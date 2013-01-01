« previous next »
Author Topic: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here  (Read 27218 times)

Thanks Graham - I'm getting very twitchy about this.  If I give him the details to make the changes, I worry there is nothing to stop him changing all the details to his own so he can get the ticket back, even though he hasn't paid for it for nearly 30 years.  Equally, I can see why he wouldn't just give me his ID to put through the changes myself, as he doesn't know me.

I'm afraid that the Club have said they won't get involved in disputes - if he decides to keep it they won't reverse that.
Thanks Graham - I'm getting very twitchy about this.  If I give him the details to make the changes, I worry there is nothing to stop him changing all the details to his own so he can get the ticket back, even though he hasn't paid for it for nearly 30 years.  Equally, I can see why he wouldn't just give me his ID to put through the changes myself, as he doesn't know me.

Paul - I totally get your nervousness - why don't you agree to meet up with him offer to buy him lunch a pint etc - bring a laptop along and say we can put it through together then you delete his id in front of him and your in control of the situation. 
Unfortunately can see a few people taking advantage of this.
Has anybody who has filled in the season ticket change of ownership form heard back from the club yet?
I'm afraid that the Club have said they won't get involved in disputes - if he decides to keep it they won't reverse that.
As things stand he doesn't have the ID number, password, registered address, registered phone number, email address or payment history.  He doesn't even know where the seat is.  All he has is his name and DoB.  And legally I don't think he has any comeback, as he transferred the ST to somebody else 30 years ago, rather than just not renew it (as he should have done under his terms).  So, as long as we don't give him any details I don't think he has any route to getting it back.  That's why I'm nervous about involving him in any way (and why I now regret contacting him at all).
Paul - I totally get your nervousness - why don't you agree to meet up with him offer to buy him lunch a pint etc - bring a laptop along and say we can put it through together then you delete his id in front of him and your in control of the situation. 
Unfortunately can see a few people taking advantage of this.
  Given geography and COVID, that may not be as straightforward as I'd like it to be, unfortunately.
As things stand he doesn't have the ID number, password, registered address, registered phone number, email address or payment history.  He doesn't even know where the seat is.  All he has is his name and DoB.  And legally I don't think he has any comeback, as he transferred the ST to somebody else 30 years ago, rather than just not renew it (as he should have done under his terms).  So, as long as we don't give him any details I don't think he has any route to getting it back.  That's why I'm nervous about involving him in any way (and why I now regret contacting him at all).

You're not going to get anywhere without his cooperation as you need his ID.
You're not going to get anywhere without his cooperation as you need his ID.
It's making me feel physically sick this - one or other of us going to have to make a massive leap of faith here, and I worry that, since he's got nothing to gain, it's going to have to be me.
It's making me feel physically sick this - one or other of us going to have to make a massive leap of faith here, and I worry that, since he's got nothing to gain, it's going to have to be me.

I had a similar situation with a membership with 13+.  I eventually got the guy to send a copy of his driving license.  After this failed twice I feared he was going to give up but thankfully he persisted and I've got the name change.  I checked the other day though and the details on the card are only partially changed so I feel the saga isn't over yet
I am being transferred a season ticket; will I inherit the purchase history on the account?

If you are receiving a transferred season ticket and the original owner is happy for you to inherit their purchase history, you can either:
Inherit all the purchase history currently recorded on the season ticket account, and waive any existing purchases you may hold on another account, e.g. as a Member
Or
Keep your existing purchases (e.g. Premier League away and Cup) and just inherit the season ticket. 

Even if you choose this option, you will still waive any LFC home Premier League purchases recorded, as the season ticket will replace these.
You will not be able to transfer any purchase history to another account.

Just seen this in FAQs - so I want to transfer all my cup matches home and away from my members card to the season ticket Ive been using.  This appears to cover that?
Has anybody who has filled in the season ticket change of ownership form heard back from the club yet?
Not yet, but I only completed the form today.

Although even after reading the FAQ about multiple tickets in one name, I thought the process was confusing. We have two tickets, one to stay in the same name, the other to transfer. I wasnt sure whether to:
  • Go through the Fan Update portal first and verify the 1st season ticket with an ID and once this has been confirmed, then complete the Transfer of Ownership form for the 2nd ticket; or

  • Complete the Transfer of Ownership form only, ignoring the Fan Update portal altogether (because the Transfer of Ownership Form includes an ID section for retaining the 1st ticket); or

  • Complete the Transfer of Ownership form then wait for an email and then do the fan update via the portal for the first ticket.
Does anyone know what to do?

I ended up waiting in the queue for about 90 minutes to complete the Fan Update for the 1st ticket via the portal but couldnt complete it as it said the details were registered to another user (our 2nd ticket!). So then I just so completed the Transfer of Ownership form to try and confirm the identity of the 1st ticket and transfer the 2nd.

I guess Ill wait to hear whether the transfer has been made for the second ticket and then find out if I have to verify the 1st via the Fan Update portal.

It also doesnt help that theres no automated email or even an on screen message to confirm the submission has gone through properly!
Looks like they are just focusing on confirming the original ST holder ID at the moment. Hopefully they will start the transfers soon.
I filled in my 'Details not Correct form' yesterday hoping to change the name to mine from a mate who stopped going 20 years ago, can't trace him. Nothing back from them yet.

It didn't help as they advise doing update on your phone when I had adverts for the club shop appearing across the screen whilst filling in the form! The bit you fill in reason for transfer, they fail to say you can only use 50 characters!

I also read the FAQ numerous times, considering 'change of ownership' is likely to be fairly high judging by season ticket holders I know. The form filling part could have been better worded as others have said you feel unsure you are filling it in correctly!

I did however receive a message on the screen at the end thanking me for filling in the form, I agree an automated email confirming receipt would be ideal.
I'm not doing a name change but it wouldn't let me process as it says another customer with the same name already exists (I expect my old fancard from before I got a ST). I used the contact us form on Monday and received an automated response with a case number. I received another automated response yesterday with a different case number. No response of substance as yet.
So has anyone managed to change the name on the season ticket yet?
