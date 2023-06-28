That article claims theyve got 146,000 on their season ticket waiting list?? Really?
A casual Google on this last night turned up a result saying that both the Mancs and Abu Dhabi Sportswash have waiting lists of 120,000. It's complete and utter fabrication. We know Abu Dhabi don't even have that many fans, let alone a waiting list of that size. As for the Mancs, I recall reading not too long ago that their demand had reached its ceiling and season tickets are now easily available if anyone wants one.
