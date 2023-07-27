« previous next »
July 27, 2023, 12:42:20 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on July 27, 2023, 10:58:06 am
I personally think United can only be stronger from bombing Maguire and De Gea. I think it's a great move from Ten Haag akin to when Arteta fucked off the shite from Arsenal (Aubamayeng etc).

We might not like it but he's a serious manager who's not afraid to make big decisions and I think most fans would agree that fucking them off is the right decision. Mount and Onana are good signings for their system, though both are not perfect nor transformational. Amrabat I'm not particularly arsed about, don't see it as a huge upgrade on Fred or McTominay but who knows.

They're moving in the right direction but they still need to replace quite a bit.


Impossible to upgrade on Fred McTominay...
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 27, 2023, 12:55:18 pm
£50m for a 20 year old who scored 9 times in 32 appearance in Serie A.


Seems a lot.
July 27, 2023, 12:56:54 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on July 27, 2023, 07:46:49 am

https://twitter.com/_rotexy/status/1684435252373082112?t=OMd88cbJAofsREurgOpDmw&s=19


This is it.

Does he have something wrong with him? Hes never getting the ball here and just goes through Bellingham

Shithouse.
July 27, 2023, 12:57:17 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on July 27, 2023, 12:55:18 pm
£50m for a 20 year old who scored 9 times in 32 appearance in Serie A.


Seems a lot.

We're about to drop £45m on Lavia - a 19yo with one season in the top flight. That's the state of the market, rightly or wrongly.

For what it's worth I'm excited about the Lavia signing too and think he'll be a great addition here.
July 27, 2023, 01:44:53 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on July 27, 2023, 10:58:06 am

They're moving in the right direction but they still need to replace quite a bit.


Half of the ones they need to replace are the shite that E7H bought since arriving though.
July 27, 2023, 01:53:20 pm
Quote from: Raid on July 27, 2023, 12:57:17 pm
We're about to drop £45m on Lavia - a 19yo with one season in the top flight. That's the state of the market, rightly or wrongly.

For what it's worth I'm excited about the Lavia signing too and think he'll be a great addition here.
Given how inflated prices are, teams prefer going for younger players because of the greater return on investment. A few years ago, the biggest signings were in their mid to late twenties. Now, they are teenagers or in their early twenties.
July 27, 2023, 06:12:01 pm
More protests! https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66322345

 But United have a net spend of 1.36bn euros (£1.18bn) on transfers under the Glazers, with only Manchester City having a higher figure in that period.
July 27, 2023, 07:00:28 pm
How I wish the Premier league had a guy like Souness nowadays to fill that little coward in, he needs fixing.
July 27, 2023, 07:02:08 pm
Quote from: McSquared on July 27, 2023, 06:12:01 pm
More protests! https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66322345

 But United have a net spend of 1.36bn euros (£1.18bn) on transfers under the Glazers, with only Manchester City having a higher figure in that period.
Time to phone my commodities trader and tell him to buy all the wool he can.......as well as green and gold clothing dye.
July 27, 2023, 07:08:27 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 27, 2023, 07:02:08 pm
Time to phone my commodities trader and tell him to buy all the wool he can.......as well as green and gold clothing dye.

July 27, 2023, 09:26:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 27, 2023, 07:00:28 pm
How I wish the Premier league had a guy like Souness nowadays to fill that little coward in, he needs fixing.
Same.
Proper fucking little snide he is.
Yesterday at 12:53:15 am
Quote from: The North Bank on July 26, 2023, 10:19:51 am
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was furious after the final whistle, advising Bishop to 'stay away' from his team. "Im fuming about it, Ive got to be honest with you," he said.

"It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game and Im not happy with it at all. I havent seen the goalie and hes probably best steering clear of us for the time being because were not very happy."


United this pre season are clearly under instruction to be super aggressive, there were some leg breakers against us in the friendly the other day and even their B team hasnt let up, they play Real madrid later today, be interesting if they carry on their assaults and what the ref does.


Also , united charged 180 dollars for tickets and not one first teamer played. Out of order that.

