue covering classes let alone them learning anything..
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19326 on: Today at 03:03:25 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:01:13 PM
Personally, I cannot see schools returning before May half term....

With so many self isolating it became almost impossible to staff schools.  And supply staff (not surprisingly) didnt really fancy turning up which meant there was a real issue covering classes let alone them learning anything..

I would suggest any time before the summer (July) returning would be an incredible risk unless we had ramped up our testing to South Korea levels by that point.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19327 on: Today at 03:05:28 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:03:25 PM
I would suggest any time before the summer (July) returning would be an incredible risk unless we had ramped up our testing to South Korea levels by that point.
Risk is a different issue, I tend to agree, but I guess that depended on the case counts... 

But on a practical level, it wont happen right now.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19328 on: Today at 03:13:09 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:28:50 PM
#clapforboris now trending on Twitter. They want people to clap for him tonight at 8pm.

I wish him a full recovery but I won't be clapping for the c*nt
That hashtag though  :o

The poor man is already hospitalized with a virus
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19329 on: Today at 03:14:45 PM
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19330 on: Today at 03:21:11 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:54:46 PM
I'm just thinking of a typical secondary school teacher though trying to manage this.

Most students have around 6 lessons a day where they mix with many different students (different subjects have different sets, option subjects etc) then break and lunch as well (these could be somehow staggered I guess)

Then what about all the staff? Many of whom have health issues, what if schools cant get enough staff to come in? Something that was happening weeks before the schools were told to close down...

I think a September return is realistic until we get a ridiculous amount of testing done in this country.

We are very different to Singapore and Asian schools.

Streaming was what I was thinking about, and increased workload for planning won't get much attention til it gets to someone who has taught age ranges below further/higher education. (Have taught KS 3 to 5 myself.) But finding a way is the first step towards a way out so at some point it's stuff which will need discussing unless an instant return to 'normal' is intended at some point. Even September, this thing is still going to be going around to some degree.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19331 on: Today at 03:21:28 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:55:23 PM
Would basically be signing the death certificate for many teachers and their families.

A relatively young teacher from my gfs school is currently fighting for his life in intensive care. I could imagine there would have been a lot more dead or dying teachers right now, part of the just 4-5%, had they remained open.

Fail to see how you can social distance 1000 kids in a few small buildings.
Completely agree. And it would surely be a very efficient way of spreading it rapidly through a whole community.

Just dont understand the logic. Can only assume its flawed research, not looking at the full picture.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19332 on: Today at 03:24:19 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:01:13 PM
Personally, I cannot see schools returning before May half term....

With so many self isolating it became almost impossible to staff schools.  And supply staff (not surprisingly) didnt really fancy turning up which meant there was a real issue covering classes let alone them learning anything..

Id guess September but hopefully it will be sooner (as long as its safe) for the sake of my sanity!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19333 on: Today at 03:41:47 PM
Coronavirus outbreak has reached community transmission stage in Mumbai, says BMC

Fresh positive cases emerging in Mumbai are neither immediate contracts of patients nor have any travel history.

MUMBAI: The community spreading of coronavirus has apparently started in Mumbai and it's adjoining localities as the fresh positive cases emerging from there are neither immediate contracts of patients nor have any travel history.

Mumbai has 525 coronavirus positive cases while 34 deaths reported. In its report, BMC said out of 34 people who died of COVID-19, 11 had no pre-history of aliments.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the coronavirus positive cases reported in large number from slum pockets and highly dense areas of Mumbai. The G/South ward of the BMC has got 78 cases - the largest in the city. In in this ward, most of the patient are reported from fishermen colony of Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel.

The D ward which has Byculla in its limits, has got the second highest number of cases. Localities such as Dharavi, Kurla, Nehru Nagar, Bandra and Andheri too have significant number of positive cases.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2020/apr/07/coronavirus-outbreak-has-reached-community-transmission-stage-in-mumbai-says-bmc-2127040.html
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19334 on: Today at 03:44:43 PM
Quote from: Trada on Today at 03:41:47 PM
Coronavirus outbreak has reached community transmission stage in Mumbai, says BMC

Fresh positive cases emerging in Mumbai are neither immediate contracts of patients nor have any travel history.

MUMBAI: The community spreading of coronavirus has apparently started in Mumbai and it's adjoining localities as the fresh positive cases emerging from there are neither immediate contracts of patients nor have any travel history.

Mumbai has 525 coronavirus positive cases while 34 deaths reported. In its report, BMC said out of 34 people who died of COVID-19, 11 had no pre-history of aliments.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the coronavirus positive cases reported in large number from slum pockets and highly dense areas of Mumbai. The G/South ward of the BMC has got 78 cases - the largest in the city. In in this ward, most of the patient are reported from fishermen colony of Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel.

