Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 PM »
We're levels above them and our attacking play lacked its usual incision. This is a truly historically good team. We're quite possibly watching the best ever English club team right now.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 PM »
why did the clowns insist on playing it out from the back? is it because all the cool kids are doing it?

they don't have the players to remotely do that.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:58:16 PM »
Thought our game management was a bit out today.
Allowing them a measure of control and to pressure us into lots of errors.
But lucky to have another clean sheet!

YNWA!
Offline Morgana

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #683 on: Today at 12:06:18 AM »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:13:31 PM

Also, I thought Wan-Bissaka was meant to be a right sided Maldini in their eyes. He got roasted time and again today

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao 

Somebody beg Robbo to empty his pockets before poor Wan-Bissaka suffocates.
Offline afc turkish

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #684 on: Today at 12:10:41 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:38:26 PM


Looked like he wanted to keep sliding past Mo and on up into the Kop...
Offline kavah

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #685 on: Today at 12:25:45 AM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 11:44:03 PM
Gonna repost from the other thread because I got teary eyed and emotional and all that.

Neil Atkinson's match review at TAW. The ending. Not gonna spoil the ending. Go read it. It build and builds until that ending.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/liverpool-2-united-0-match-review/

go read it.

nice one RDF - obrigado dude

(Neil is a wonderful writer isn't he - lovely stuff)
Offline Morgana

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #686 on: Today at 12:30:37 AM »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:58:16 PM
Thought our game management was a bit out today.
Allowing them a measure of control and to pressure us into lots of errors.
But lucky to have another clean sheet!

YNWA!

Posts like these drive me mad. I don't think we were lucky at all with the clean sheet. We were entitled to it because we fought for it like we always do, and we were better than them in every department. United had no more than 2 or 3 really good chances (the Martial one being the best). After all, they ARE a Premier League side and our biggest historical rivals. No one should expect a perfect game when playing them. They are going to defend well and put us under pressure no matter.

It's okay to be critical of the chances we missed. But our game management or the clean sheet? You're way off the mark there. It's like when one of the defenders other than Virgil makes an error, people go over the top, as if defenders as a rule never make mistakes or give the ball away, and if they do it's the end of the world. Get a grip.
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #687 on: Today at 12:34:40 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:25:45 AM
nice one RDF - obrigado dude

(Neil is a wonderful writer isn't he - lovely stuff)

no problem, mate ;)

and yes, he is - as an aspiring writer myself, I'm slightly envious of him and the wonderful way in which he captures emotion when talking about football. It seems to grow beyond the mere sight of 22 men running around a ball, into something passionate and inspiring.

As it should be :)
Offline Schmidt

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #688 on: Today at 12:43:37 AM »
We've repeated the same pattern so many times this season. All out attack teams, get a goal, sit back and soak up the pressure, make teams think we're on the ropes, counter and finish them off as they get desperate late on. So many still think it's down to luck and not just part of the plan. We do enough to win and that's all.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #689 on: Today at 12:51:46 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:30:37 AM
Posts like these drive me mad. I don't think we were lucky at all with the clean sheet. We were entitled to it because we fought for it like we always do, and we were better than them in every department. United had no more than 2 or 3 really good chances (the Martial one being the best). After all, they ARE a Premier League side and our biggest historical rivals. No one should expect a perfect game when playing them. They are going to defend well and put us under pressure no matter.

It's okay to be critical of the chances we missed. But our game management or the clean sheet? You're way off the mark there. It's like when one of the defenders other than Virgil makes an error, people go over the top, as if defenders as a rule never make mistakes or give the ball away, and if they do it's the end of the world. Get a grip.
so it was ok to stay off their midfielders when they had the ball so that they could have a golden chance like Martial did? They was NO pressure on Perreria when he received the ball! It was that we period when our midfielders sat off the ball.
Its ok to allow your opponents to have the ball, but do we want to let them have their way without pressuring them?
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #690 on: Today at 12:59:28 AM »
Was really annoying that we couldnt get that second because of a combination of VAR, Poor finishing and De Gea's shotstopping, and they were always going to get a chance or two toward the end as the risks of committing numbers forward and pushing up became less logical for us and more logical for them. But Virg was immense at the back tonight, truly imperious performance, completely dominated his zone the entire match.

Should've been 4/5 rather than 2 but who gives a fuck. At this rate we're lifting the trophy in late March, absolutely mental. This season is ridiculous.
Offline Redcap

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #691 on: Today at 12:59:38 AM »
It's always a combination of luck and game management, isn't it? I think you could also fairly say that Tottenham could have scored against us last week.

On the other hand, we probably didn't deserve to keep only 2 clean sheets in our first 15 games either.