I was there and said in real time that it was a bad one then I saw the replay on the big screen and was sure. Dunno how he didn't get a red for it.
A lot of their kids were being shithouses, I told the wife they are definitely preparing them for the first team.
Honestly though most of them didn't look anything special, the only one who looked half good was the CM #46, can't remember his name but his hair gave me Valderama vibes, he looked to have the ability but wanted to showboat way too much and Wrexhams older pro's were not giving him the time he's used to at youth level.
Finally got to see young Ben Foster, I can see what all the hype is about, he's gonna have a big future.
That's outrageous from Utd too
Yesterday at 10:29:20 am
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 12:53:15 am
I was there and said in real time that it was a bad one then I saw the replay on the big screen and was sure. Dunno how he didn't get a red for it.
A lot of their kids were being shithouses, I told the wife they are definitely preparing them for the first team.
Honestly though most of them didn't look anything special, the only one who looked half good was the CM #46, can't remember his name but his hair gave me Valderama vibes, he looked to have the ability but wanted to showboat way too much and Wrexhams older pro's were not giving him the time he's used to at youth level.
Finally got to see young Ben Foster, I can see what all the hype is about, he's gonna have a big future.
That's outrageous from Utd too

That's that Hannibal kid. IIRC, he tried the 'sh!thouse' stuff when he came on against LFC.
Yesterday at 10:39:02 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:29:20 am
That's that Hannibal kid. IIRC, he tried the 'sh!thouse' stuff when he came on against LFC.
He got their MOTM award that night in a 4 nil drubbing, him being a shithouse was the highlight of their evening.
Yesterday at 10:41:49 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 27, 2023, 07:00:28 pm
How I wish the Premier league had a guy like Souness nowadays to fill that little coward in, he needs fixing.

Im sure Milner still has the legs for one last lunging tackle.
Yesterday at 11:50:03 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:39:02 am
He got their MOTM award that night in a 4 nil drubbing, him being a shithouse was the highlight of their evening.

Yeah, it was tragic for the Mancs.  ;D
Yesterday at 12:45:34 pm
Don't see them finishing in the Top 4

Another year on the legs of Eriksen, Casemiro and Varane.

Rashford's form tailed off badly last third of the season

Martial's still there, Maguire still there, didn't get any mug to take Sancho off their hands, Antony is £83m

Finally fucked DDG off but replaced him with a keeper who has at least one bad rick in him per game.

90's fullbacks Shaw and AWB, and can't even name their cover FB's

Still loads of deadwood on their bench can't be shifted because of high wages.

Expect Chelsea to be so much better this season under Poch and if Villa keep up their end of season form Utd could finish below them too.

I'm predicting 6th or lower for them.
Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 12:45:34 pm
Don't see them finishing in the Top 4

Another year on the legs of Eriksen, Casemiro and Varane.

Rashford's form tailed off badly last third of the season

Martial's still there, Maguire still there, didn't get any mug to take Sancho off their hands, Antony is £83m

Finally fucked DDG off but replaced him with a keeper who has at least one bad rick in him per game.

90's fullbacks Shaw and AWB, and can't even name their cover FB's

Still loads of deadwood on their bench can't be shifted because of high wages.

Expect Chelsea to be so much better this season under Poch and if Villa keep up their end of season form Utd could finish below them too.

I'm predicting 6th or lower for them.
They've bought Mount which will give them more energy in midfield, so Eriksens legs going is irrelevant, as for RB, Dalot starts for them there now, they're still not very good at all but they'll always spawn enough Jammy 1 nils throughout the season to be up in the top 4 or 5.
Yesterday at 02:40:19 pm
It'll all depend on what their most important addition does during the season.

Howard Webb
Yesterday at 03:56:36 pm
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 12:53:15 am
I was there and said in real time that it was a bad one then I saw the replay on the big screen and was sure. Dunno how he didn't get a red for it.
A lot of their kids were being shithouses, I told the wife they are definitely preparing them for the first team.
Honestly though most of them didn't look anything special, the only one who looked half good was the CM #46, can't remember his name but his hair gave me Valderama vibes, he looked to have the ability but wanted to showboat way too much and Wrexhams older pro's were not giving him the time he's used to at youth level.
Finally got to see young Ben Foster, I can see what all the hype is about, he's gonna have a big future.
That's outrageous from Utd too

Looking forward to future Deadpool/Xmen films where Utd or Utd fans are randomly depicted as assholes. I love dead on accuracy in films sometimes. :lmao
Yesterday at 08:21:13 pm
Reportedly West Ham have bid £20m for Maguire - extraordinary!

