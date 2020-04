Think Spain's came in on 14th March, ours 24th. Ferguson's team at Imperial seem to hint at it not being quite as effective as they think our's will be so probably plays into any hope for a difference. No idea why on difference for Spain though - pure conjecture would be perhaps size of London and effect of locking it down?









Didnít realise it was that much before the UK - Iíd assumed about 3 days looking at that FT graph but forgot itís cutoff for a daily total of 3 deaths. Could well be London - itís certainly encouraging that London seemed to be flattening out on the governments graphs today. There was a shift in some sectors to encourage working from home before the UK lockdown started which maybe Spain didnít have, so maybe that might be imperials thinking ? Some workplaces had already encouraged or planned for home working so perhaps the measures got implemented a little quicker here than Spain?