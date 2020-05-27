I'll have a go at the first story and my experiences dealing with this.
I moved to Singapore from Europe 12 years ago. Spent 3 years in Singapore and then moved to Bangkok in Thailand for another two. At that point in time I had just turned 40 and my divorce had just gone through, so to say that I was living a wild life in Bangkok is probably an understatement.
my expat contract was coming to an end after 5 years and I was facing the dilemma/choice of having to go to a 100% local Thai salary package, which would be impossible for me to live on, or return to Europe to take up the role I had 5 years previously. I chose not to take any of the offers from the company, but instead I went for a lucrative contract with a Swiss medical firm and move my base to Basel in Switzerland. I had many doubts about this as I loved my life in South East Asia and was afraid of returning to Europe.
My previous marriage broke because of a number of reasons but one of them was because we could not have kids. We tried everything but after 7 years we gave up. Not just on having kids but on each other. It would turn out to be quite the story afterwards but more about that later.
I signed the contract and got ready to move to Switzerland. I'd seen this Thai girl for about 5 months at that time but was expecting to return to Europe alone. One month to the date of my departure from Thailand, she told me that she was pregnant. I was completely confused. To be honest, looking back, I don't think I was in love with her. I liked her but we already had some arguments by then. She was quite controlling and very, very jealous. I didn't really know what to do but for 15 years I had dreamt of being a dad and the thought and idea of this becoming a reality made me choose to bring her to Switzerland with me. We got married shortly after, as it was by far the easiest way to secure her a permanent stay/visa/insurance and also the best medical care for when the child had to be come.
To be honest, we had a great time the months leading up to the birth. My daughter was born and I was very happy. I'll never, ever forget the first time I held her in my arms and cried for hours of pure happiness. It was amazing. We lived in an amazing apartment right in the city center but then everything started going downhill. Not sure what happened with her but she could not control her anger fits. We both had too little sleep as all parents do, but she turned nasty and unpleasant. Not towards my daughters but towards me. I dealt with it but as months passed, I got sick and tired of living in Europe. I wanted to go back to Asia, so I started looking for a position there and found one pretty quickly. We only lived in Basel for 12 months before we returned to Singapore, where my new job was based.
My daughter was born in January 2013 and my wife and I hardly touched each other from that date until National Day in August in Singapore. Too much red wine and that one time/one night, is when she fell pregnant again. In April 2014 my second daughter was born in Singapore. Shortly after that I lost my job. The company laid off 25% all employees as part of a major restructure. I didn't know what to do, so I started my own company. We had financial difficulties and moved to Thailand again to try to save some money on living cost until my business found its feet. 1.5 later it didn't really take off and we lived month to month, week to week with very little income. We fought all the time [verbally] - or actually she fought with me. I am pretty calm but she would find any opportunity to pick a fight. Looking back, from my first daughter was born until then, she just grew nastier and nastier. My oldest daughter was easy - she was sleeping through the nights always - but my youngest was very troublesome. She would wake up almost every single night screaming and crying and she was very hard to calm down. During this period I saw the nastiest things, such as a bamboo lamp being thrown at her cod by my wife and other similar incidents. It was not a good period and I was considering taking the kids and leaving, but I had nowhere to go really, so I tried my best to get her to calm down. It was successful in periods but she always flared up.
I ended up finding an incredible job in Singapore again and once again we moved there. The package was extremely lucrative and I thought at some points that it was all getting better but every time it went to shit. Countless of hours in couples therapy and it just did not work - actually it got worse. In 2016 I told her that I could not do it any longer. It was like walking in a mine field. I never knew what I did wrong until she would explode. One day I could do one thing and that would be ok and she would be smiling and laughing. The next day I did the same thing and she would explode. It was a nightmare to be honest.
End of 2016 I have up. I did not feel it was right for my daughters to keep witnessing her throwing all kinds of verbal and physical abuse at me. I told her I wanted a divorce. We lived in a large 4 bedroom apartment and I chose to stay with her and the kids but in separate bedrooms. It kind of worked but she refused to divorce me. I kept biding my time.
Then it was like my world collapses. I lost my job again. The HQ of the company I worked for was being closed down. It wasn't long after my father passed away either. My marriage was a shambles and I fell into depression. I started drinking and gave up on life. Hard to explain how it was and how I felt - perhaps to say that I was totally numb and just did not care about anything any longer, is probably the easiest way to describe it. A normal day would be me heading to my hangout [bar]. They opened at 8 am and I would go through a bottle of vodka from 8 am to 1-2 pm. I lived in budget hotels, as I did not want my daughters to see me in that state I was in. I would go back to the hotel mid-afternoon and sleep a few hours and head out again to 2-3 am. Next day repeat. I wanted to drink myself to death. If anyone has watched the new music video from Ozzy Osbourne, that pretty much describes my life for 6 months https://youtu.be/iuzyA5gDa4E
In early 2017 I was walking to the bar. My hand struck a person on the way there. It was a woman. A young beautiful woman. I turned and said, oh I am sorry and she said to me: don't be, don't I know you? I said no, turned around and walked the last 100m to the bar. The next day as I was sitting there drinking again, she came to the bar and sat next to me and had a drink. She didn't drink alcohol but sat there and we talked. This continued almost every day for a month. I'll never understand what drove her to do this but it helped me immensely. We talked about everything. I opened up to her and I ended up falling in love with her. At one point I ended up in the hospital. I just could not drink any more. She would be there too, always.
