***************West Ham V Liverpool preview******************
West Ham V Liverpool
London



So, my mate, JC, sound fellah...except when the Hammers lose; is up in arms, fucking fuming after the West Brom game. "Shit grarnd, shit owners (bin there), shit fackin' team (bin there too, mate)...feel sorry for Moyesay....(wtf!)



The Irons are struggling, its clear but they've got Noble. Always liked him, reminds me of Sammy Lee. He'll be at it for an hour, full on and if they're still in the game, he might move them up a gear. Just saying...

Always had a good time at Upton Park, minimum trouble, the usual, but good lads on the whole, the West Ham boys. And they like us...and they don't like many.... got a soft spot for the Hammers tbf.





They're expecting a tonking, so lets not disappoint. Feel sorry for Moyseh...
Re: ***************West Ham V Liverpool preview******************
We should be battering this lot.
Re: ***************West Ham V Liverpool preview******************
We should be battering this lot.
Yes, even at their plaice.
Re: ***************West Ham V Liverpool preview******************
Re: ***************West Ham V Liverpool preview******************
Re: ***************West Ham V Liverpool preview******************
Fabianski and Felipe Anderson are big losses for them. Anderson has been shit for the better part of a year or so now but he's still capable of producing something out of nothing. West Ham have absolutely dragged him down to their level.

That being said, I'll take the three points however they come. But with Virgil and Joe at the back, I'm confident we can keep these out and keep a clean sheet. Hopefully Mo sorts himself out as well because with Mane now out, the burden will be even more on him to produce. 2-0 to us with Bobby and Mo the scorers.
Re: ***************West Ham V Liverpool preview******************
Antonio is back from injury just in time to play us, absolutely bang average player but always seems to score against us lol

Should have too much for though, they look absolutely terrible and seemed destined for relegation. I'll go 3-0 to us come on you Redmen  :scarf
