« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1164 1165 1166 1167 1168 [1169]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2995073 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46720 on: June 16, 2023, 02:09:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 16, 2023, 11:44:09 am
What everyone needs to remember is Qatars offers have all been lower than Radcliffes. It makes no sense that they would accept the lower bid when they are such greedy twats.
Cash today has more value than cash tomorrow because of inflation and the time value of money. Yes, they can accept the "lower" bid.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,458
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46721 on: June 16, 2023, 02:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on June 16, 2023, 01:58:42 pm
Qatar is 100% though.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 16, 2023, 02:09:59 pm
Cash today has more value than cash tomorrow because of inflation and the time value of money. Yes, they can accept the "lower" bid.

Thats it though, some of the Glasers want to stay involved in the club and Ratcliffe is offering that, Qatar will boot them.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
  • YNWA
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46722 on: June 16, 2023, 02:10:53 pm »
I see Mason Greenwood is in their "retained" list for the coming season.

Scum club.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46723 on: June 16, 2023, 02:12:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 16, 2023, 02:09:59 pm
Cash today has more value than cash tomorrow because of inflation and the time value of money. Yes, they can accept the "lower" bid.

Yeah but inflation will also cause Utd to be worth more in the future, so maintaining a cut of the club has a lot of value to some of the Glazers.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
  • YNWA
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46724 on: June 16, 2023, 02:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 16, 2023, 02:12:57 pm
Yeah but inflation will also cause Utd to be worth more in the future, so maintaining a cut of the club has a lot of value to some of the Glazers.

I wonder how they'd all fell if it was Qatar coming in and allowing the Glazers as a minority stake. I can almost guarantee they'd still cream themselves because as they've shown the last few years is that all they want is to be sportwashed. Nothing else.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46725 on: June 16, 2023, 02:21:00 pm »
Quote from: a little break on June 16, 2023, 02:17:01 pm
I wonder how they'd all fell if it was Qatar coming in and allowing the Glazers as a minority stake. I can almost guarantee they'd still cream themselves because as they've shown the last few years is that all they want is to be sportwashed. Nothing else.

100% agree.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,974
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46726 on: June 16, 2023, 02:58:50 pm »
Greenwood still a United player. Can't believe they still haven't let him go yet. Not sure the new ownership will care much mind.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46727 on: June 16, 2023, 03:08:01 pm »
Greenwood playing for the Mancs under Qatar. Grim. Really would be a club selling it's soul.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,295
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46728 on: June 16, 2023, 04:20:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2023, 03:08:01 pm
Greenwood playing for the Mancs under Qatar. Grim. Really would be a club selling it's soul.

They already sold their soul when they took FC off the badge and became a PLC.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46729 on: June 16, 2023, 04:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 16, 2023, 02:12:57 pm
Yeah but inflation will also cause Utd to be worth more in the future, so maintaining a cut of the club has a lot of value to some of the Glazers.
In nominal terms not real terms because 1 pound has more purchasing power today.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46730 on: June 16, 2023, 06:08:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2023, 03:08:01 pm
Greenwood playing for the Mancs under Qatar. Grim. Really would be a club selling it's soul.
he'd be their new poster boy.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,347
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46731 on: June 16, 2023, 09:08:29 pm »
What's the latest on Maguire's court case? Seems to have gone quiet.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,702
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46732 on: June 16, 2023, 09:19:49 pm »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,347
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46733 on: June 16, 2023, 09:21:31 pm »
:thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46734 on: Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on June 15, 2023, 01:08:54 pm
Gordon McQueen: Scotland, Manchester United, and Leeds United great dies aged 70

R.I.P.


only just seen this. Another one of those names and faces from childhood gone.

RIP
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46735 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm »
From The Athletic:

It is stating the obvious to say you cannot get more of a sure thing than Harry Kane, hence Ten Hags insistence United should test Tottenham chairman Daniel Levys resolve over the England captain. Kane scored 30 Premier League goals from an xG of 21.46 in 2022-23, the best ratio in the division, and Ten Hag felt United had a genuine chance to sign him due to his contract having one year to run, despite Levy communicating he would not sell to a Premier League rival.

