God Leicester really pulled United's pants down over the signing of Maguire. At best a 30m defender and that's being kind. Strange they didn't sign Onana last season when he left Ajax. Pretty sure Inter got him on a free now United have to cough up the guts of 45m stg to sign him. There still throwing away money. Oh well........



On the cafe the're all wanting Bruno as captain. That seems outright madness. He's a sunshine boy.