West Ham V Liverpool
London
So, my mate, JC, sound fellah...except when the Hammers lose; is up in arms, fucking fuming after the West Brom game. "Shit grarnd, shit owners (bin there), shit fackin' team (bin there too, mate)...feel sorry for Moyesay....(wtf!)
The Irons are struggling, its clear but they've got Noble. Always liked him, reminds me of Sammy Lee. He'll be at it for an hour, full on and if they're still in the game, he might move them up a gear. Just saying...
Always had a good time at Upton Park, minimum trouble, the usual, but good lads on the whole, the West Ham boys. And they like us...and they don't like many.... got a soft spot for the Hammers tbf.
They're expecting a tonking, so lets not disappoint. Feel sorry for Moyseh...