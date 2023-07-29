« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1177 1178 1179 1180 1181 [1182]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harry Maguire considering his options thread  (Read 3063455 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47240 on: July 29, 2023, 10:33:28 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,132
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47241 on: July 29, 2023, 10:59:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 29, 2023, 10:23:17 am
Nat Philips is a better defender.

Kenny Dalglish is a better defender. Right now.

Not that he'd come out of retirement for United of course. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47242 on: July 29, 2023, 12:51:43 pm »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47243 on: July 29, 2023, 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 29, 2023, 12:51:43 pm
you missed out the "NO" response.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,813
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47244 on: July 29, 2023, 12:53:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 29, 2023, 12:51:43 pm
you missed out the "NO" response.

Does the girl on the left flick the bogey onto Maguire? Hard to miss, most probably...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47245 on: July 29, 2023, 12:53:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 29, 2023, 12:53:26 pm
Does the girl on the left flick the bogey onto Maguire? Hard to miss, most probably...
;D ;D
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47246 on: July 29, 2023, 03:18:51 pm »
Not sure who bullied worse, maguire or Phil Jones
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,144
  • Bam!
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47247 on: July 29, 2023, 05:29:41 pm »
A youngster of theirs missing the first part of the season, injury picked up after Casemiro hacked down a Real Madrid player who fell onto the other unite player.

They dont do friendlies, the dumb fucks.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47248 on: July 29, 2023, 08:11:52 pm »
I guess Seven Haag is worried it'll be Eight or Nine Haag against us this season and so is training his side to become grocks and assassins to stop us.

Howard Webb: "I'll allow it"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47249 on: July 29, 2023, 08:16:40 pm »
Manc fucks dropping another £70 mill I see. Those tight, oppressive Glazers.  :butt
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47250 on: July 29, 2023, 08:17:29 pm »
He's spent about 450m since last summer?
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47251 on: July 29, 2023, 08:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on July 29, 2023, 08:16:40 pm
Manc fucks dropping another £70 mill I see. Those tight, oppressive Glazers.  :butt

Yep,need Qatari sportswashers as owners now to take those damned Glazer imposed spending shackles off.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47252 on: July 29, 2023, 08:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on July 29, 2023, 08:16:40 pm
Manc fucks dropping another £70 mill I see. Those tight, oppressive Glazers.  :butt

Indeed.  :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,120
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47253 on: July 29, 2023, 08:24:39 pm »
Agreed personal terms with Amrabat too. Looks like Fred is on his way.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,962
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47254 on: July 29, 2023, 08:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on July 29, 2023, 08:24:39 pm
Agreed personal terms with Amrabat too. Looks like Fred is on his way.

I'll miss Fred, fucking boss player

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jgEMmi30Ahg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jgEMmi30Ahg</a>
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47255 on: July 29, 2023, 08:32:08 pm »
I thought Amrabat was a DM? His defensive stats are awful.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47256 on: July 29, 2023, 08:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on July 29, 2023, 08:32:08 pm
I thought Amrabat was a DM? His defensive stats are awful.

And this £70mill striker bagged a massive 9 goals in over 30 games in Serie A last season  ???
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47257 on: July 29, 2023, 08:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on July 29, 2023, 08:45:59 pm
And this £70mill striker bagged a massive 9 goals in over 30 games in Serie A last season  ???

I'm guessing they've give up on Kane then?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47258 on: July 29, 2023, 09:06:30 pm »
Ten Haag's purchases so far

Højlund   72
Antony   82
Casemiro   60
Mason Mount   60
Lisandro Martínez   55
André Onana   47
Tyrell Malacia   13.4
Wout Weghorst   2.6
Martin Dúbravka   2.1
Christian Eriksen   0
Jonny Evans   0
Jack Butland   0
Marcel Sabitzer   0
   394.1
 
Lot's of spending, not so sure on the return...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47259 on: July 29, 2023, 10:02:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 29, 2023, 12:51:43 pm
you missed out the "NO" response.

