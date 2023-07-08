I'm surprised they offered him a deal at all, he's not a good fit for the way ten Haag wants to play and hasn't been playing particularly well either, I was expecting his hefty contract expiring to be a relief to them more than anything.



I honestly think they offered a reduced contract, thinking he wouldn't sign it. Then he did, and suddenly the club's all, "Shit. Well. Um. Would you sign this reduced contract instead?" and De Gea gave them the answer they wanted. Again, it's not my club, but what a shitty way to treat a 12 year servant to your club. First they shafted him on the Madrid move, now they've shown themselves to be untrustworthy in contract negotiations again. Twelve years, saved their asses on multiple occasions and this is how they let him go. I know sometimes it's just the nature of the business, but damn.