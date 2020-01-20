Tough game, probably one of the trickiest left on paper. Wolves don't lose too many and got a really good result at the weekend, but they do struggle at times in games, take going 2 down to Southampton, conceding 2 against City who were playing with 10 men, and losing at Watford, who were also missing a man for a period. I'd like to go their and silence their fans, who seem like your typical midlands gobshites. Their cryarsing about VAR has done my head in all season, fucking tits.
Alisson
Trent Gomez VVD Robertson
Fabinho
Hendo Gini
Salah Bobby Mane
I'd bring Fabinho back in for tactical reasons. I thought he'd be playing the Shrewsbury game to ease him back in, but after coming on to see the United game out, he's probably fit enough to start this. Doesn't mean he has to do a full 90 I suppose. Other than that we can go with the strongest side we can, considering practically all will miss the cup game, which is a great chance to give squad players and returning injured players minutes, the likes of Matip, and possibly even Lovren if he's fit. Any sort of win here will do, to move us one step closer and hopefully win this title in record time.
COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!