Definitely a thread worth having. Thank you for having the courage to describe your own experiences. There is such strength in expressing from a vulnerable space and you have so much to be proud of, not least of course your two daughters - and fear not the emotional blackmail from the mother, kids are smart. They're not born to hate or favour, they're taught that - which means they can (re)learn to love from an authentic space. As their father, you can show through your example - the fact that you have supported them all their life - and one day they'll see that their mother sat, as you put it, on her lazy arse.....I am sure there are other experiences from RAWKites who may well feel encouraged by your boldness and themselves feel inspired to share - and that will help ease the burden of emotional responsibility.I'd share my own experience but was almost 20 years ago now and I've come to terms with it all....but I just wanted to say that I salute you.