Even more extraordinary, ManU have rejected it!
Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 08:21:13 pm
Reportedly West Ham have bid £20m for Maguire - extraordinary!

Even more extraordinary, ManU have rejected it!

Apparently Maguire doesn't want to go as he feels he should be at a bigger club than West Ham while Man United feel £20mil is derisory. West Ham fans don't want him at any price, Man United fans don't want him but feel West Ham should pay £35 million or they are taking the piss and West Ham only want him for cheap and if Man United pay half his wages.

Something tells me Harry will still be haunting our friends from Manchester next season.
Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm
Sounds like he wants to stay and fight for his place. Lovely stuff. Even more funny considering how every man, woman and child of a Manchester United persuasion wants to see the back of him. I hope he leaves there on a free in a few years time when the sad day does come.
Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm
£ for £ the worst transfer in English football history, everyone, and I mean everyone could see he was a donkey at Leicester and even before that at Hull and Sheffield United, he's atrocious, he's only ever looked capable in a back 3 with two dedicated DMs in front of him......put in a CB pair and he's a calamity, he's a pudding.
Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm
£ for £ the worst transfer in English football history, everyone, and I mean everyone could see he was a donkey at Leicester and even before that at Hull and Sheffield United, he's atrocious, he's only ever looked capable in a back 3 with two dedicated DMs in front of him......put in a CB pair and he's a calamity, he's a pudding.
But the Mancs said he was better than Van Dijk.
Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm
£ for £ the worst transfer in English football history, everyone, and I mean everyone could see he was a donkey at Leicester and even before that at Hull and Sheffield United, he's atrocious, he's only ever looked capable in a back 3 with two dedicated DMs in front of him......put in a CB pair and he's a calamity, he's a pudding.

I've thought a lot about who the worst transfer of all time is and surely it is Maguire. There's been a few more slightly expensive flops but pound for pound I'm still saying Maguire. He'd shown literally nothing to suggest he was anywhere near the level they'd have wanted, and I'm not having the England form as international football is often like watching a different sport. Even at international level he makes mistakes against dross. Just someone the entire family can enjoy really., good fun.
Yesterday at 09:41:10 pm
Remember when he scored a goal against Andorra or someone and was hushing the crowd? hahahahaah. I'm actually pissing myself laughing thinking about it.
Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm
But the Mancs said he was better than Van Dijk.

Nothing will beat that Top 5 Defenders in the world thread on Redcafe. Nothing! :lmao
Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Nothing will beat that Top 5 Defenders in the world thread on Redcafe. Nothing! :lmao

Got a link please mate?

:)
Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Got a link please mate?

:)

Posted a few pages back:

Quote from: RedSince86 on July  2, 2023, 12:02:34 pm
I was reading that Caf thread yesterday and it's baffling, already Mount is better.

Quite a few shouts that Szobo regressed, 10 goals and 14 assists last season for a midfielder.

Funny how they forget to mention the regression from Mount the last 18 months.

This is a fanbase that had Harry Maguire as a top 5 CB on the planet.

Embarrassing this thread hasn't been deleted, found it easily on Google.

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/who-are-the-top-5-centre-backs-in-the-world.463775/

It's absolutely brilliant :D
Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Nothing will beat that Top 5 Defenders in the world thread on Redcafe. Nothing! :lmao

Apparently he's now the best 4th choice CB in most of Europe. That's why the club want serious money for him.
Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Posted a few pages back:

It's absolutely brilliant :D

Ta!  :thumbup
Today at 12:05:33 am
They should have kept him as captain, then a Saudi club could come in and claim the man utd captain as a serious scalp.
Today at 12:42:28 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:05:33 am
They should have kept him as captain, then a Saudi club could come in and claim the man utd captain as a serious scalp.

I dont think the Saudis have a sword capable of chopping slabhead.
Today at 12:47:27 am
