

Here's the thing. All those years that Man Utd dominated and we thought they were spawny f*ckers who got every favour going from the refs. Were we as deluded as these are now?



For my part I was certainly bitter and biased until the late 90's at which point it had become clear that we were just not as good as them, not as disciplined as them, not as hard working as them, not as well managed as them and the club's ownership was living off the glory of the 70s and 80s. They were still c*nts, mind, but you had to respect their achievements.



And now the roles are reversed once again. They don't see just how far away they are from winning a title again. Every part of their organisation is diseased from top and bottom (apart from a loyal fan base) and the easy option of denial has taken deep root. Solskjaer may come to regret that jibe about how they won't have to wait 30 years. It's 7 years already and I don't see them winning it in the next 7.



Assuming the world continues to revolve on its axis and we do win it this year, you just know that Klopp will already have plans for ensuring that we continue to improve and grow. He's not interested in winning just one title, he wants to dominate this era.