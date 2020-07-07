« previous next »
Author Topic: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here  (Read 25147 times)

Offline Shanklygates

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #400 on: July 7, 2020, 10:28:23 PM »
Quote from: koppite118 on July  7, 2020, 08:10:07 PM
What happens with the season ticket holders who can't attend every game due to work commitments and family or friend attend instead?
I thought they might say about that when this came out yesterday

A lot of people use others STs but have their own aways, or the STH just does homes and a friend does aways. They haven't mentioned aways at all, so do they stay as one record H&A together.

A mate (A) has lent his ST out for several years and may well transfer it to him (B), but another friend (C) has done all the aways. Would that means that B would inherit the away credits too? Leaving C with no credits at all.

I am hoping mine goes through ok but there will be loads in this sort of position trying to work out what is best to do.
Online Graham Smith

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #401 on: July 7, 2020, 10:49:58 PM »
Quote from: koppite118 on July  7, 2020, 08:10:07 PM
What happens with the season ticket holders who can't attend every game due to work commitments and family or friend attend instead?

No blocks on passing on for now - this is all about trying to get it sorted for an early return to the ground for maybe limited numbers.
Online Graham Smith

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #402 on: July 7, 2020, 10:51:35 PM »
Quote from: Shanklygates on July  7, 2020, 10:28:23 PM
I thought they might say about that when this came out yesterday

A lot of people use others STs but have their own aways, or the STH just does homes and a friend does aways. They haven't mentioned aways at all, so do they stay as one record H&A together.

A mate (A) has lent his ST out for several years and may well transfer it to him (B), but another friend (C) has done all the aways. Would that means that B would inherit the away credits too? Leaving C with no credits at all.

I am hoping mine goes through ok but there will be loads in this sort of position trying to work out what is best to do.

Yup - unless C has a home for the credits to go on to and at or after transfer A and B agree to the ST losing the credits then they stay with the ST.
Online Barry Banana

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #403 on: July 7, 2020, 11:32:35 PM »
Quote from: Graham Smith on July  7, 2020, 10:51:35 PM
Yup - unless C has a home for the credits to go on to and at or after transfer A and B agree to the ST losing the credits then they stay with the ST.

Hi Graham.

Are you saying the season ticket holder could both:

1. Transfer the season ticket to someone; and
2. Transfer the away credits to a second person (with a home for them to go to) at the same time; or
3. Keep the away credits at transfer and then transfer them to a second person (with a home for them to go to) at a later date?

Interesting if so, and I wonder if options 2 and 3 would also apply to someone who is keeping the season ticket in their name. Ive got my own season ticket since 2010 but Ive been using someone elses away credits from years before that and never built mine up.

I realise this isnt necessarily what the process was designed for but your previous response indicates its a possibility.

Cheers.
Offline redman1974

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 06:36:40 AM »
Tried it with a picture of my driving licence but it failed 3 times so now it says I have to ring them.
Offline 30fiver

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:39:03 AM »
Quote from: Graham Smith on July  7, 2020, 10:51:35 PM
Yup - unless C has a home for the credits to go on to and at or after transfer A and B agree to the ST losing the credits then they stay with the ST.

So as a member with full home credit who has been using someones season ticket away's (some other lad using it for the homes), I could get the away credits transferred to my membership card, and the season ticket given to the other lad minus the away credits?
Online Graham Smith

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 12:02:47 PM »
Quote from: Barry Banana on July  7, 2020, 11:32:35 PM
Hi Graham.

Are you saying the season ticket holder could both:

1. Transfer the season ticket to someone; and
2. Transfer the away credits to a second person (with a home for them to go to) at the same time; or
3. Keep the away credits at transfer and then transfer them to a second person (with a home for them to go to) at a later date?

Interesting if so, and I wonder if options 2 and 3 would also apply to someone who is keeping the season ticket in their name. Ive got my own season ticket since 2010 but Ive been using someone elses away credits from years before that and never built mine up.

I realise this isnt necessarily what the process was designed for but your previous response indicates its a possibility.

Cheers.

Your own scenario won't be allowed as far as I have heard in the meetings and your 3. probably won't be allowed 'at later date' all got to be done in this window.
Online Graham Smith

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 12:03:57 PM »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:39:03 AM
So as a member with full home credit who has been using someones season ticket away's (some other lad using it for the homes), I could get the away credits transferred to my membership card, and the season ticket given to the other lad minus the away credits?

