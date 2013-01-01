From memory doing it as a member you can try and log back in to do it again and it comes up saying it's been done (and changes to completed or something similar when it's authorised).

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."