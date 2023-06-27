Extra security at the megastore today for kit launch as fans protest expected....againThey love a protest don't they
"three dozen fans"
These c*nts aren't getting sold anytime soon.
It would be kind of jolly if all the sale talk turns out just to be one big epic troll by the owners, a way of raising the value of the club and its revenues and share prices, and cocking a snook at the Norwich scarfers
It's good they've got extra security; don't want the protesters to turn violent and smash the shop windows. Or they'd have to get the glaziers out!Has that one been done already?
That article claims theyve got 146,000 on their season ticket waiting list?? Really?
Totally made up numbers. My wife, her brother and sister all gave up their season tickets in 2009. Her Dad was bored one day and was up at Old Trafford having a walk around and asked out of interest at the T/O if they wanted them in the future (he had dreams of my kids watching the Mancs, dreams I quickly shattered ) how long would be the wait and was told "oh you can just buy one now, there's no waiting list".No way in the post Fergie era is anyone trying to buy seasies there
A casual Google on this last night turned up a result saying that both the Mancs and Abu Dhabi Sportswash have waiting lists of 120,000. It's complete and utter fabrication. We know Abu Dhabi don't even have that many fans, let alone a waiting list of that size. As for the Mancs, I recall reading not too long ago that their demand had reached its ceiling and season tickets are now easily available if anyone wants one.
How come they are not selling out Wembley then? How come you can bulk buy tickets for ADFC CL games when you have to sacrifice a left bollock to get a ticket for Anfield? How come I've been on the waiting list for 20 years:butt
I believe you live in Manchester Rob?I've got a mate lives in Salford (OK,OK ) and he tells me there's always 'two for one' type deals for MCFC tickets on local radio and stuff - they struggle to even GIVE them away. I've always taken him at his word.If he's right, that is embarrassing.
Yeah mate in Trafford. Your mate is telling the truth, they cannot give tickets away - between us, me and the missus know a few City fans (over 30) and only 5 of them actually go the game. We were looking last season, you could buy blocks of 20 tickets for home games
It's actually worse than not being able to give them away. They give hundreds away to local schools.. and loads get returned or don't get used. One of the lads at work hasn't paid for a ticket in ages as his sister is a teacher at a local primary.
They give them out to the uni as well don't they? Or at least at very reduced prices.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
See if you can three seats in a row off him for a televised game then lie down on the seats like a hobo for the whole 90 minutes. You will become an instant global meme.
Bloomberg reporting qatar are "confident" they've won. Fuck knows why it's taking so long.
ten Hag doesnt want to sell Greenwood. Classy bloke. Im sure hell come out with some bollocks to justify it.
They are getting sportwashers at a time when they no longer have a free rein to do as they please LOL. They'll help with their stadium and free up debt servicing cost. However, their current spending (£1bn and huge wages net in the last 10 years) is the limit IMO. They are not likely to spend more with Qatar.
Said to a Manc at work last week who said "Get Qatar in", its not like you've not spent a £billion on players as it is, he had to accept its the people they employ and the players they sign is the actual problem