I could be wrong, but if you look at our metrics they'll say we've been defensively fairly consistent throughout the season. Difference is some of the time the ball went in the net early on, and some of the time it hasn't. The clean sheet aspect of it, has to be taken into context of the overall performance - much in the same way our xG should be considered in context - i.e. we're in the lead most of the time so don't need to break any doors down.

At the end of the day, we remain the best defensive team in the league - by a mile actually.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #692 on: Today at 01:08:08 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:59:38 AM
It's always a combination of luck and game management, isn't it? I think you could also fairly say that Tottenham could have scored against us last week.

On the other hand, we probably didn't deserve to keep only 2 clean sheets in our first 15 games either.

I could be wrong, but if you look at our metrics they'll say we've been defensively fairly consistent throughout the season. Difference is some of the time the ball went in the net early on, and some of the time it hasn't. The clean sheet aspect of it, has to be taken into context of the overall performance - much in the same way our xG should be considered in context - i.e. we're in the lead most of the time so don't need to break any doors down.

At the end of the day, we remain the best defensive team in the league - by a mile actually.
Thus, its the game management at the time.
That small windows when we sat off the ball, MancU had the most number of chances and good ones at that.
Maybe we sat off the ball too much? I think Hendo recognized that at the end as he was the one hurrying them.
Offline Morgana

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #693 on: Today at 01:10:03 AM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:51:46 AM
so it was ok to stay off their midfielders when they had the ball so that they could have a golden chance like Martial did? They was NO pressure on Perreria when he received the ball! It was that we period when our midfielders sat off the ball.
Its ok to allow your opponents to have the ball, but do we want to let them have their way without pressuring them?

We battered them. End of story. Everything else is minor details. No one gives a shit about Perreira. He was anonymous for the most part. We won the midfield with Wijanaldum and Henderson's work rate anyway. Who gives a fuck about Perreira? You're nitpicking pointlessly. Stop it.
Offline duvva

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #694 on: Today at 01:10:56 AM »
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #695 on: Today at 01:15:26 AM »
Offline telekon

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #696 on: Today at 01:27:56 AM »
HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF THAT

 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Offline deFacto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #697 on: Today at 01:41:29 AM »
Nobody on any post match analysis has mentioned that we should have had a penalty after Trent crossed the ball and Shaw handballed it.
Offline Another Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #698 on: Today at 01:56:45 AM »
We've made a habit of missing easy chances and scoring the difficult ones lately. But in a way it only made the finale more rewarding today. Let's just admire that second goal by Mo, having the strength and speed to hold off James and score beneath De Gea when the angle was slightly prohibitive. Given what had transpired in the match you didn't expect us to get the second but the beauty of this side is they surprise you every game. The significance of that goal in the title race is self-evident.
Offline Fordy

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #699 on: Today at 01:58:16 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:41:29 AM
Nobody on any post match analysis has mentioned that we should have had a penalty after Trent crossed the ball and Shaw handballed it.

Because it wasn't a pen.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #700 on: Today at 02:45:24 AM »
Quote
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jan/19/liverpool-manchester-united-first-step-victory-parade-unheard-of-achievement
Offline deFacto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #701 on: Today at 02:45:59 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:58:16 AM
Because it wasn't a pen.

In my opinion it was, his hands were up in the air, and there have been many given like that one.
Offline howes hound

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #702 on: Today at 02:57:20 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:45:59 AM
In my opinion it was, his hands were up in the air, and there have been many given like that one.
No. Blasted at him from no distance. Yes, they've been given, but wrongly.
Offline Frizzo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #703 on: Today at 03:12:52 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:45:59 AM
In my opinion it was, his hands were up in the air, and there have been many given like that one.

Don't be daft. Not even close to a pen.
Offline newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #704 on: Today at 03:27:57 AM »
The replay showed it hit the hand that was tight to his body - not the hand that was out in the air. Not a pen.
Offline deFacto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #705 on: Today at 03:43:17 AM »
Quote from: howes hound on Today at 02:57:20 AM
No. Blasted at him from no distance. Yes, they've been given, but wrongly.

His arm wasn't down by his side, he left in a high enough position to get something on it. Considering that I can as an amateur  keep my hands completely down by my side in my five a side in the same type of situation, I imagine he can as well as a professional footballer.

Offline deFacto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #706 on: Today at 03:45:17 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:27:57 AM
The replay showed it hit the hand that was tight to his body - not the hand that was out in the air. Not a pen.

