Despite the defeat at Liverpool Nemanja Matic struck a positive note. “On the pitch, we felt: ‘We are in the game, we can score, we can create’,” the midfielder told MUTV. “We played some good football. In the last 35 to 40 minutes, we were the better side. But it’s hard. If you don’t score against this kind of team it’s hard to draw or to win.”







Who really cares though. It wasn't as if we did a smash and grab. We were the better team and we made all the chances. We had the ball in the net 4 times and 3 of them should have stood.It's all very well saying "we were the better team for x minutes" but that means nothing other than claptrap for their fans. They did nothing with the ball and never stretched Alisson. On the other hand De Gea stopped two very good chances, one with the aid of the post.A losing team always wants to cling onto some positives but in the end it was a one-sided match and we deserved to win by 2 or more goals.Anyway, the bottom line is that they need a completely new team (barring maybe De Gea) and a new manager. They spend lots of money and throw big wages at players who couldn't give a toss if they win or not.