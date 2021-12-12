« previous next »
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47120 on: Yesterday at 06:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:18:59 pm
Yeah I didn't think so either, but 2 articles I've read suggest it's just a short term deal to play in 2 US friendlies, one of which will be with the U21s
they have NO young defenders who could do that?  what a joke.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47121 on: Yesterday at 06:24:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:21:17 pm
they have NO young defenders who could do that?  what a joke.

Quote
A statement from the United website read: "The Academy graduate (Evans) had been training with the Under-21s whilst considering his options, following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.
"As part of the Academy training programme, he has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff."
The statement continued: "Evans, who has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, will travel to Edinburgh as part of the group to face Lyon on Wednesday. Jonny will then join up with the Academy group that will travel to San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York."
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47122 on: Yesterday at 06:25:38 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 01:16:52 pm
Just saw him hanging round outside Clarke's Butchers on Allerton Road.



Too mobile to be harry.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47123 on: Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66237683

Van der sar out of intensive care.

Good news.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47124 on: Yesterday at 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on July 17, 2023, 07:00:43 am
Watch him become a decent player for West Ham now that every move of his is not under the microscope and he is allowed to be playing within his strengths.



Maybe, if Moyes employs a similar set up to Southgate where he's protected and doesn't have to do anything other than head balls away. The post I was replying to said  he was in the team of the tournament for the Euros - I'm not sure how much of an accolade that is when it comes to assessing a player, I'm in the 'not so much' camp. And that he was great for Leicester - now I didn't watch Leicester all that much when he was there and my main recollection of him there was getting done by Salah at Anfield in 2017.

I think we can all agree he's been a calamity since he signed for Man Utd, far too many comedy moments to mention and I'm sure there'll be an obituary when he leaves but the one against Chelsea in the FA where he holds onto the ball for an eternity before giving it away with a terrible pass is currently my favourite.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47125 on: Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm »
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47126 on: Yesterday at 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:13:24 pm
Is it me or does Rashford look more than a little porky on his contract signing photos?

Either that or he's been hitting the weights and has piled on the muscle. What's the odds he turns back to shit now he's got his new contract.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47127 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66237683

Van der sar out of intensive care.

Good news.

Yep, good to see that.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47128 on: Yesterday at 07:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:54:28 pm
Either that or he's been hitting the weights and has piled on the muscle. What's the odds he turns back to shit now he's got his new contract.
Maybe, but he looks oddly jowelly. I guess nows the time for getting back into shape but the top pros these days keep themselves in a semblance of good fitness, or as weve seen with Mo and Milner every season, come back in peak condition.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47129 on: Yesterday at 08:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:26:22 pm
Maybe, but he looks oddly jowelly. I guess nows the time for getting back into shape but the top pros these days keep themselves in a semblance of good fitness, or as weve seen with Mo and Milner every season, come back in peak condition.

Hope he hasnt been stealing school dinners.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47130 on: Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:13:24 pm
Is it me or does Rashford look more than a little porky on his contract signing photos?

I don't know what you look like but I'd say it was Rashford.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47131 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:29:11 pm
Seemingly just to play in a couple of friendlies. Weird


It's.a ploy to humiliate Maguire into leaving.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47132 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm »
They are awful at buying and selling players.  Saudi just paid them 4m for Telles :D
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47133 on: Today at 01:52:35 am »
I love this Maguire wont budge unless he get his 10 mil a year  ;D and Chelsea might be thick enough to give it to him but on loan for a year so he comes back like a bad cold after destroying Todds dreams too. OR they pay a crazy 35 mil but 'arry gets 20 of it. Utterly comical. shit management collides head on with shit management creating a shitsplosion of poor football karma that will splatter everybody in the vicinity. You've got to enjoy the show. Stay at least 50 foot away though, if you can, if your watching live.

although i'd miss that lunatic watchalong fella "OOHNOOO Slabby what have you done Slabhead hes given it away right in the box for a tap in Slabby Slabby Slabby what have you done this time you Slabhead Slabby guy!?"
