Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was furious after the final whistle, advising Bishop to 'stay away' from his team. "Im fuming about it, Ive got to be honest with you," he said.



"It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game and Im not happy with it at all. I havent seen the goalie and hes probably best steering clear of us for the time being because were not very happy."





United this pre season are clearly under instruction to be super aggressive, there were some leg breakers against us in the friendly the other day and even their B team hasnt let up, they play Real madrid later today, be interesting if they carry on their assaults and what the ref does.





Also , united charged 180 dollars for tickets and not one first teamer played. Out of order that.



I was there and said in real time that it was a bad one then I saw the replay on the big screen and was sure. Dunno how he didn't get a red for it.A lot of their kids were being shithouses, I told the wife they are definitely preparing them for the first team.Honestly though most of them didn't look anything special, the only one who looked half good was the CM #46, can't remember his name but his hair gave me Valderama vibes, he looked to have the ability but wanted to showboat way too much and Wrexhams older pro's were not giving him the time he's used to at youth level.Finally got to see young Ben Foster, I can see what all the hype is about, he's gonna have a big future.That's outrageous from Utd too