Has anybody who has filled in the season ticket change of ownership form heard back from the club yet?



Go through the Fan Update portal first and verify the 1st season ticket with an ID and once this has been confirmed, then complete the Transfer of Ownership form for the 2nd ticket; or





Complete the Transfer of Ownership form only, ignoring the Fan Update portal altogether (because the Transfer of Ownership Form includes an ID section for retaining the 1st ticket); or





Complete the Transfer of Ownership form then wait for an email and then do the fan update via the portal for the first ticket.



Not yet, but I only completed the form today.Although even after reading the FAQ about multiple tickets in one name, I thought the process was confusing. We have two tickets, one to stay in the same name, the other to transfer. I wasnt sure whether to:Does anyone know what to do?I ended up waiting in the queue for about 90 minutes to complete the Fan Update for the 1st ticket via the portal but couldnt complete it as it said the details were registered to another user (our 2nd ticket!). So then I just so completed the Transfer of Ownership form to try and confirm the identity of the 1st ticket and transfer the 2nd.I guess Ill wait to hear whether the transfer has been made for the second ticket and then find out if I have to verify the 1st via the Fan Update portal.It also doesnt help that theres no automated email or even an on screen message to confirm the submission has gone through properly!