Watch him become a decent player for West Ham now that every move of his is not under the microscope and he is allowed to be playing within his strengths.







Maybe, if Moyes employs a similar set up to Southgate where he's protected and doesn't have to do anything other than head balls away. The post I was replying to said he was in the team of the tournament for the Euros - I'm not sure how much of an accolade that is when it comes to assessing a player, I'm in the 'not so much' camp. And that he was great for Leicester - now I didn't watch Leicester all that much when he was there and my main recollection of him there was getting done by Salah at Anfield in 2017.I think we can all agree he's been a calamity since he signed for Man Utd, far too many comedy moments to mention and I'm sure there'll be an obituary when he leaves but the one against Chelsea in the FA where he holds onto the ball for an eternity before giving it away with a terrible pass is currently my favourite.