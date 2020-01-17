I read the article and went through the Twitter thread. It's yet another example of more dodgy ownership in the lower leagues. A complete circus. Something should be done about the sale of football clubs to just anyone who has the cash. It seems that anyone with a couple of million quid can go and buy a football club these days. They might not even know the rules of football, but if they've woken up on that particularly day and feel like they want to purchase Charlton Athletic or whichever other club, they can go and do it as long as they have the funds. That shouldn't be enough. I know the rules are far more stringent in the Premier League but they should be like that across all divisions.