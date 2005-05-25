« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo  (Read 22330 times)

Online Dull Tools

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #800 on: Today at 12:51:51 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:21:12 PM
Stunning Pic!


Red sky at night, Kopite's delight
Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #801 on: Today at 12:54:33 PM »
Despite the defeat at Liverpool Nemanja Matic struck a positive note. On the pitch, we felt: We are in the game, we can score, we can create, the midfielder told MUTV. We played some good football. In the last 35 to 40 minutes, we were the better side. But its hard. If you dont score against this kind of team its hard to draw or to win.

 :lmao
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline Fruity

  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #802 on: Today at 01:00:11 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:42:42 PM
Firmino on Wan Bissaka

Drurys commentary was much better though, he was something like "Firmino turns Wans Bissaka, Firmino Sits Him down!" it was sweet .

https://streamable.com/9ayp7

whilst it's great that he sat him on his arse, he must have taken ages to decide to either shoot or pass because Wan bissaka still has time to get up and block the shot.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline idontknow

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #803 on: Today at 01:00:18 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:43:37 AM
We've repeated the same pattern so many times this season. All out attack teams, get a goal, sit back and soak up the pressure, make teams think we're on the ropes, counter and finish them off as they get desperate late on. So many still think it's down to luck and not just part of the plan. We do enough to win and that's all.
You're right, we rope-a-dope, and we're very, very good at it. Still remember that 2nd half against Spurs at Anfield a couple of years ago, the 'dive' game, where they seemed totally on top of us. Thought it was a tactic that day, and I think it was the beginning of what we do now. Wasn't perfect then, but we took the risk of learning, and now we are masters of it.
 :)
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

http://ubuntuforums.org/showthreadw.php?t=2084026

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #804 on: Today at 01:00:47 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:52:33 PM
People should be made to give up their phone on entering the stadium. Get them back at full time.

Couldn't agree more.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #805 on: Today at 01:01:53 PM »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:54:50 AM
;D

Amazing. Didn't know he was a fan.

Yeah I remember when we played Wimbledon in the FA cup a few years back there was a feature on Akifenwa as he supported The Reds

The big fucker only went and scored too!!
Offline idontknow

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #806 on: Today at 01:06:04 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:56:55 AM
Yep, not even Beowulf can stop this team
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Like the Norwegians say,
'Homer, Dante, Shakey, you Border Balladeers, are you watching? Your boys took a helluva beating."
 ;)
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

http://ubuntuforums.org/showthreadw.php?t=2084026

Offline Buck Pete

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #807 on: Today at 01:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 06:27:13 PM
Shades of Pepe and Ngog

Immediately what I thought when Alisson was the first to reach and congratulate Mo

Ngog's goal was so similar to Mo's and essentially wrapped the game up against the Mancs in the last minutes at the KOP end too.

Serious case of Deja Vu.
Offline Seasider2110

  • Red beside the sea
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #808 on: Today at 01:10:53 PM »
Quote from: Yesitsanextender on Today at 10:49:33 AM
the only negative to being on this insane run of games is the effect a loss could/will have on the team....its like we kind of need a loss to just release some pressure if you know what I mean? obviously would love us to never lose again! but thats not reality and i just want the loss to not effect us negatively....when it happens of course! ;)

I wouldn't even be remotely worried about a loss. Such is the mentality of this manager and these players, they'll just bounce back and go on another long unbeaten run.
Offline Agent99

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #809 on: Today at 01:15:35 PM »
Quote from: Bobbyf9kungfu on Today at 10:17:50 AM
Haha cant believe theres people saying we didnt cut them open?! We must have done it at least 5 or 6 times
The only cockend saying it was that delusional cherub looking fucker.
Offline idontknow

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #810 on: Today at 01:20:56 PM »
Quote from: Johns_Barn on Today at 11:03:13 AM
Similar colour way to our purple kit...
Great point, and I'm gnna believe that's the reasoning now.  :)
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

http://ubuntuforums.org/showthreadw.php?t=2084026

Offline idontknow

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #811 on: Today at 01:31:05 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:00:46 PM
Of course I did, Im a hypocrite. Think phones should be banned at the match but Ill have a sneaky peak at some of the vids that get posted   ::)
That's funny, everything's always funny after trashing the mancs, but that is independently funny.  :)
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

http://ubuntuforums.org/showthreadw.php?t=2084026

Offline Fromola

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #812 on: Today at 01:32:31 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:43:37 AM
We've repeated the same pattern so many times this season. All out attack teams, get a goal, sit back and soak up the pressure, make teams think we're on the ropes, counter and finish them off as they get desperate late on. So many still think it's down to luck and not just part of the plan. We do enough to win and that's all.

