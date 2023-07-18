« previous next »
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47120 on: July 18, 2023, 06:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 18, 2023, 06:18:59 pm
Yeah I didn't think so either, but 2 articles I've read suggest it's just a short term deal to play in 2 US friendlies, one of which will be with the U21s
they have NO young defenders who could do that?  what a joke.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47121 on: July 18, 2023, 06:24:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 18, 2023, 06:21:17 pm
they have NO young defenders who could do that?  what a joke.

Quote
A statement from the United website read: "The Academy graduate (Evans) had been training with the Under-21s whilst considering his options, following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.
"As part of the Academy training programme, he has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff."
The statement continued: "Evans, who has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, will travel to Edinburgh as part of the group to face Lyon on Wednesday. Jonny will then join up with the Academy group that will travel to San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York."
moondog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47122 on: July 18, 2023, 06:25:38 pm »
Quote from: only6times on July 18, 2023, 01:16:52 pm
Just saw him hanging round outside Clarke's Butchers on Allerton Road.



Too mobile to be harry.
mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47123 on: July 18, 2023, 06:30:24 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66237683

Van der sar out of intensive care.

Good news.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47124 on: July 18, 2023, 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on July 17, 2023, 07:00:43 am
Watch him become a decent player for West Ham now that every move of his is not under the microscope and he is allowed to be playing within his strengths.



Maybe, if Moyes employs a similar set up to Southgate where he's protected and doesn't have to do anything other than head balls away. The post I was replying to said  he was in the team of the tournament for the Euros - I'm not sure how much of an accolade that is when it comes to assessing a player, I'm in the 'not so much' camp. And that he was great for Leicester - now I didn't watch Leicester all that much when he was there and my main recollection of him there was getting done by Salah at Anfield in 2017.

I think we can all agree he's been a calamity since he signed for Man Utd, far too many comedy moments to mention and I'm sure there'll be an obituary when he leaves but the one against Chelsea in the FA where he holds onto the ball for an eternity before giving it away with a terrible pass is currently my favourite.
only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47125 on: July 18, 2023, 06:54:24 pm »
Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47126 on: July 18, 2023, 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 18, 2023, 06:13:24 pm
Is it me or does Rashford look more than a little porky on his contract signing photos?

Either that or he's been hitting the weights and has piled on the muscle. What's the odds he turns back to shit now he's got his new contract.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47127 on: July 18, 2023, 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on July 18, 2023, 06:30:24 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66237683

Van der sar out of intensive care.

Good news.

Yep, good to see that.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47128 on: July 18, 2023, 07:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on July 18, 2023, 06:54:28 pm
Either that or he's been hitting the weights and has piled on the muscle. What's the odds he turns back to shit now he's got his new contract.
Maybe, but he looks oddly jowelly. I guess nows the time for getting back into shape but the top pros these days keep themselves in a semblance of good fitness, or as weve seen with Mo and Milner every season, come back in peak condition.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47129 on: July 18, 2023, 08:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 18, 2023, 07:26:22 pm
Maybe, but he looks oddly jowelly. I guess nows the time for getting back into shape but the top pros these days keep themselves in a semblance of good fitness, or as weve seen with Mo and Milner every season, come back in peak condition.

Hope he hasnt been stealing school dinners.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47130 on: July 18, 2023, 09:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 18, 2023, 06:13:24 pm
Is it me or does Rashford look more than a little porky on his contract signing photos?

I don't know what you look like but I'd say it was Rashford.
WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47131 on: July 18, 2023, 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 18, 2023, 05:29:11 pm
Seemingly just to play in a couple of friendlies. Weird


It's.a ploy to humiliate Maguire into leaving.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47132 on: July 18, 2023, 10:38:16 pm »
They are awful at buying and selling players.  Saudi just paid them 4m for Telles :D
Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47133 on: Yesterday at 01:52:35 am »
I love this Maguire wont budge unless he get his 10 mil a year  ;D and Chelsea might be thick enough to give it to him but on loan for a year so he comes back like a bad cold after destroying Todds dreams too. OR they pay a crazy 35 mil but 'arry gets 20 of it. Utterly comical. shit management collides head on with shit management creating a shitsplosion of poor football karma that will splatter everybody in the vicinity. You've got to enjoy the show. Stay at least 50 foot away though, if you can, if your watching live.

although i'd miss that lunatic watchalong fella "OOHNOOO Slabby what have you done Slabhead hes given it away right in the box for a tap in Slabby Slabby Slabby what have you done this time you Slabhead Slabby guy!?"
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47134 on: Yesterday at 07:02:23 am »
^^^

Weve thwarted them so frequently in recent years and Ive lapped up so much content around it that I know exactly who you mean. :D
12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47135 on: Yesterday at 07:53:00 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on July 18, 2023, 09:34:17 pm

It's.a ploy to humiliate Maguire into leaving.
Fantastic business.
Everton will now have to meet uniteds release clause value😉
FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47136 on: Yesterday at 08:06:54 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on July 18, 2023, 09:34:17 pm

It's.a ploy to humiliate Maguire into leaving.

I think they asked themselves "What would Everton do?" and decided to sign an aging United cast off
only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47137 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on July 18, 2023, 09:34:17 pm

It's.a ploy to humiliate Maguire into leaving.
He's doing a good job of that himself.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47138 on: Yesterday at 11:20:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 18, 2023, 09:18:08 pm
I don't know what you look like but I'd say it was Rashford.

Im more Ten Haag shaped, but with lustrous Raven locks of course.
blacksun

  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47139 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 18, 2023, 05:38:51 pm
Do you need to sign a player to play in a friendly ?  Genuinely have no idea, I remember seeing plenty of friendlies where unregistered players have played, normally trialists.

I imagine it's for the Visa to come to the US, he will probably need to be an employee to make it easy for the club

On another note the wife got given tickets for their game here in San Diego against Wrexham so I'll be there in my Liverpool shirt cheering for the Welsh lads :)
Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47140 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 pm »
Wasnt worth bumping a thread that hasnt been posted in since 2012, but Alexander Doni has put a photo on Instagram today of him wearing a Man United cap. Not quite as controversial as your club captain chasing blood money but still a bit weird.
GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47141 on: Today at 01:33:54 am »
Genuinely took me a moment to remember who the hell that is
afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47142 on: Today at 02:02:29 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:33:54 am
Genuinely took me a moment to remember who the hell that is

Couldn't get your head around it?
Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47143 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:33:54 am
Genuinely took me a moment to remember who the hell that is

17 year old me thought he was going to displace Reina, become the best we've had since Clemence and bought a shirt with his name on. I've taken this quite personally
vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47144 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm »
Still no news on a bid for Mbappe?  Need to get a move on.
Maybe we are waiting for his contract to run down next year.
vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47145 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm »
Oops wrong thread
only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47146 on: Today at 03:05:19 pm »
£80 million pound.   :)
