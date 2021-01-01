« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 3010872 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46840 on: Yesterday at 06:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 10:23:58 am
Extra security at the megastore today for kit launch as fans protest expected....again
They love a protest don't they
Trying to prevent any six finger discounts.
Online vblfc

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46841 on: Yesterday at 09:27:20 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm
"three dozen fans"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Hard to see or understand what all the fuss stirred up by Neville and his mates at Sky is about. By that protest, practically no-one cares.  Its a non story being kept alive.
Unless, of course they are actively working (that is paid?) to push for the Qatar move.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46842 on: Yesterday at 10:12:41 pm »
"United do still have large debts, in excess of £950m in total, including outstanding transfer fee payments of more than £160m."

For some reason, I thought they have a lower debt ...
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46843 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 10:23:58 am
Extra security at the megastore today for kit launch as fans protest expected....again
They love a protest don't they
It's good they've got extra security; don't want the protesters to turn violent and smash the shop windows. Or they'd have to get the glaziers out!









Has that one been done already?
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46844 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm
These c*nts aren't getting sold anytime soon.
It would be kind of jolly if all the sale talk turns out just to be one big epic troll by the owners, a way of raising the value of the club and its revenues and share prices, and cocking a snook at the Norwich scarfers
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46845 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm
It would be kind of jolly if all the sale talk turns out just to be one big epic troll by the owners, a way of raising the value of the club and its revenues and share prices, and cocking a snook at the Norwich scarfers

And then selling them the Norwich scarves at double price at the club shop. Would be perfect. They are such a joke of a fan base it's marvelous.  ;D

Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46846 on: Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
It's good they've got extra security; don't want the protesters to turn violent and smash the shop windows. Or they'd have to get the glaziers out!









Has that one been done already?

 :D
Offline SingFongFC

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46847 on: Today at 12:37:25 am »
That article claims theyve got 146,000 on their season ticket waiting list?? Really?  :o
Offline FiSh77

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46848 on: Today at 06:17:47 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm
"three dozen fans"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

They should've said 432 fingers instead, sounds much more impressive
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46849 on: Today at 08:41:15 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:37:25 am
That article claims theyve got 146,000 on their season ticket waiting list?? Really?  :o

Totally made up numbers. My wife, her brother and sister all gave up their season tickets in 2009. Her Dad was bored one day and was up at Old Trafford having a walk around and asked out of interest at the T/O if they wanted them in the future (he had dreams of my kids watching the Mancs, dreams I quickly shattered ;D ) how long would be the wait and was told "oh you can just buy one now, there's no waiting list".

No way in the post Fergie era is anyone trying to buy seasies there
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46850 on: Today at 10:12:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:15 am
Totally made up numbers. My wife, her brother and sister all gave up their season tickets in 2009. Her Dad was bored one day and was up at Old Trafford having a walk around and asked out of interest at the T/O if they wanted them in the future (he had dreams of my kids watching the Mancs, dreams I quickly shattered ;D ) how long would be the wait and was told "oh you can just buy one now, there's no waiting list".

No way in the post Fergie era is anyone trying to buy seasies there
A casual Google on this last night turned up a result saying that both the Mancs and Abu Dhabi Sportswash have waiting lists of 120,000.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's complete and utter fabrication. We know Abu Dhabi don't even have that many fans, let alone a waiting list of that size. As for the Mancs, I recall reading not too long ago that their demand had reached its ceiling and season tickets are now easily available if anyone wants one.
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46851 on: Today at 10:16:44 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:12:37 am
A casual Google on this last night turned up a result saying that both the Mancs and Abu Dhabi Sportswash have waiting lists of 120,000.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's complete and utter fabrication. We know Abu Dhabi don't even have that many fans, let alone a waiting list of that size. As for the Mancs, I recall reading not too long ago that their demand had reached its ceiling and season tickets are now easily available if anyone wants one.

:lmao

How come they are not selling out Wembley then? How come you can bulk buy tickets for ADFC CL games when you have to sacrifice a left bollock to get a ticket for Anfield? How come I've been on the waiting list for 20 years:butt
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46852 on: Today at 10:30:03 am »
Its quite funny seeing them getting fleeced for players with a United Tax after years of overspending for garbage and inflating the market. Clubs have every right to point at the Antony and Sancho transfers when setting valuations for their players.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46853 on: Today at 10:33:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:44 am
:lmao

How come they are not selling out Wembley then? How come you can bulk buy tickets for ADFC CL games when you have to sacrifice a left bollock to get a ticket for Anfield? How come I've been on the waiting list for 20 years:butt

I believe you live in Manchester Rob?

