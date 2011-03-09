Swedens death toll slowly going up I wonder if they will have to do more soon it was 76 deaths yesterday with 376 new cases and 114 deaths today and 487 cases.



waste

It's going up, but that's to be expected. We can't avoid people dying. Everyone is following the number of deaths hour by hour. That would never happen any other year. It's the same everywhere and it adds to the fear.Any normal year up to ~1k people die from the flu here. We are not even there yet, but this is seen as the worst crisis ever. What's different, really different this time is the country has shut down, people get unemployed in tens of thousands, the PM just found a way to increase his power and we have somehow found the equivalent of $10-30bn tostimulate the economy. Money we didn't have before. And it appears it's the same groups of people that die from this virus as any other year.It's bad, but I wonder if we wouldn't have been better off had we done nothing different from most other years.