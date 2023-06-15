Times saying Ratcliffe still the favourite



A new owner at Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the start of the new domestic football season.



While sources maintain the Glazers are close to announcing the identity of a preferred bidder, The Times understands the approval process before any deal is completed will take a further eight to 12 weeks.



Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos remain favourites to take over at Old Trafford in a deal that ultimately values the club at close to £6 billion.



But sources with knowledge of the process insist that once a deal is agreed and a sole bidder enters that final approval process, it is still some time before the sale is concluded.



The same sources insist this will not impact Uniteds plans in the transfer market, with Erik ten Hag and the clubs technical staff free to continue pursuing their summer targets.



However, the speed with which a process that started last November is progressing leaves the future of United clouded in uncertainty, with claims and counter-claims in recent days creating yet further confusion for supporters.



Reports in recent days have claimed the Qatari bid led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has been successful



This week there have been rises in the United share price against the backdrop of reports that the Qatari bid led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani had been successful. This was news to the Qataris, however; they have grown rather frustrated in recent days by the lack of dialogue with Raine, the New York bankers managing the sale for the Glazers.



As yet, the door has not been closed on any of the bidders but last month it was reported that Ratcliffe had entered advanced talks with Raine and the British billionaire appears to remain in pole position.



A report on Thursday stating that United were negotiating granting exclusivity to Sheikh Jassims group was widely dismissed, while evidence that the Nine Two Foundation UK  which is the vehicle Sheikh Jassim hopes to use to actually purchase United  had been registered at Companies House was also described as insignificant.



It created a frenzy among United supporters on social media, when the truth is that all bidders are continuing to put things in place in anticipation of what they hope is a successful bid.