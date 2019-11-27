The only time they've ever caused us any problems is when they've used the long diagonal cross-field passes. Since half-time in the FA Cup game last season we've largely dealt with that very well so would expect us to do so again.



I didn't watch the highlights of their Southampton game but did they change anything fundamentally from being 2-0 down to winning 2-3 or was it just a case of "upping their game"? They had a similar game against Norwich a few weeks ago where they should have been out of it at half-time but ended up coming back to win.



Neto looks a very good player and has stood in really well for Jota. I'm quite please Vinagre is out for them as he was excellent at Anfield.



I don't expect many, if any, changes for us. Fabinho may come in but I'd more expect him to appear on the hour mark for Oxlade (Lallana - as much as I like and rate him - hasn't quite picked up the pace in the last two games).