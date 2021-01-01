« previous next »
Harry Maguire considering his options thread

Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
This kinda thing goes way too far. He's been in a Euros team of the tournament, always played well for England, was great for Leicester. It has gone to shit here for him and he needs to go but he's not some pub player

He just looks like a pub player when he isn't in an ulta-defensive setup like Southgate gives him? The idea that he was great for Leicester seems rather flawed when you consider how much amusement there rightly was on places like this when your idiots paid them £80m for him.  ;D
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
This kinda thing goes way too far. He's been in a Euros team of the tournament, always played well for England, was great for Leicester. It has gone to shit here for him and he needs to go but he's not some pub player

He is.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm
Wasn't the rat faced crying c*nt captain when Easter Island Head wasn't playing
which one?
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
This kinda thing goes way too far. He's been in a Euros team of the tournament, always played well for England, was great for Leicester. It has gone to shit here for him and he needs to go but he's not some pub player

That's because Maguire is a pub player, 99% of the goals United conceded the last few seasons are largely down to comedy errors by Maguire, United well overpaid to sign him, even at the time Maguire is not worth half the £85 million transfer fee United paid for him.
God Leicester really pulled United's pants down over the signing of Maguire. At best a 30m defender and that's being kind. Strange they didn't sign Onana last season when he left Ajax. Pretty sure Inter got him on a free now United have to cough up the guts of 45m stg to sign him. There still throwing away money. Oh well........

On the cafe the're all wanting Bruno as captain. That seems outright madness. He's a sunshine boy.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
This kinda thing goes way too far. He's been in a Euros team of the tournament, always played well for England, was great for Leicester. It has gone to shit here for him and he needs to go but he's not some pub player

To be fair, it's a pretty decent pub.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:42:35 am
To be fair, it's a pretty decent pub.

With a VERY WIDE door frame at the entrance.
The fucking Albanians were trying to inject his sister, man. He feared for his life. and now this. Ten Haag's a monster. a MONSTER. Ice cold.

Give the man his armband and starting spot back. Decency demands it. Shaw and wan biccy too. and martial. they all need another chance. 
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
This kinda thing goes way too far. He's been in a Euros team of the tournament, always played well for England, was great for Leicester. It has gone to shit here for him and he needs to go but he's not some pub player
You could have brought Steve Bruce out of retirement playing in the centre of that ultra low block back 7 and he'd have made that team of the Tournament as well.

I wonder if that Pub would have barred Albanians?
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:52:22 pm
God Leicester really pulled United's pants down over the signing of Maguire. At best a 30m defender and that's being kind. Strange they didn't sign Onana last season when he left Ajax. Pretty sure Inter got him on a free now United have to cough up the guts of 45m stg to sign him. There still throwing away money. Oh well........

On the cafe the're all wanting Bruno as captain. That seems outright madness. He's a sunshine boy.



The thing is, if not Bruno, then who? I looked at their roster and in terms of 1. a player who's been there awhile and 2. 'captain' material, there isn't much.

Rashford?
Fred?
Martial?
Shaw?
Casemiro?

I mean, on any other team, Fernandes would be the last person you'd make Captain, but on United? Fits them down to the ground.
