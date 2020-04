German timeline of 3 months seems to fit well with expectations prior to government trying to move attention from other testing issues. Still wondering about population level testing and how viable that is even with a flawed test. For all the usefulness of using symptom trackers, must be a way to adjust for errors to better get a glimpse of what's really happening without waiting that long?



Yes, there should be - sorry I meant to reply to your earlier comment. While these particular test kits for home use don’t seem to be viable at the moment I’m sure they do have a lab-based diagnostic test that would be more accurate. I’d be surprised if they are not already (or soon will be) sampling from the public using this to try and extrapolate the extent of infection and recovery in the community. I think someone on here said they had already been contacted by the flu survey they were part of? Be surprised if that’s not for antibody testing in the general community to get an idea of these numbers.