Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
15
16
17
18
19
[
20
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo (Read 19581 times)
Medellin
Self-confessed daft meff.
Believer
Posts: 4,779
Yeah right..
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
«
Reply #760 on:
Today
at 10:03:00 AM »
Been searching for a link to this..
https://mobile.twitter.com/nana_samk/status/1219045578446966785
Almost career ending..
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
boots
upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 2,665
Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
«
Reply #761 on:
Today
at 10:07:22 AM »
There isnt even a weak link in our squad. They are all superb, right down to the staff at Melwood. Every one plays their part for this level of success. Theyre all beautiful.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.
a treeless whopper
Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
Believer
Posts: 51,481
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
«
Reply #762 on:
Today
at 10:16:52 AM »
Those 15 minutes after half time we just absolutely killed them. We have to look to be more clinical in those situations but that was incredible football.
Logged
Bobbyf9kungfu
Kemlynite
Posts: 39
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
«
Reply #763 on:
Today
at 10:17:50 AM »
Haha cant believe theres people saying we didnt cut them open?! We must have done it at least 5 or 6 times
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
15
16
17
18
19
[
20
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2