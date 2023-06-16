From The Athletic:



It is stating the obvious to say you cannot get more of a sure thing than Harry Kane, hence Ten Hags insistence United should test Tottenham chairman Daniel Levys resolve over the England captain. Kane scored 30 Premier League goals from an xG of 21.46 in 2022-23, the best ratio in the division, and Ten Hag felt United had a genuine chance to sign him due to his contract having one year to run, despite Levy communicating he would not sell to a Premier League rival.



Football director John Murtough explored a pursuit but concluded that Levy is serious in his stance even in the face of losing Kane for free next summer. It was decided United could not afford to spend the transfer window trying to persuade Levy otherwise, with every expectation a deal would only be done in late August if possible at all. Though disappointed, Ten Hag accepts the situation.



United now hope that Kane, 29, does not go anywhere else before his contract expires next summer. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Spurs on Kane, but his preference is to stay in England. Chelsea have also enquired about reuniting Kane with Mauricio Pochettino, given their strong relationship at Tottenham  but Levy dealing with Chelsea is seen as impossible.



Real are in talks to sign Espanyol forward Joselu as a replacement for Karim Benzema, while also retaining their long-standing ambition to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.



Mbappe announced his intention to leave PSG when his current terms expire in 2024, although a move this summer is being explored. There have been reports of a transfer to Old Trafford in the event the Glazers accept Sheikh Jassims Qatar bid, but United and PSG sources both ruled out this prospect, with Mbappes childhood yearning to play for Real well-established.



So United are now onto alternatives, with Rasmus Hojlund prime in thoughts. But even here the picture becomes complicated. Hojlunds agents SEG held talks with Atalanta this week and were told that his fee in this market would be 100million (£85.3m; $109.4m). That is far above the 47million that had previously been anticipated as Atalantas asking price.



Hojlund, who played 92 minutes for Denmark in their win 1-0 over Northern Ireland last night, is keen to join United and further discussions over that prospect are expected in the days and weeks ahead. The 20-year-old has experienced some friction with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and feels ready for the next step. Atalanta, however, have now made their position clear about how much money that may take given his abilities.



Still, Hojlund does not represent the guarantee that Ten Hag is insisting on. He scored nine goals in 32 Serie A games last season and it would be a lot to ask him to lead the line for United each week. That factors into Uniteds valuation and sources, who have spoken on the condition of anonymity to protect their positions, insist the club will not bid close to 100million.



There are similar high prices for Eintracht Frankfurts Randal Kolo Muani, Napolis Victor Osimhen and Benficas Goncalo Ramos, three strikers United have scouted who may also require some adjustment to the Premier League. There is a small pool of players that could meet Ten Hags brief.



Aston Villas Ollie Watkins is one who has a proven record. Hes scored 14, 11, and 15 goals in his three seasons in the Premier League and has been watched by United. He has two years left on his Villa contract but is in talks over a new deal.



As the sale talks drag on, United have to abide by budgets set by the Glazers and, even in the event of a takeover, there are financial fair play considerations.



They must balance where they spend their money, and so have decided to first try directing it towards Mason Mount. Chelsea rejected a £40millon bid for Mount and are demanding £70m. United say they will not meet that fee.



Then there is the goalkeeper market, which United will have to dip into if David de Gea leaves.



The international window is not yet open, but there is already a sense that limitations may impact Ten Hags squad enhancement. As far as a centre-forward is concerned, the longer the wait, the bigger the risk.