You won't often dominate games at this level for 90 minutes, not unless you can finish the game off early. Teams like Spurs and United or Wolves are always going to have a spell because at 1-0 they're in the game and at some point they're going to have to chase it. Even Leicester at 1-0 down had us on the ropes for a bit.
Offline slaphead

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #813 on: Today at 01:40:21 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 12:54:33 PM
Despite the defeat at Liverpool Nemanja Matic struck a positive note. On the pitch, we felt: We are in the game, we can score, we can create, the midfielder told MUTV. We played some good football. In the last 35 to 40 minutes, we were the better side. But its hard. If you dont score against this kind of team its hard to draw or to win.

 :lmao

Glad he pointed that out
Offline RogerTheRed

  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #814 on: Today at 01:58:03 PM »
A minor point but  interested in thoughts. I cant see how Martial controls that pass at the angle he was running without it being accidental hand ball. I reckon if he had scored it would have been ruled out
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online wampa1

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #815 on: Today at 02:03:54 PM »
I thought it was shoulder - good control, tbf.
Online stockdam

  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #816 on: Today at 02:04:36 PM »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 01:58:03 PM
A minor point but  interested in thoughts. I can’t see how Martial controls that pass at the angle he was running without it being accidental hand ball. I reckon if he had scored it would have been ruled out

But he didn't score. Only 4 people scored and all play for us; two were disallowed but we could finish off chances whereas United couldn't.
#JFT96

Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #817 on: Today at 02:13:12 PM »
Anyone catch Alisson sprinting to celebrate with Salah at the end??
Online Chakan

  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #818 on: Today at 02:19:21 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:13:12 PM
Anyone catch Alisson sprinting to celebrate with Salah at the end??

No one caught him, he ran straight past everyone
Offline deFacto

  • Powered by Ribena
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #819 on: Today at 02:24:20 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:19:21 PM
No one caught him, he ran straight past everyone

He's still running
Online JC the Messiah

  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #820 on: Today at 02:36:24 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:25:18 AM
Only thing in their favour you could say is had Pogba and Rashford been fit (or Fernandes signed up to play) they'd have had more to hurt us on the counter. The only quality they really had was Martial and thankfully his finishing was off.

Who would Pogba have replaced?  Who would have dropped out instead of Rashford?  Maybe we'd have been 5-0 up at half-time if those two had played?

We were missing Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Matip and Shaqiri.  Maybe if they were playing, we'd have been 15-0 up at half-time?
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #821 on: Today at 02:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 12:54:33 PM
Despite the defeat at Liverpool Nemanja Matic struck a positive note. “On the pitch, we felt: ‘We are in the game, we can score, we can create’,” the midfielder told MUTV. “We played some good football. In the last 35 to 40 minutes, we were the better side. But it’s hard. If you don’t score against this kind of team it’s hard to draw or to win.”

 :lmao

Who really cares though. It wasn't as if we did a smash and grab. We were the better team and we made all the chances. We had the ball in the net 4 times and 3 of them should have stood.

It's all very well saying "we were the better team for x minutes" but that means nothing other than claptrap for their fans. They did nothing with the ball and never stretched Alisson. On the other hand De Gea stopped two very good chances, one with the aid of the post.

A losing team always wants to cling onto some positives but in the end it was a one-sided match and we deserved to win by 2 or more goals.

Anyway, the bottom line is that they need a completely new team (barring maybe De Gea) and a new manager. They spend lots of money and throw big wages at players who couldn't give a toss if they win or not.
#JFT96

  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #822 on: Today at 02:39:12 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:36:24 PM
Who would Pogba have replaced?  Who would have dropped out instead of Rashford?  Maybe we'd have been 5-0 up at half-time if those two had played?

We were missing Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Matip and Shaqiri.  Maybe if they were playing, we'd have been 15-0 up at half-time?

If my auntie had........

Nobody can predict what would have happened and it's a pointless debate. They were lucky to catch us on an off day at OT and yesterday they came nowhere near to outplaying us. At times it was like a training match.
#JFT96
