My concern about this game isn't so much to do with the quality of the opposition. It is about whether our players can sustain the mental heights they were at for the Man Utd game. What we all saw in the last minute of the game was a collective "we've only fucking gone and done it". Even Klopp wasn't immune to a slight slip of the guard. He went as far as he could in his post match interviews without explicitly conceding it's as good as over. I worry we'll all just be a tiny bit complacent as a result and against Wolves away we can't have that.



It's a curious state of affairs: we're steam rolling the league without steam rolling the games. I think only 8 of our league victories have been by more than one goal. What makes us successful is our commitment to exploit the fine margins between us and the opposition using the full 3 levels of football (covered in a different thread). So we need to go to Wolves as if they are the only team between us and the title and be total in our conviction to win Premiership at the Etihad. For this next little phase of our season we need to be total, not measured. Absolute not proportionate. Ruthless not tempered.



Therefore....



Same starting XI for me. They are in the zone. They all deserve it. Henderson and Gomez seem to be bringing us all those clean sheets in their current positions. Ox is the only other players you'd look at but he's doing brilliantly adding some thrust to our midfield. And we all love his recovery story. Start him again. Phase Fab in from Sunday.



If we're on it, we've got this.