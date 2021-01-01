« previous next »
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 12:42:20 pm
stewy17:
I personally think United can only be stronger from bombing Maguire and De Gea. I think it's a great move from Ten Haag akin to when Arteta fucked off the shite from Arsenal (Aubamayeng etc).

We might not like it but he's a serious manager who's not afraid to make big decisions and I think most fans would agree that fucking them off is the right decision. Mount and Onana are good signings for their system, though both are not perfect nor transformational. Amrabat I'm not particularly arsed about, don't see it as a huge upgrade on Fred or McTominay but who knows.

They're moving in the right direction but they still need to replace quite a bit.


Impossible to upgrade on Fred McTominay...
Today at 12:55:18 pm
£50m for a 20 year old who scored 9 times in 32 appearance in Serie A.


Seems a lot.
Today at 12:56:54 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 07:46:49 am

https://twitter.com/_rotexy/status/1684435252373082112?t=OMd88cbJAofsREurgOpDmw&s=19


This is it.

Does he have something wrong with him? Hes never getting the ball here and just goes through Bellingham

Shithouse.
Today at 12:57:17 pm
DonkeyWan:
£50m for a 20 year old who scored 9 times in 32 appearance in Serie A.


Seems a lot.

We're about to drop £45m on Lavia - a 19yo with one season in the top flight. That's the state of the market, rightly or wrongly.

For what it's worth I'm excited about the Lavia signing too and think he'll be a great addition here.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:58:06 am

They're moving in the right direction but they still need to replace quite a bit.


Half of the ones they need to replace are the shite that E7H bought since arriving though.
Today at 01:53:20 pm
Raid:
We're about to drop £45m on Lavia - a 19yo with one season in the top flight. That's the state of the market, rightly or wrongly.

For what it's worth I'm excited about the Lavia signing too and think he'll be a great addition here.
Given how inflated prices are, teams prefer going for younger players because of the greater return on investment. A few years ago, the biggest signings were in their mid to late twenties. Now, they are teenagers or in their early twenties.
More protests! https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66322345

 But United have a net spend of 1.36bn euros (£1.18bn) on transfers under the Glazers, with only Manchester City having a higher figure in that period.
Today at 07:00:28 pm
How I wish the Premier league had a guy like Souness nowadays to fill that little coward in, he needs fixing.
Today at 07:02:08 pm
McSquared:
More protests! https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66322345

 But United have a net spend of 1.36bn euros (£1.18bn) on transfers under the Glazers, with only Manchester City having a higher figure in that period.
Time to phone my commodities trader and tell him to buy all the wool he can.......as well as green and gold clothing dye.
Today at 07:08:27 pm
Flaccido Dongingo:
Time to phone my commodities trader and tell him to buy all the wool he can.......as well as green and gold clothing dye.

Today at 09:26:50 pm
Flaccido Dongingo:
How I wish the Premier league had a guy like Souness nowadays to fill that little coward in, he needs fixing.
Same.
Proper fucking little snide he is.
