PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46880 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm
Imagine if FSG were as stupid as the Glazers and spent £60 million plus £300,000 per week on Mason Mount ;D
Brian Blessed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46881 on: Today at 01:40:48 am
Peters doing irony now 
BarryCrocker

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46882 on: Today at 01:46:28 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on June 28, 2023, 12:37:25 am
That article claims theyve got 146,000 on their season ticket waiting list?? Really?  :o

Quote from: Son of Spion on June 28, 2023, 10:12:37 am
A casual Google on this last night turned up a result saying that both the Mancs and Abu Dhabi Sportswash have waiting lists of 120,000.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's complete and utter fabrication. We know Abu Dhabi don't even have that many fans, let alone a waiting list of that size. As for the Mancs, I recall reading not too long ago that their demand had reached its ceiling and season tickets are now easily available if anyone wants one.

There can't possibly be 250k people interested in Manchester as a city let alone two football clubs.