In-between I would try to be sober and I would go home to spend a day or two with the girls. I started finding my feet again. I decided to move back to Thailand [again] and wife and my daughters followed and so did my girlfriend. Arriving back to Thailand, I moved into my own place with my new girlfriend and in the meantime things seemed a lot better with my wife. I chose to let my daughters stay with her for a short period. I started trusting her again, which is probably the most naive and stupid decision I have ever made.
I found another job but it was based in Indonesia. End of 2017 I moved there and it changed my life. I stopped drinking completely and turned my life back on track. My girlfriend moved with me. She is from Bali, so life in Indonesia was easy for her. We have 7 amazing months there, while I was working on a contract. 2-3 times every month I would fly back to Bangkok to spend the weekend with my two daughters. It was extremely exhausting spending Friday afternoon and evening flying back and Sunday late afternoon the return. Travel time door to door was about 8.5-9 hours each way. Zombie Mondays always.
During the last months in Singapore and year in Thailand and seven months in Indonesia, I tried every day to get her to agree with divorcing me, but she refused. She wanted obscene amounts of money to divorce me. Money I didn't have due to the long periods where I had been jobless and didn't have an income - but still managed to pay two rents, utilities, insurance, food, clothes, yes everything. I had huge loans, which I started paying of bit by bit, but there was no way I could find the money she was asking for. Her demands were also totally unreasonable, that is a whole other thing.
Just file for divorce I was told, but sadly it wasn't that easy. As mentioned we were married in Switzerland. I am from another European country and I could not file for divorce in either of these countries as it would take for me to go back and physically stay there with permanent address and tax liability for 12 months. I couldn't do that. In Thailand I couldn't file for divorce either, as my marriage was not legally registered. In Thailand it takes that the married couple brings the overseas marriage certificate to the district office and registers officially with both signatures. She refused to do this and I was locked in a triangle between the 3 countries, where I could not file for a divorce and she refused to divorce me unless I paid her off.
One night, while living in Jakarta, I came back to Bangkok. It was a Friday night and the apartment was empty. She had taken the kids to the beach south of Pattaya for the weekend. Ill never forget that. I felt it was the lowest and the worst lack of respect I had ever seen or felt. It was of course all about money. It always was and still is with her. I would have flight tickets booked during this period and she would cancel with a days notice if I did not do as she said or pay up as she requested. My contract ended in Indonesia and I moved back to join an MNC in Bangkok. I am now close to my kids but the past 1 year and 8 months have been a nightmare.
The nightmare of having to deal with her, has continued now for 3 years. In April this year I found a way to get our marriage registered. I have filed for divorce and for full custody for my girls. The amount of shit I have had to deal with from her side is unbelievable. She is filling the girls heads with constant lies about me. She is refusing me access to see them under the pretence that the girls dont want to come to me for weekends, which is also blatant lies. She has contact my embassy, my work place, my family, my friends and told them I do not support her financially. Nothing could be further from the truth, as I pay everything for them including the best international school money can buy here. She accuses me of the most horrific things, which are all blatant lies. Examples being that I have sex with my girlfriend in the bed where the girls sleeps next to me. That I am drunk when they are here, which is also completely bollox. She has contact the Indonesian authorities to report my girlfriend for staying illegally in Thailand, which is also a lie. All through this I see two little innocent girls being hurt and used as bargaining chips. Pure child abuse but she will stop at nothing to hurt me all to get a huge amount of money from me. Money I do not have
..
We have now been in court six times since April last year. On the 19th of December was the last time and I thought it would finally all be done only for her to bail on a verbal agreement. Court postponed the case once again and this time to the 27th of May 2020. Another half year of waiting and seeing the girls being tortured and stuck in this situation. It is unbelievable that the system here is so slow that is one thing but the other thing is that they favour her both as Thai and as the mother. My lawyers, who have seen thousands of similar cases, tells me that unless I can prove she is on drugs or she has tried to kill the kids, I stand very little chance of getting full custody. It is shocking. At the same time this lazy woman sits on her ass and watches Thai soap operas all day. She gets the kids to school at 8:30 and picks them up at 5 pm and does nothing constructive in between. She refuses to get a job. My job is to take care of our children as she keeps telling me. I have stopped supporting her completely now and only supports the girls and only when she provides me with bills for their cost. Ive had enough of this. I lost 15 kg due to stress in 2019
.. This past weekend I had my girls over. It was like a dream and I feel alive again, when they are here with me. When I hear them say I love you daddy and they hug me
.
Please let this nightmare end soon
.. dealing with a narcissist is impossible as many of you will know
.
Sorry, this post got this long but felt I needed to share the background of the mess I am in.