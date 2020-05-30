« previous next »
Author Topic: Six Nations 2020  (Read 12614 times)

Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:10:19 PM »
Wales were quite dreadful really. Scotland fully deserved that win.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:15:25 PM »
Well it wasn't pretty and came at quite a cost but deserved the win.
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #442 on: Today at 04:54:30 PM »
Umbro looks a bit weird on a rugby shirt.

Honestly expect England to hit 70 and/or get 10 tries, and that's not me doing a reverse hex.
Offline Agent99

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:29:27 PM »
TMO checking everything is getting as bad as VAR.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:34:37 PM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:29:27 PM
TMO checking everything is getting as bad as VAR.

The TMO system is infinitely better than VAR. I wasn't paying much attention to the England game as Liverpool were on so don't know about whatever happened there though.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:35:52 PM »
A win by 7 points or more, even without the bonus point, and Ireland take the title. Not that I can be arsed watching the dramatic conclusion. Good luck! :D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:36:20 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:54:30 PM
Umbro looks a bit weird on a rugby shirt.

Honestly expect England to hit 70 and/or get 10 tries, and that's not me doing a reverse hex.

Yeah Umbro looks very wrong.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #447 on: Today at 08:12:42 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:36:20 PM
Yeah Umbro looks very wrong.

Yep Umbro manufacturing England Rugby kits is weird, when your used to seeing Umbro being England Football kit manufacturer until Nike took them on, the kits are quite nice though.
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #448 on: Today at 08:19:30 PM »
And that is how VAR should work in football!
Offline MBL?

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:23:53 PM »
That was a penalty try all day long. Terrible decision.

The push in the back makes it look as though he might not have caught it when he clearly would have.
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #450 on: Today at 08:29:50 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:23:53 PM
That was a penalty try all day long. Terrible decision.

The push in the back makes it look as though he might not have caught it when he clearly would have.
Ludicrous decision. He talked himself into not giving a penalty rather than looking at the clear evidence.
Offline MBL?

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #451 on: Today at 08:38:17 PM »
What are the permutations here if we won without the bonus point?
Online sinnermichael

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #452 on: Today at 08:39:16 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:38:17 PM
What are the permutations here if we won without the bonus point?

Just need to win by 6 points.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:39:40 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:38:17 PM
What are the permutations here if we won without the bonus point?

Ireland can win the title without bonus-point if they beat France by seven points or more
Offline MBL?

« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:40:13 PM »
Haha
Online Libertine

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:41:32 PM »
Ugh, Stockdale having a mare. FFS....
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:46:34 PM »
Stockdale is a liability in defence. Cost us tries vs England and France from simple kicks
Offline MBL?

« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:58:30 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:46:34 PM
Stockdale is a liability in defence. Cost us tries vs England and France from simple kicks
Hes been out of form for ages. Shame Zebos not able to play..
Online Zimagic

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #458 on: Today at 09:00:48 PM »
I like Barnes but that seemed like the wrong decision.
Online Zimagic

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:16:34 PM »
Why are Ireland kicking it off the rucks?
Offline planet-terror

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #460 on: Today at 09:24:37 PM »
We're doing a good job disguising our roll over to France.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #461 on: Today at 09:25:49 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 09:24:37 PM
We're doing a good job disguising our roll over to France.

Yeah, rein it in a little please.
Offline planet-terror

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #462 on: Today at 09:29:34 PM »
Viva la France
Offline planet-terror

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #463 on: Today at 09:32:37 PM »
Cmon Ireland
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #464 on: Today at 09:40:05 PM »
CAN WE WIN OUR OWN FUCKING LINE OUT FOR CHRIST'S SAKE
Online Zimagic

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:42:00 PM »
Poor stuff here from Ireland.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #466 on: Today at 09:45:21 PM »
Great set of men, the French. Totally outclassed Ireland this half. Ntamack and Dupont are filthy.
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #467 on: Today at 09:45:51 PM »
That's the last international Stockdale will start for some time. James Lowe will come in next month and Larmour offers so much more in attack when he's fit.
Offline planet-terror

Re: Six Nations 2020
« Reply #468 on: Today at 09:46:03 PM »
Very muddy out there indeed
