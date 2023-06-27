That article claims theyve got 146,000 on their season ticket waiting list?? Really?



Totally made up numbers. My wife, her brother and sister all gave up their season tickets in 2009. Her Dad was bored one day and was up at Old Trafford having a walk around and asked out of interest at the T/O if they wanted them in the future (he had dreams of my kids watching the Mancs, dreams I quickly shattered) how long would be the wait and was told "oh you can just buy one now, there's no waiting list".No way in the post Fergie era is anyone trying to buy seasies there