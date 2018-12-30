Thought our game management was a bit out today.

Allowing them a measure of control and to pressure us into lots of errors.

But lucky to have another clean sheet!



YNWA!



Posts like these drive me mad. I don't think we were lucky at all with the clean sheet. We were entitled to it because we fought for it like we always do, and we were better than them in every department. United had no more than 2 or 3 really good chances (the Martial one being the best). After all, they ARE a Premier League side and our biggest historical rivals. No one should expect a perfect game when playing them. They are going to defend well and put us under pressure no matter.It's okay to be critical of the chances we missed. But our game management or the clean sheet? You're way off the mark there. It's like when one of the defenders other than Virgil makes an error, people go over the top, as if defenders as a rule never make mistakes or give the ball away, and if they do it's the end of the world. Get a grip.