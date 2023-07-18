I love this Maguire wont budge unless he get his 10 mil a year
and Chelsea might be thick enough to give it to him but on loan for a year so he comes back like a bad cold after destroying Todds dreams too. OR they pay a crazy 35 mil but 'arry gets 20 of it. Utterly comical. shit management collides head on with shit management creating a shitsplosion of poor football karma that will splatter everybody in the vicinity. You've got to enjoy the show. Stay at least 50 foot away though, if you can, if your watching live.
although i'd miss that lunatic watchalong fella "OOHNOOO Slabby what have you done Slabhead hes given it away right in the box for a tap in Slabby Slabby Slabby what have you done this time you Slabhead Slabby guy!?"