He may have just been asking her if she was Albanian.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
  • RedOrDead
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47260 on: Yesterday at 07:36:17 am »
Take it the Norwich scarves will be put away for a little while until a bad result then its glazers out again..
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47261 on: Yesterday at 08:35:07 am »
Feels to me that the maligned Fred is a better player than Amrabat.

Also I'm trying to be fair to Utd, is this new foward any good? Literally never heard of him.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47262 on: Yesterday at 09:00:15 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:35:07 am
Also I'm trying to be fair to Utd, is this new foward any good? Literally never heard of him.

Scores less than Szobo does from midfield. But name sounds like Haaland and hes tall and blonde - so its all good.
Logged

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47263 on: Yesterday at 09:07:40 am »
Really quite amazing how awful this club are at spending money effectively.

What exactly are they trying to achieve ? Every transfer window they spend hundreds of millions and dont get any better.

They still need a whole new team to have a chance at challenging for the big trophies, its a never ending billion pound Groundhog Day.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:13:07 am by JovaJova »
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,804
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47264 on: Yesterday at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:00:15 am
Scores less than Szobo does from midfield. But name sounds like Haaland and hes tall and blonde - so its all good.

Ha BBC are already comparing the two.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47265 on: Yesterday at 12:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:14:16 am
Ha BBC are already comparing the two.
there's in-depth sober analysis for you, right there.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,702
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47266 on: Yesterday at 12:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:14:16 am
Ha BBC are already comparing the two.
they should compare him with Weghorst
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47267 on: Yesterday at 12:26:12 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on July 29, 2023, 09:06:30 pm
Ten Haag's purchases so far

Højlund   72
Antony   82
Casemiro   60
Mason Mount   60
Lisandro Martínez   55
André Onana   47
Tyrell Malacia   13.4
Wout Weghorst   2.6
Martin Dúbravka   2.1
Christian Eriksen   0
Jonny Evans   0
Jack Butland   0
Marcel Sabitzer   0
   394.1
 
Lot's of spending, not so sure on the return...
But the Glazers haven't backed him...
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • A manc
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47268 on: Yesterday at 08:24:48 pm »
Weird amount of money to spunk on a lad who hasn't scored 10 league goals in a season yet but I couldn't name you another guy Utd should have signed that they could have gotten. Kane seems to be off limits so it was very slim pickings for a CF.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,279
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47269 on: Today at 02:46:19 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:00:15 am
Scores less than Szobo does from midfield. But name sounds like Haaland and hes tall and blonde - so its all good.

Also runs really fast from what I've heard. I assume he'll therefore receive the Darwin Nunez treatment of a "why did they spend 120m pounds on this guy" HYS after every missed chance.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47270 on: Today at 03:20:45 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:35:07 am
Feels to me that the maligned Fred is a better player than Amrabat.

Also I'm trying to be fair to Utd, is this new foward any good? Literally never heard of him.
Amrabat is much better ball progressor then Fred.
The Forward is basically banking coaching there to improve him and produce. Forward generally score more as they age. It a big risk money wise but basically the elite forwards are not moving right now and the prices for the 2nd tier youngers ones are very high with the market. Balogun asking price from arsenal is like 50 mil.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47271 on: Today at 05:44:01 am »
bissaka with an assist for dortmund today :lickin

is he still first choice RB because "best slide tackler per 90" stat?

and any sensible reason to give johnny a contract extension or is it just to piss slabhead off?



Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47272 on: Today at 05:59:19 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:44:01 am
bissaka with an assist for dortmund today :lickin

is he still first choice RB because "best slide tackler per 90" stat?

and any sensible reason to give johnny a contract extension or is it just to piss slabhead off?


No one has ever gone past him in training crystal palace put out there, and got 60m for it, well played.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1177 1178 1179 1180 1181 [1182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 