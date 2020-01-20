« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:25:48 PM
Tough game, probably one of the trickiest left on paper. Wolves don't lose too many and got a really good result at the weekend, but they do struggle at times in games, take going 2 down to Southampton, conceding 2 against City who were playing with 10 men, and losing at Watford, who were also missing a man for a period. I'd like to go their and silence their fans, who seem like your typical midlands gobshites. Their cryarsing about VAR has done my head in all season, fucking tits.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Hendo   Gini
Salah   Bobby   Mane

I'd bring Fabinho back in for tactical reasons. I thought he'd be playing the Shrewsbury game to ease him back in, but after coming on to see the United game out, he's probably fit enough to start this. Doesn't mean he has to do a full 90 I suppose. Other than that we can go with the strongest side we can, considering practically all will miss the cup game, which is a great chance to give squad players and returning injured players minutes, the likes of Matip, and possibly even Lovren if he's fit. Any sort of win here will do, to move us one step closer and hopefully win this title in record time.

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:27:40 PM
Quote from: Petadroli on Yesterday at 12:12:24 PM
I think it has more to do with those other teams having midweek games as well. Our squad is probably the strongest or second-strongest in the whole league now and therefore we can rotate and keep our quality relatively the same - teams like Leicester can't. We tend to start big games rather slowly and grow into the game, which is what we did vs Man Utd, the game could and should have been finished around Minute 60 with a 3 or 4 goal lead.

We're almost twenty fucking points clear of our nearest rivals, of course our squad is the strongest.

Some of you need to do a lot more work on the absolute unbearable arrogance we need to be rubbing in the faces of all the other teams in the league that have the horrible misfortune of not being liverpool football club.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:38:11 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:11:33 AM
I didn't watch the highlights of their Southampton game but did they change anything fundamentally from being 2-0 down to winning 2-3 or was it just a case of "upping their game"?  They had a similar game against Norwich a few weeks ago where they should have been out of it at half-time but ended up coming back to win.

They started with Traore on the left, which was strange, then switched him back to the right at 1-0 down. This didn't change anything, so at half time they put him upfront with Jimenez and dropped Neto into a proper number 10. Southampton didn't know what to do as they had obviously planned to double up on Traore out wide. Left them with a lot of holes.


Quote from: ac on January 20, 2020, 11:23:31 PM
We started the Utd game very sluggishly and overall had some really sloppy periods of play followed by ridiculously intense periods which were unable to sustain - a bit like the Spurs game.

I don't think we started slugglishly against United at all. We just deliberately played it long because they were pressing us and because we didn't want to give them a chance to counter attack like they did to City.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:43:24 PM
Wolves wont sit and defend, especially not at home. We might concede but if it ends up being an open game we should have too much for them. They're a very good side though and out of any other side in the league it is worth catching their games. Nuno Espirito Santo has done a cracking job there.

I could see Origi starting here, maybe for Mane or Bobby. Fabinho should be good for an hour and might come in for Henderson or Gini as they both probably still haven't stopped running from Sunday.

I'll go for a 3-1 win to us.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:49:43 PM
Personally think we'll bring Fab in for Ox with rest of team remaining as is. Sunday to Thursday is fine.

FA Cup/Shrewsbury is the place to rotate:

Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren/Gomez, Larouci, Lallana, Ox, Minamino, Origi, Elliot, Shaqiri

Then back to the Wolves team for West Ham
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:51:38 PM
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:27:40 PM
We're almost twenty fucking points clear of our nearest rivals, of course our squad is the strongest.

Some of you need to do a lot more work on the absolute unbearable arrogance we need to be rubbing in the faces of all the other teams in the league that have the horrible misfortune of not being liverpool football club.

Hahaha ;D

While I do agree with you, our squad is still only valued as the second-highest worth in the world behind ManCity's. But on recent showings (last 12 months) there is no argument anymore. We have the strongest squad.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 12:52:21 PM
Full strength for this, heavy rotation for Shrewsbury, full strength again for West Ham.

We'll smash Wolves no problem. going for 0-3, Minamino to grab his first goal from the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 12:56:10 PM
Wolves have only beaten Watford, Aston Villa, West Ham and Man City at home this season. So three relegation candidates and a team with 10-men that they were 2-0 down against. They got battered by Chelsea and lost to Tottenham, drawing with Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United and Southampton.

We've got this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:01:35 PM
Great OP, a very nice dive into the past of these clubs with great history and tradition.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 01:23:45 PM
Just seen...thank fuck Michael Oliver is in charge of this
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 02:49:59 PM
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 12:49:43 PM
Personally think we'll bring Fab in for Ox with rest of team remaining as is. Sunday to Thursday is fine.

FA Cup/Shrewsbury is the place to rotate:

Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren/Gomez, Larouci, Lallana, Ox, Minamino, Origi, Elliot, Shaqiri

Then back to the Wolves team for West Ham

I'd rather play Jones here. I'd also keep the Man United team for Wolves and bring Fabinho off the bench. That means I'd like Fabinho to start here.

Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren (or Gomez if he's not match-fit), Larouci, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Elliot, Origi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 02:51:35 PM
Quote from: just redk84 will do on Yesterday at 01:23:45 PM
Just seen...thank fuck Michael Oliver is in charge of this

It's all mind-games. They play Oliver here, so they could select Atkinson for our games against Everton/City.


 ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:31:21 PM
I don't think it's going to be anywhere near one of our toughest games of the season, but it will be a battle. Robbo needs to engage c*nt mode for this one, the same with our midfielders.

Their Portuguese players will be throwing themselves around from the slightest touch, Conor Coady will be crying his eyes out every time the ref gives a decision against them, and their upside down headed manager will be complaining that the whole world is against them for 90 minutes.

Just batter the c*nts, up and down the pitch. We'll need to fight them for the whole game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:07:16 PM
Their last 5 league games have certainly been a mixed bag of results. Lost to us and Watford, drew at home to Newcastle and beat City and Southampton, both matches they were 2-0 and could easily have lost. Traore is their main threat, he inspired the turnaround on Saturday with two assists, keep him quiet and we stifle them hugely. They've played plenty of games this season and it seems Nuno hasn't rotated as much as others have so I think we'll have too much for them. We're top of the table and unbeaten so we have that target on our backs, Wolves and their fans will be no different and besides they are still in with a shout for a top 4 finish. Will be a good game, same side that started against Utd and we should have too much for them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:25:30 PM
As it's an away game, I'd like to see Fabinho come back into the team to really make the midfield solid. Henderson can then play a little more of an attacking role with Wijnaldum doing his usual job.

Wolves are solid at the back and strong in midfield, it'll be a tight game but one which a draw wouldn't be the end of the world. Having said that, I'd still expect us to win. 0-1.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:21:31 PM
Lots of Wolves fluffers in here. Theyre a good side but didnt trouble us last season. Among the sides that gave us more trouble this season (city aside) - chelsea, Southampton, Sheffield, Watford.  Expect a win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:19:23 PM
My concern about this game isn't so much to do with the quality of the opposition. It is about whether our players can sustain the mental heights they were at for the Man Utd game. What we all saw in the last minute of the game was a collective "we've only fucking gone and done it". Even Klopp wasn't immune to a slight slip of the guard. He went as far as he could in his post match interviews without explicitly conceding it's as good as over.  I worry we'll all just be a tiny bit complacent as a result and against Wolves away we can't have that.

It's a curious state of affairs: we're steam rolling the league without steam rolling the games. I think only 8 of our league victories have been by more than one goal. What makes us successful is our commitment to exploit the fine margins between us and the opposition using the full 3 levels of football (covered in a different thread). So we need to go to Wolves as if they are the only team between us and the title and be total in our conviction to win Premiership at the Etihad. For this next little phase of our season we need to be total, not measured. Absolute not proportionate. Ruthless not tempered.

Therefore....

Same starting XI for me. They are in the zone. They all deserve it. Henderson and Gomez seem to be bringing us all those clean sheets in their current positions. Ox is the only other players you'd look at but he's doing brilliantly adding some thrust to our midfield. And we all love his recovery story. Start him again. Phase Fab in from Sunday.

If we're on it, we've got this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:26:34 PM
Quote
My concern about this game isn't so much to do with the quality of the opposition. It is about whether our players can sustain the mental heights they were at for the Man Utd game.

Considering everything these players have shown and done, I'm surprised you're worried about their mental strength.

Mental fortitude isn't a problem for this side and hasn't been for over a year.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:33:12 PM
C'MON YOU REDS!
Another 3 points!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 PM
Fab in for Ox.

Be really tough but play with no fear and increase the lead.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:27:50 PM
I say this every game but it always rings true: Just take our chances because we will undoubtedly create plenty yet again. Do that and then we could possibly go on and win without even breaking a sweat. However, we've been missing ridiculously easy chances and sitters the last few games. We could have wrapped up both the Spurs and United games before half time but didn't and then had to come through a few sticky situations in the second half before eventually going on to win the game. I know Mo scored against United, but during the 90 minutes before his goal both him and Mane looked like they couldn't hit a cow's arse with a banjo.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #101 on: Today at 12:13:07 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:27:50 PM
I say this every game but it always rings true: Just take our chances because we will undoubtedly create plenty yet again. Do that and then we could possibly go on and win without even breaking a sweat. However, we've been missing ridiculously easy chances and sitters the last few games. We could have wrapped up both the Spurs and United games before half time but didn't and then had to come through a few sticky situations in the second half before eventually going on to win the game. I know Mo scored against United, but during the 90 minutes before his goal both him and Mane looked like they couldn't hit a cow's arse with a banjo.
Agree completely

But on the plus side of that in years gone by you know aswell as me we wouldve rued those miss chances pts wise

Came away with 2 clean sheets and 6pts

Matter of time before they start going in again
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #102 on: Today at 12:20:21 AM
I think this will be a perfect game for Minamino to debut.

Wolves play an open game with a lot of intensity. At least 20mins for him to get used to Premier League pace would serve him well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux 23rd Jan 20:00GMT BT Sport
Reply #103 on: Today at 12:35:45 AM
I have a slight niggle in the back of my head about Fabs return

Weve literally kept 9 clean sheets in the league without him (mind you he was part of Sunday)

Before that we were conceding every game for fun. Id like to think its more Gomez return to form than anything though. Its certainly a clockwork like coincidence mind
