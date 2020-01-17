« previous next »
Charlton Athletic 2014-2020 (and beyond)

Charlton Athletic 2014-2020 (and beyond)
January 17, 2020, 09:52:12 AM
Jaw dropping account of Charlton's struggles against their owner Roland Duchâtelet, who bought the club in 2014 and basically turned the club into a children's nursery playground. Quite staggering, and congratulations to the fans who got together and finally got rid of these clowns. A Football Manager player as chief scout anyone? 100 years after the first Surrealist manifesto - its spirit lives on.

Guardian article: https://www.theguardian.com/football/copa90/2020/jan/16/charlton-athletic-fans-united-defeat-unfit-owner (with plenty of links)

and a very instructive twitter thread: https://twitter.com/Nozza_/status/1212781181625937920

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JmVt8WJNXys" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JmVt8WJNXys</a>


Good luck Charlton.
Re: Charlton Athletic 2014-2020 (and beyond)
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 AM
Thanks for this.They train very close to my house in New Eltham. Been through a lot since the Curbishley days and hopefully they can sort out their troubles with the new owners.They've always had a v good youth set up.
Re: Charlton Athletic 2014-2020 (and beyond)
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:32:49 PM
I read the article and went through the Twitter thread. It's yet another example of more dodgy ownership in the lower leagues. A complete circus. Something should be done about the sale of football clubs to just anyone who has the cash. It seems that anyone with a couple of million quid can go and buy a football club these days. They might not even know the rules of football, but if they've woken up on that particularly day and feel like they want to purchase Charlton Athletic or whichever other club, they can go and do it as long as they have the funds. That shouldn't be enough. I know the rules are far more stringent in the Premier League but they should be like that across all divisions.
