Apparently, Man United's players have all got a salary bump as a result of qualifying for the CL. Makes it harder for players like Maguire to be moved on.



They're looking at raising about £100m from



> Maguire - £30m-£40m

> Fred - £30m

> Elanga - £30m



Tell them, they're dreaming.



Maguire is a classic Man U case of season long loans then free transfer. I don't really see anyone paying a fee for him.Fred is a player that I could easily imagine playing in Saudi Arabia. If he was open to that then they'd probably get £30m for him.From what I've seen Elanga is a £10m player but then they did get £25m for Dan James.