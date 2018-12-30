One thing we've gotta concede now, for better or for worse, is that we have the 'aura' to thank for our success over the last month or so.
To my eyes at least, teams have been in great scoring positions against us numerous occasions yet somehow managed to fluff it, over and over again.
It's no accident - a goal vs us counts for 3..the eyes light up, Alisson bears down..the seemingly simple task of putting the ball between the sticks is punching someone in your dream!
WE know that we've earned this aura through hard work, determination and plain good football; other teams and supporters insist on calling it good luck.
Either way, we need to hold on to it stubbornly - wasn't so long ago that we had the anti-aura (putting the ball over the line was like punching in the dream! Hah!).
Probably a broader point about defense. Very hard to attribute defensive record to players alone, hence the concurrence of clean sheets with the loss of Fabinho and Matip not making sense on paper.