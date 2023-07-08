« previous next »
« Reply #47000 on: July 8, 2023, 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July  8, 2023, 03:29:18 pm
I'm surprised they offered him a deal at all, he's not a good fit for the way ten Haag wants to play and hasn't been playing particularly well either, I was expecting his hefty contract expiring to be a relief to them more than anything.

I honestly think they offered a reduced contract, thinking he wouldn't sign it. Then he did, and suddenly the club's all, "Shit. Well. Um. Would you sign this reduced contract instead?" and De Gea gave them the answer they wanted. Again, it's not my club, but what a shitty way to treat a 12 year servant to your club. First they shafted him on the Madrid move, now they've shown themselves to be untrustworthy in contract negotiations again. Twelve years, saved their asses on multiple occasions and this is how they let him go. I know sometimes it's just the nature of the business, but damn.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

« Reply #47001 on: July 8, 2023, 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July  8, 2023, 04:05:38 pm
I honestly think they offered a reduced contract, thinking he wouldn't sign it. Then he did, and suddenly the club's all, "Shit. Well. Um. Would you sign this reduced contract instead?" and De Gea gave them the answer they wanted. Again, it's not my club, but what a shitty way to treat a 12 year servant to your club. First they shafted him on the Madrid move, now they've shown themselves to be untrustworthy in contract negotiations again. Twelve years, saved their asses on multiple occasions and this is how they let him go. I know sometimes it's just the nature of the business, but damn.
They probably felt that his wages were excessive due to their tight FFP margin. I reckon they expected him to continue as their number 1 before his performance in the final. Then they withdrew their offer because they felt it was too much for a backup player.
« Reply #47002 on: Yesterday at 04:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July  8, 2023, 03:48:15 pm
That £40 million they'll definitely get for Maguire should help.

doubt even the saudis are that deluded ;D

what a way to treat a long serving club servant. no idea on the long run the onana deal is even better than keeping degea even with wages on a bit on the high side.
« Reply #47003 on: Today at 01:59:58 am »
Manchester Evening News reporting a 50m pound asking price for Maguire :lmao
« Reply #47004 on: Today at 02:13:37 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:59:58 am
Manchester Evening News reporting a 50m pound asking price for Maguire :lmao

Surely United will never be able to afford to pay somebody that much to take away Maguire though?  ???
« Reply #47005 on: Today at 02:14:39 am »
maybe they are thinking his block head is worth 35m alone :butt