Cheers, it looked like it hit that hand rather than the one to his body
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #707 on: Today at 03:56:55 AM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 06:36:41 PM
When we step through the geats no one can live with us.
Yep, not even Beowulf can stop this team
Offline Frizzo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #708 on: Today at 03:59:57 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:43:17 AM
His arm wasn't down by his side, he left in a high enough position to get something on it. Considering that I can as an amateur  keep my hands completely down by my side in my five a side in the same type of situation, I imagine he can as well as a professional footballer.

Do you think the argument is that he is physically unable to keep his arms by his side? I don't think anyone is saying that.

I'm assuming the you thought both penalty shouts against Man City should've gone against us?
Offline deFacto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #709 on: Today at 04:00:55 AM »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 03:59:57 AM
Do you think the argument is that he is physically unable to keep his arms by his side? I don't think anyone is saying that.

I'm assuming the you thought both penalty shouts against Man City should've gone against us?

Read the post I just made after that one.
Offline Frizzo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #710 on: Today at 04:05:49 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:00:55 AM
Read the post I just made after that one.

OK. Now what would you like me to do? :)
Offline deFacto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #711 on: Today at 04:10:29 AM »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 04:05:49 AM
OK. Now what would you like me to do? :)

You can have a wank if you like  :D
Offline Frizzo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #712 on: Today at 04:14:18 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:10:29 AM
You can have a wank if you like  :D

There are other sites for that so I'll stick to football here, cheers.

Regardless of which hand it hit it was never a pen.

Did you think both penalty shouts in the man City game should've gone against us?
Offline deFacto

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #713 on: Today at 04:17:32 AM »
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 04:14:18 AM
There are other sites for that so I'll stick to football here, cheers.

Regardless of which hand it hit it was never a pen.

Did you think both penalty shouts in the man City game should've gone against us?

If the ball hat hit the outstretched hand, that was not close to the body as I had thought, then yes it should have been a penalty. The arm doesn't need to be that high in that position. However it wasn't that hand that was hit.

I can't remember the 2nd penalty shout against City and I'm really not arsed to go back and look. As far as Trent's handball, no I don't think it was a penalty as he was running at full speed and stopping in his tracks covering Aguero, and having been in similar positions on the pitch, it's a natural action when you're running that fast, and trying to stop on a dime. Aside from that, leading up to his handball, the ball bounced off Bernarndo Silva's arm.

Online deadsetred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #714 on: Today at 04:42:06 AM »
One thing we've gotta concede now, for better or for worse, is that we have the 'aura' to thank for our success over the last month or so.

To my eyes at least, teams have been in great scoring positions against us numerous occasions yet somehow managed to fluff it, over and over again.

It's no accident - a goal vs us counts for 3..the eyes light up, Alisson bears down..the seemingly simple task of putting the ball between the sticks is punching someone in your dream!

WE know that we've earned this aura through hard work, determination and plain good football; other teams and supporters insist on calling it good luck.

Either way, we need to hold on to it stubbornly - wasn't so long ago that we had the anti-aura (putting the ball over the line was like punching in the dream! Hah!).

Probably a broader point about defense. Very hard to attribute defensive record to players alone, hence the concurrence of clean sheets with the loss of Fabinho and Matip not making sense on paper.
Offline Peabee

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #715 on: Today at 04:48:33 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:59:38 AM
It's always a combination of luck and game management, isn't it? I think you could also fairly say that Tottenham could have scored against us last week.

On the other hand, we probably didn't deserve to keep only 2 clean sheets in our first 15 games either.

I could be wrong, but if you look at our metrics they'll say we've been defensively fairly consistent throughout the season. Difference is some of the time the ball went in the net early on, and some of the time it hasn't. The clean sheet aspect of it, has to be taken into context of the overall performance - much in the same way our xG should be considered in context - i.e. we're in the lead most of the time so don't need to break any doors down.

At the end of the day, we remain the best defensive team in the league - by a mile actually.

Alisson is now one clean sheet from the top (Foster and two others are on 8 CS) with 7 in his last 7 games. He could end up with the golden glove again having missed the first 8 games.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #716 on: Today at 05:09:15 AM »
Quote from: Red Raw Burp! on Yesterday at 06:53:16 PM
 

Feel the pain.   8)

Alisson saves that.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #717 on: Today at 05:15:26 AM »
Almost the same as Spurs in that we dominated and it was kindly annoying how they nearly got an equaliser. Apart from our finishing, we were brilliant - even better than last week. That spell at the start of the 2nd was what we did to Leicester, just needed Salah to put it away.

Still, it's given the Mancs the delusion that they were in the game and that Ole is god plus we got to see that goal and celebration from Mo, the run & slide from Ali & that song from the Kop.

This is a special team, let's get all the trophies and records so there can be no doubt.
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 0 14 Big Virg 92. Mo
« Reply #718 on: Today at 05:22:32 AM »