The D ward which has Byculla in its limits, has got the second highest number of cases. Localities such as Dharavi, Kurla, Nehru Nagar, Bandra and Andheri too have significant number of positive cases.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2020/apr/07/coronavirus-outbreak-has-reached-community-transmission-stage-in-mumbai-says-bmc-2127040.html

That is terrifying and what everyone was hoping beyond hope could be avoided. It is always the poorest in the world that get hit the hardest but with something like this are most at risk due to high density populations
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19335 on: Today at 03:53:59 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:44:43 PM
That is terrifying and what everyone was hoping beyond hope could be avoided. It is always the poorest in the world that get hit the hardest but with something like this are most at risk due to high density populations

I agree. We have it bad in europe but I think that won't be a patch on India. How quickly will it spread through large slums? The only thing you can hope is they have a stronger immune system due to their enviroment but I imagine that's unlikely. Think it could have a devastating effect there.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19336 on: Today at 04:03:17 PM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:02:23 PM
I was wondering when the homeopaths would show up. I wish people would realise that taking homeopathic medicine at the peak of an illness, which would then have tailed off naturally, doesnt mean the medicine worked.
They've been at it for ages. I posted this at the end of February:

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 29, 2020, 02:32:01 PM
See this absolute idiot. The video came up as a suggestion after watching a personal report from Wuhan (I think it was the one listed by Channel 4). I've take the precaution of disabling the link so that it is skipped by search engines (and does not elevate the video in search results).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL4LGV9YX38

(You will need to copy-paste the above into your browser)

If you cannot be bothered with the above, all you need to know is that it is someone promoting homeopathy as a treatment for coronavirus.

Please copy-paste the link from the above into your browser (I deliberately disabled the link so that it would not help improve search engine ratings for the video).
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19337 on: Today at 04:03:45 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:43 PM
Most joggers I have seen whilst out on the bike, have been running sensibly. It is the odd idiot (or worse a pair of idiots) walking down the middle of the path - usually looking at their phones and oblivious to people trying to do the correct thing.
Ohh yeah, the phone zombies are still at large   :(

Run them over   ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19338 on: Today at 04:10:56 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:44:43 PM
That is terrifying and what everyone was hoping beyond hope could be avoided. It is always the poorest in the world that get hit the hardest but with something like this are most at risk due to high density populations
They have much younger populations though, and they have far more serious health problems to deal with . Realistically, corona won't even be among the top diseases causing death in the poorest areas of the world.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19339 on: Today at 04:13:30 PM
You also have many religious zealots who think the best way of warding off the virus is to hit your pots and pans, drink cow urine, bath in cow dung, switch off your lights and light candles instead.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19340 on: Today at 04:15:34 PM
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:10:56 PM
They have much younger populations though, and they have far more serious health problems to deal with . Realistically, corona won't even be among the top diseases causing death in the poorest areas of the world.

Won't impact on the young be in not having same access to treatment as here to make a recovery, higher rates of underlying conditions which will tend to make it more severe, and then, as you say, there are severe diseases otherwise which won't be treated themselves whether as a result of health care being overloaded or even things like vaccination programmes having to be stopped?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19341 on: Today at 04:18:55 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:13:30 PM
You also have many religious zealots who think the best way of warding off the virus is to hit your pots and pans, drink cow urine, bath in cow dung, switch off your lights and light candles instead.
That would be the Mackems.

Just ignore them     :)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19342 on: Today at 04:22:48 PM
I lived in India - specifically Mumbai - for a little shy of 10 years. It's fair to say the country could easily overtake every other should it take hold there, which I think it already has. A lot of people there have high cholesterol, diabetes, heart conditions and underlying lung conditions due to the pollution. There will, unfortunately, be a lot of deaths there and a generally higher mortality rate than in Europe.

I wouldn't rely too much on their test/cases/death figures either, there is such a lack of infrastructure around many parts of the country where reporting just won't happen.

Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:13:30 PM
You also have many religious zealots who think the best way of warding off the virus is to hit your pots and pans, drink cow urine, bath in cow dung, switch off your lights and light candles instead.

This is one of the major things there. There are millions of highly intelligent people, but the difference between them and the ones at the other end of the stick is astonishing. A lack of education and belief/reliance on superstitions and religion will mean there will undoubtedly be rapid spread.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19343 on: Today at 04:24:37 PM
758 dead in past 24 hours
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19344 on: Today at 04:29:15 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:38:19 PM
As much as it pains me to say it, the government will raise hell in getting any sort of treatment for Johnson that would otherwise be unattainable to the average person. There were reports that treating patients with Azithromycin and Hydroxychloroquine showed very promising signs. Even if there's a shortage of it or it's unavailable in most places, they'll find a way to get it and treat him with it. Either way, I hope he pulls through and becomes a better person for it.

The study that the Hydroxychloroquine hype is based on is badly flawed in mnany ways. It's a tiny study and as an example of its many faults, the ratio of 'positive' outcomes for the twenty subjects taking the drug was improved because 6 subjects were dropped for 'incomplete data'. Three because they died.

The study wasn't properly controlled and the people who did the study were promoting the treatment beforehand.

What's really scandalous is that the drug is a valid treatment for a number of conditions but the people who actually need it can't get it because of the hype.

