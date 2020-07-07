Yup - unless C has a home for the credits to go on to and at or after transfer A and B agree to the ST losing the credits then they stay with the ST.
Hi Graham.
Are you saying the season ticket holder could both:
1. Transfer the season ticket to someone; and
2. Transfer the away credits to a second person (with a home for them to go to) at the same time; or
3. Keep the away credits at transfer and then transfer them to a second person (with a home for them to go to) at a later date?
Interesting if so, and I wonder if options 2 and 3 would also apply to someone who is keeping the season ticket in their name. Ive got my own season ticket since 2010 but Ive been using someone elses away credits from years before that and never built mine up.
I realise this isnt necessarily what the process was designed for but your previous response indicates its a possibility.
Cheers.