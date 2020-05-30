TMO checking everything is getting as bad as VAR.
people like big dick nick.
Umbro looks a bit weird on a rugby shirt. Honestly expect England to hit 70 and/or get 10 tries, and that's not me doing a reverse hex.
Yeah Umbro looks very wrong.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
That was a penalty try all day long. Terrible decision. The push in the back makes it look as though he might not have caught it when he clearly would have.
What are the permutations here if we won without the bonus point?
Stockdale is a liability in defence. Cost us tries vs England and France from simple kicks
We're doing a good job disguising our roll over to France.
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]