Good result, have to agree with the people talking about our defence having become terrific at driving opposition strikers into a tight angle where there's no goalscoring shot on. That may not work against teams with the kinds of forwards who can go past players but let's be honest, this United team is not in that bracket. Hendo hitting the post, that Mane shot De Gea saved with his feet, the two disallowed goals: they were very lucky to only lose by two. They did do a fairly good job at pressing us but the overall quality just isn't there.



One thing I will say though, Ole is probably the right choice for them right now. No one expects him to put up a challenge so there's no pressure, and he can get the youngsters in and identify the parts of the team that need strengthening. Then in a year or so they can get a top class manager in to hopefully meld them into a decent team. Probably is the right thing to do rather than getting another short term appointment in, which means they'll likely sack him in the next month or two. But they're miles behind us either way so for now it doesn't make much of a difference.