Football director John Murtough explored a pursuit but concluded that Levy is serious in his stance even in the face of losing Kane for free next summer. It was decided United could not afford to spend the transfer window trying to persuade Levy otherwise, with every expectation a deal would only be done in late August if possible at all. Though disappointed, Ten Hag accepts the situation.

United now hope that Kane, 29, does not go anywhere else before his contract expires next summer. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Spurs on Kane, but his preference is to stay in England. Chelsea have also enquired about reuniting Kane with Mauricio Pochettino, given their strong relationship at Tottenham  but Levy dealing with Chelsea is seen as impossible.

Real are in talks to sign Espanyol forward Joselu as a replacement for Karim Benzema, while also retaining their long-standing ambition to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe announced his intention to leave PSG when his current terms expire in 2024, although a move this summer is being explored. There have been reports of a transfer to Old Trafford in the event the Glazers accept Sheikh Jassims Qatar bid, but United and PSG sources both ruled out this prospect, with Mbappes childhood yearning to play for Real well-established.

So United are now onto alternatives, with Rasmus Hojlund prime in thoughts. But even here the picture becomes complicated. Hojlunds agents SEG held talks with Atalanta this week and were told that his fee in this market would be 100million (£85.3m; $109.4m). That is far above the 47million that had previously been anticipated as Atalantas asking price.

Hojlund, who played 92 minutes for Denmark in their win 1-0 over Northern Ireland last night, is keen to join United and further discussions over that prospect are expected in the days and weeks ahead. The 20-year-old has experienced some friction with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and feels ready for the next step. Atalanta, however, have now made their position clear about how much money that may take given his abilities.

Still, Hojlund does not represent the guarantee that Ten Hag is insisting on. He scored nine goals in 32 Serie A games last season and it would be a lot to ask him to lead the line for United each week. That factors into Uniteds valuation and sources, who have spoken on the condition of anonymity to protect their positions, insist the club will not bid close to 100million.

There are similar high prices for Eintracht Frankfurts Randal Kolo Muani, Napolis Victor Osimhen and Benficas Goncalo Ramos, three strikers United have scouted who may also require some adjustment to the Premier League. There is a small pool of players that could meet Ten Hags brief.

Aston Villas Ollie Watkins is one who has a proven record. Hes scored 14, 11, and 15 goals in his three seasons in the Premier League and has been watched by United. He has two years left on his Villa contract but is in talks over a new deal.

As the sale talks drag on, United have to abide by budgets set by the Glazers and, even in the event of a takeover, there are financial fair play considerations.

They must balance where they spend their money, and so have decided to first try directing it towards Mason Mount. Chelsea rejected a £40millon bid for Mount and are demanding £70m. United say they will not meet that fee.

Then there is the goalkeeper market, which United will have to dip into if David de Gea leaves.

The international window is not yet open, but there is already a sense that limitations may impact Ten Hags squad enhancement. As far as a centre-forward is concerned, the longer the wait, the bigger the risk.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46736 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm »
Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid for Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,988
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46737 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm
Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid for Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29.

No better club for him to go to; a match made in heaven.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46738 on: Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm
Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid for Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29.

That would be awesome ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46739 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
No better club for him to go to; a match made in heaven.
I would love it, love it  :)
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46740 on: Today at 02:11:50 am »
100m euros for a forward who scored 9 in 32 Serie A games, fuckinell even for Utd that's criminally insane
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,302
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46741 on: Today at 02:14:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm
Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid for Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29.

:lmao please let this happen.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46742 on: Today at 07:33:17 am »
Pickford to the mancs is extremely enjoyable morning news.
Logged

Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46743 on: Today at 07:43:09 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:33:17 am
Pickford to the mancs is extremely enjoyable morning news.

Dunno, on one hand it weakens the Mancs but on the other it strengthens the blueshite!!
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online bravoco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • Never made the 1st team
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46744 on: Today at 07:43:48 am »
^ Wishful thinking, but Pickford would be a wonderful fit for them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1164 1165 1166 1167 1168 [1169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 