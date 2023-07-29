Nat Philips is a better defender.
you missed out the "NO" response.
Does the girl on the left flick the bogey onto Maguire? Hard to miss, most probably...
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Manc fucks dropping another £70 mill I see. Those tight, oppressive Glazers.
Agreed personal terms with Amrabat too. Looks like Fred is on his way.
I thought Amrabat was a DM? His defensive stats are awful.
And this £70mill striker bagged a massive 9 goals in over 30 games in Serie A last season
Also I'm trying to be fair to Utd, is this new foward any good? Literally never heard of him.
Scores less than Szobo does from midfield. But name sounds like Haaland and hes tall and blonde - so its all good.
Ha BBC are already comparing the two.
Ten Haag's purchases so farHøjlund 72Antony 82Casemiro 60Mason Mount 60Lisandro Martínez 55André Onana 47Tyrell Malacia 13.4Wout Weghorst 2.6Martin Dúbravka 2.1Christian Eriksen 0Jonny Evans 0Jack Butland 0Marcel Sabitzer 0 394.1 Lot's of spending, not so sure on the return...
Feels to me that the maligned Fred is a better player than Amrabat.Also I'm trying to be fair to Utd, is this new foward any good? Literally never heard of him.
bissaka with an assist for dortmund today is he still first choice RB because "best slide tackler per 90" stat?and any sensible reason to give johnny a contract extension or is it just to piss slabhead off?
