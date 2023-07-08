The market for Maguire is surely... zero clubs. You're looking for a club that:
- Has £30m+ to spend (allegedly £50m
)
- Will pay a central defender £200k+/week
- Won't expect much if any financial return when the player leaves
- Plays a deep defensive line
- Doesn't try to play out from the back
The first three criteria are limiting you to clubs like Man City, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid (and Man U...). The last two criteria are limiting you to clubs like West Ham and Everton. There's no crossover at all.
Maguire may be happy to stick around as Southgate seems to pick him irrespective of whether he's playing, doubling down on picking him when he was playing really poorly.