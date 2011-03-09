In the FT, theyve said the reported deaths have an average delay of 3 days, so the number reported today from yesterday are more likely to be from around Friday. Thus, were probably not going to see a downward trend until at least 26 days after lockdown (since its been stated average time between infection and death is 23 days).
Also, important point, as they say average delay, its not worth comparing daily raw data as each days numbers will consist of deaths from various days, so a 3 to 7 day moving average would smooth out the noise.