I've got a mate lives in Salford (OK,OK :D) and he tells me there's always 'two for one' type deals for MCFC tickets on local radio and stuff - they struggle to even GIVE them away. I've always taken him at his word.

If he's right, that is embarrassing.
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46854 on: Today at 10:44:52 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:33:37 am
I believe you live in Manchester Rob?

I've got a mate lives in Salford (OK,OK :D) and he tells me there's always 'two for one' type deals for MCFC tickets on local radio and stuff - they struggle to even GIVE them away. I've always taken him at his word.

If he's right, that is embarrassing.

Yeah mate in Trafford. Your mate is telling the truth, they cannot give tickets away - between us, me and the missus know a few City fans (over 30) and only 5 of them actually go the game. We were looking last season, you could buy blocks of 20 tickets for home games ;D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46855 on: Today at 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:44:52 am
Yeah mate in Trafford. Your mate is telling the truth, they cannot give tickets away - between us, me and the missus know a few City fans (over 30) and only 5 of them actually go the game. We were looking last season, you could buy blocks of 20 tickets for home games ;D

That's embarrassing.

My mate is a red Manc who's not been to a game since the Glazers took over.

He takes his lad to the odd Salford game, but his daughter is doing really well as a distance runner, so he tends to spend his time taking her to training and race meetings etc. He's pretty much given up on football.

He properly hates City though - more than he hates us lot.  ;D
Offline jacobs chains

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46856 on: Today at 10:54:39 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:33:37 am
I believe you live in Manchester Rob?

I've got a mate lives in Salford (OK,OK :D) and he tells me there's always 'two for one' type deals for MCFC tickets on local radio and stuff - they struggle to even GIVE them away. I've always taken him at his word.

If he's right, that is embarrassing.

It's actually worse than not being able to give them away. They give hundreds away to local schools.. and loads get returned or don't get used. One of the lads at work hasn't paid for a ticket in ages as his sister is a teacher at a local primary.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46857 on: Today at 11:03:23 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:54:39 am
It's actually worse than not being able to give them away. They give hundreds away to local schools.. and loads get returned or don't get used. One of the lads at work hasn't paid for a ticket in ages as his sister is a teacher at a local primary.

 :o

 ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46858 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:54:39 am
It's actually worse than not being able to give them away. They give hundreds away to local schools.. and loads get returned or don't get used. One of the lads at work hasn't paid for a ticket in ages as his sister is a teacher at a local primary.

They give them out to the uni as well don't they? Or at least at very reduced prices.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46859 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:54:39 am
It's actually worse than not being able to give them away. They give hundreds away to local schools.. and loads get returned or don't get used. One of the lads at work hasn't paid for a ticket in ages as his sister is a teacher at a local primary.
Yet they are looking to expand their ground.  ::)
Offline naka

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46860 on: Today at 02:25:21 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:06:05 am
They give them out to the uni as well don't they? Or at least at very reduced prices.
young lad at uni in manchester
always offered tickets for city at a low price
very few take up the offer
struggles to get to see liverpool like the rest of us
he has been to two cup games this year and a league game hwen i came over
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46861 on: Today at 03:55:26 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:54:39 am
It's actually worse than not being able to give them away. They give hundreds away to local schools.. and loads get returned or don't get used. One of the lads at work hasn't paid for a ticket in ages as his sister is a teacher at a local primary.

See if you can three seats in a row off him for a televised game then lie down on the seats like a hobo for the whole 90 minutes. You will become an instant global meme.  ;D
Online harleydanger

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46862 on: Today at 09:33:50 pm »
De Gea saying hell stay for a huge wage reduction, Man U agreeing, then a week later saying actually, nah, I we were drunk, fuck off on a free is my favourite thing of the week.
Offline SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46863 on: Today at 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:55:26 pm
See if you can three seats in a row off him for a televised game then lie down on the seats like a hobo for the whole 90 minutes. You will become an instant global meme.  ;D
only if he lies there with his back to the game for 90 minutes. 
Online koptommy93

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46864 on: Today at 10:49:43 pm »
Bloomberg reporting qatar are "confident" they've won. Fuck knows why it's taking so long.
