Ironically I think we are better placed to win this game than the Utd one due to the shorter break. Long breaks between games seems to impact our players rhythm more than other teams (perhaps due to the intensity), where as the Leicester (4 nil) game for instance was sandwiched in between games. We started the Utd game very sluggishly and overall had some really sloppy periods of play followed by ridiculously intense periods which were unable to sustain - a bit like the Spurs game. Hopefully with the shorter break the players have more rhythm we will be able to sustain our brilliance over a longer period. Selection wise I would replace Ox with fab as Henderson should be able to provide more cover to Trent against Traore and we will need more solidity midfield to combat their pace on the counter