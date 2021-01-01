I personally think United can only be stronger from bombing Maguire and De Gea. I think it's a great move from Ten Haag akin to when Arteta fucked off the shite from Arsenal (Aubamayeng etc).We might not like it but he's a serious manager who's not afraid to make big decisions and I think most fans would agree that fucking them off is the right decision. Mount and Onana are good signings for their system, though both are not perfect nor transformational. Amrabat I'm not particularly arsed about, don't see it as a huge upgrade on Fred or McTominay but who knows.They're moving in the right direction but they still need to replace quite a bit.
https://twitter.com/_rotexy/status/1684435252373082112?t=OMd88cbJAofsREurgOpDmw&s=19This is it.Does he have something wrong with him? Hes never getting the ball here and just goes through Bellingham
£50m for a 20 year old who scored 9 times in 32 appearance in Serie A.Seems a lot.
We're about to drop £45m on Lavia - a 19yo with one season in the top flight. That's the state of the market, rightly or wrongly.For what it's worth I'm excited about the Lavia signing too and think he'll be a great addition here.
More protests! https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66322345 But United have a net spend of 1.36bn euros (£1.18bn) on transfers under the Glazers, with only Manchester City having a higher figure in that period.
Time to phone my commodities trader and tell him to buy all the wool he can.......as well as green and gold clothing dye.
How I wish the Premier league had a guy like Souness nowadays to fill that little coward in, he needs fixing.
