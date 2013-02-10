Fabianski and Felipe Anderson are big losses for them. Anderson has been shit for the better part of a year or so now but he's still capable of producing something out of nothing. West Ham have absolutely dragged him down to their level.



That being said, I'll take the three points however they come. But with Virgil and Joe at the back, I'm confident we can keep these out and keep a clean sheet. Hopefully Mo sorts himself out as well because with Mane now out, the burden will be even more on him to produce. 2-0 to us with Bobby and Mo the scorers.