No - I doubt that can happen - but ask them.
Offline angus

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 01:34:19 PM »
Hi Graham,
Ive has my mates season ticket for the last 15+ years and built up a full away game credits hes happy to transfer over to me but does not have a passport or driving licence for photo ID, does he need to write a letter or phone the ticket office to get this done?
Offline Shanklygates

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 01:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Graham Smith on July  7, 2020, 10:51:35 PM
Yup - unless C has a home for the credits to go on to and at or after transfer A and B agree to the ST losing the credits then they stay with the ST.
C has a membership card they could be transferred onto, and neither A or B would mind as they belong to C but aways have not been mentioned so I wouldn't know when they could do it or how. I reckon there will be a lot in this sort of situation. Thanks. 
Online Graham Smith

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 02:18:43 PM »
Quote from: angus on Yesterday at 01:34:19 PM
Hi Graham,
Ive has my mates season ticket for the last 15+ years and built up a full away game credits hes happy to transfer over to me but does not have a passport or driving licence for photo ID, does he need to write a letter or phone the ticket office to get this done?

Call the club - he might be told to get a citizens card
Offline AR48

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 03:04:56 PM »
Will the club be contacting the old and new ST holder following a transfer of ownership request?
Offline elmothered1

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 03:12:28 PM »
anyone had another customer with the same details already exists when trying to complete????
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 03:42:34 PM »
Quote from: koppite118 on July  7, 2020, 08:10:07 PM
What happens with the season ticket holders who can't attend every game due to work commitments and family or friend attend instead?

If someone with a ST cant attend a game then isnt the ST exchange in place for that reason. The STH can pass it to a member with previous loyalty especially for the cat A games
Offline Matthew57

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 05:02:47 PM »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 03:12:28 PM
anyone had another customer with the same details already exists when trying to complete????
I had that 2 days ago - just tried again successfully.
Offline RedPat

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 05:26:07 PM »
Five times my photo ID has being rejected
First three attempts you have to ring them to allow you try again tried a further 2 times no joy.
Offline Birdontheshirt

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:42:42 AM »
Anyone thinking of doing fan update this morning, I'd suggest waiting instead.  Got seasie fan update emails for our lot today. Seems the club's server is overloaded.  Took me 15 min to do the change password thing, and now just get timed out message when trying to log in. 
Online swoopy

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:44:18 AM »
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 10:42:42 AM
Anyone thinking of doing fan update this morning, I'd suggest waiting instead.  Got seasie fan update emails for our lot today. Seems the club's server is overloaded.  Took me 15 min to do the change password thing, and now just get timed out message when trying to log in. 

First thing that's getting done on the seatgeek portal too ... Looks promising ;D
Offline Zeppelin

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:56:42 AM »
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 10:42:42 AM
Anyone thinking of doing fan update this morning, I'd suggest waiting instead.  Got seasie fan update emails for our lot today. Seems the club's server is overloaded.  Took me 15 min to do the change password thing, and now just get timed out message when trying to log in. 
I got the password change email straight away but am timed out of the update site. Maybe leave it a  day or so
Online doyley6

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #419 on: Today at 10:59:26 AM »
does anyone know if it will be possible to just transfer the European away credits only onto a membership card of the person who has been building the credits on someone else's season ticket???
Logged

Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:01:54 AM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 10:56:42 AM
I got the password change email straight away but am timed out of the update site. Maybe leave it a  day or so

Same issue here, changed by password OK but now just times out.
Online Swoop

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #421 on: Today at 11:33:40 AM »
I just keep looping back to getting another email to change my password, tried calling but gave up after 45 mins.
Online Graham Smith

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #422 on: Today at 11:33:58 AM »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 03:04:56 PM
Will the club be contacting the old and new ST holder following a transfer of ownership request?

You just get confirmation that the update has completed.
Online anfieldash

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #423 on: Today at 11:38:08 AM »
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 10:42:42 AM
Anyone thinking of doing fan update this morning, I'd suggest waiting instead.  Got seasie fan update emails for our lot today. Seems the club's server is overloaded.  Took me 15 min to do the change password thing, and now just get timed out message when trying to log in. 

Exactly. Give it a couple of days. Same thing happened with 13+ but then worked fine when it calmed down. We have got over a month left last time I looked.
Online Swoop

Re: STH FAN UPDATE - All 'The Dog Ate My ID" in here
« Reply #424 on: Today at 11:39:01 AM »
Read back so sorry if I missed it, we have season tickets in our family mainly used by me and my brother but as he travels for business a lot we just pass his to whichever family/friend is around At the time.

Can I assume this wont be stopped completely?