Double whammy - no real positive effects for COVID-19 and people suffering and dying because it's being mis-diagnosed.

Critique of the study here:

https://zenodo.org/record/3724167#.XoyZpG7TVTZ
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19345 on: Today at 04:31:45 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:15:34 PM
Won't impact on the young be in not having same access to treatment as here to make a recovery, higher rates of underlying conditions which will tend to make it more severe, and then, as you say, there are severe diseases otherwise which won't be treated themselves whether as a result of health care being overloaded or even things like vaccination programmes having to be stopped?
I have no idea. But if you have an area with a life expectancy of perhaps 65, and an average age around 20, the overall mortality of corona will be much less than 0,1%, perhaps just a fraction of that . It will be a small problem compared with tbc, malaria and diarrhea. Corona will barely have a measurable impact on the overall mortality in the poorest areas of the world. What we consider a giant crisis is everyday for them.

Edit : for the Indian middle class it could be different of course.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19346 on: Today at 04:48:27 PM
In the FT, theyve said the reported deaths have an average delay of 3 days, so the number reported today from yesterday are more likely to be from around Friday. Thus, were probably not going to see a downward trend until at least 26 days after lockdown (since its been stated average time between infection and death is 23 days).


Also, important point, as they say average delay, its not worth comparing daily raw data as each days numbers will consist of deaths from various days, so a 3 to 7 day moving average would smooth out the noise.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19347 on: Today at 04:53:42 PM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:48:27 PM
In the FT, theyve said the reported deaths have an average delay of 3 days, so the number reported today from yesterday are more likely to be from around Friday. Thus, were probably not going to see a downward trend until at least 26 days after lockdown (since its been stated average time between infection and death is 23 days).


Also, important point, as they say average delay, its not worth comparing daily raw data as each days numbers will consist of deaths from various days, so a 3 to 7 day moving average would smooth out the noise.

yeh was thinking that myself...might change my reports to that...should take about 30mins tonight...

the ONS stats are based upon day of death reported and had some analysis which should a 120% uplift when they revisited the stats 4 days later...will dig it out
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19348 on: Today at 04:55:07 PM
the ONS stats also do a comparison between the NHS daily figures and their figures....
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19349 on: Today at 04:57:55 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 04:22:48 PM
I lived in India - specifically Mumbai - for a little shy of 10 years. It's fair to say the country could easily overtake every other should it take hold there, which I think it already has. A lot of people there have high cholesterol, diabetes, heart conditions and underlying lung conditions due to the pollution. There will, unfortunately, be a lot of deaths there and a generally higher mortality rate than in Europe.

I wouldn't rely too much on their test/cases/death figures either, there is such a lack of infrastructure around many parts of the country where reporting just won't happen.

This is one of the major things there. There are millions of highly intelligent people, but the difference between them and the ones at the other end of the stick is astonishing. A lack of education and belief/reliance on superstitions and religion will mean there will undoubtedly be rapid spread.

Ive seen somewhere that the rate of infection/deaths are higher from those within the South Asian community (in the Uk at least). I expect that figure to also be true in India and Pakistan
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19350 on: Today at 05:02:17 PM
One thing is clear, and that is that the number of news cases has flattened the curve...

This is by no means the end or even the beginning of the end, but maybe the end of the beginning.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19351 on: Today at 05:02:46 PM
Quote from: Trada on Today at 03:00:09 PM
Swedens death toll slowly going up I wonder if they will have to do more soon it was 76 deaths yesterday with 376 new cases and 114 deaths today and 487 cases.

It's going up, but that's to be expected. We can't avoid people dying. Everyone is following the number of deaths hour by hour. That would never happen any other year. It's the same everywhere and it adds to the fear.

Any normal year up to ~1k people die from the flu here. We are not even there yet, but this is seen as the worst crisis ever. What's different, really different this time is the country has shut down, people get unemployed in tens of thousands, the PM just found a way to increase his power and we have somehow found the equivalent of $10-30bn to waste stimulate the economy. Money we didn't have before. And it appears it's the same groups of people that die from this virus as any other year.

It's bad, but I wonder if we wouldn't have been better off had we done nothing different from most other years.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19352 on: Today at 05:05:22 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:02:17 PM
One thing is clear, and that is that the number of news cases has flattened the curve...

This is by no means the end or even the beginning of the end, but maybe the end of the beginning.

It should be closer to the end of this phase. However, it is possible that the lockdowns around the globe will mean a second wave of this virus when things get colder in autumn.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19353 on: Today at 05:07:29 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 05:05:22 PM
It should be closer to the end of this phase. However, it is possible that the lockdowns around the globe will mean a second wave of this virus when things get colder in autumn.
Entirely possible...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19354 on: Today at 05:11:08 PM
Quote from: Trada on Today at 03:00:09 PM
Swedens death toll slowly going up I wonder if they will have to do more soon it was 76 deaths yesterday with 376 new cases and 114 deaths today and 487 cases.

You cant really infer a trend from two days reported numbers.
