God Leicester really pulled United's pants down over the signing of Maguire. At best a 30m defender and that's being kind. Strange they didn't sign Onana last season when he left Ajax. Pretty sure Inter got him on a free now United have to cough up the guts of 45m stg to sign him. There still throwing away money. Oh well........
On the cafe the're all wanting Bruno as captain. That seems outright madness. He's a sunshine boy.
The thing is, if not Bruno, then who? I looked at their roster and in terms of 1. a player who's been there awhile and 2. 'captain' material, there isn't much.
Rashford?
Fred?
Martial?
Shaw?
Casemiro?
I mean, on any other team, Fernandes would be the last person you'd make Captain, but on United? Fits them down to the ground.